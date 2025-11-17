“What Is Suspicious To Own But Not Illegal?”: 30 People Share What Makes Them Feel Criminal

Standing in the checkout line at a home improvement store can get more interesting when you notice someone buying an “interesting” combination of goods. Yards and yards of rope, locks and duct tape, perhaps saws and garbage bags. Somehow, our brain starts to develop its own “fun ” little narratives.
Someone asked, “What is suspicious to own but not illegal?” and folks shared all the items that might make you feel like a true criminal. We also got in touch with the fabulously named TooGayToPayCash to learn why they decided to pose this question. So get comfortable as you read through these posts and be sure to upvote your favorites. If you have any examples of your own to share, feel free to comment below.
#1
I got pulled over late at night and when the cop shined his light into the cargo area of my station wagon the most visible objects were a shovel, rope, gloves, and the giant tarp-wrapped bundle of yard refuse I was bringing to the town compost in the morning. Surely there was at least one roll of duct tape or gorilla tape back there. At least he had a sense of humor about it when he strolled up to my window: “So we’re off to bury the body under the cover of night, huh?”
Image source: sightlab
#2
I was at home Depot with a shopping cart full of PVC stuff, and this cop standing in line behind me says “building a potato cannon, huh?”.
I actually *was* building a potato cannon.
Image source: Conch-Republic
#3
I lost the key to my crawlspace’s padlock once, and went to the hardware store to buy bolt cutters, so I could replace it. I told the cashier why I was buying them (without being asked) and he was like “it’s funny, everyone that buys bolt-cutters feels like they need to tell me why they are buying them. I think they just want me to know they aren’t about to do something illegal.”
Image source: FackleGracks, Tekton
#4
It’s not illegal to go to Walmart and buy trash bags, a saw and cleaning supplies at 2am but I’ve seen enough true crime stuff to say it is mighty suspicious.
Image source: Nippon-Gakki, Caique Morais
#5
Lock picks
They’re seen as thieves tools but lock picking isn’t uncommon for a hobby
Image source: Prestigious_Water336, Ariel
#6
For me water. My neighbors had well water and would dry up. They asked if they could run a hose and put it in there well they would pay what was owed. Did this alot last summer no big deal they paid. Then they bought a big above ground pool. Filled it for them they always paid my part was always around the same so I wasn’t bent out of shape. One day the water meter guy knocked with an officer wanting to know why I was using so much water. I explained showed the many hoses to reach my neighbors and they were there to help explain. They explained to me that much water usage was throwing a red flag. So they were sent out to investigate to make sure no marijuana growing was happening.
Image source: Regractoolstu, Valentin Petkov
#7
A closet grow tent for… tomatoes.
Image source: wolfgang187, Karolina Kołodziejczak
#8
“(…)You need at least sixteen pigs to finish the job in one sitting, so be wary of any man who keeps a pig farm.”
Image source: love-boobs-in-dm, Amber Kipp
#9
I had all my baby teeth saved in a little container at one point, as an adult. Just never threw them away. I got rid of them when I watched the season of Dexter where there is a serial k**ler who kept a collection of his victim’s teeth and it made me think “yeah this could look weird.”
Image source: HashDefTrueFalse
#10
Multiple pad locks on your basement door.
Image source: SprinklesMore8471, Anita Jankovic
#11
Loads of money in cash
Image source: Bataguki, Pixabay
#12
I got stopped and questioned at airport security because of my jewellery scales and grinder.. until I showed them my coffee beans and Aeropress.
Image source: TripleDistance, Nathan Dumlao
#13
An old beat up van with, “Free candy” painted on the side.
Image source: Tobutch, Wikicommons
#14
A tank. Most states don’t prohibit you owning one because it’s just something you don’t expect someone to have… but I’d find it really suspicious if one was parked in my neighbors driveway
Image source: mcknightrider, Kevin Schmid
#15
A “ritual” dagger, as he described it. My one college roommate had one displayed and would occasionally need the room to himself. I opted for a place where I had my own room next year.
Image source: TheSexyMicrowave, Anis Rahman
#16
3 phones
Image source: indepen-variable, Iurii Laimin
#17
A flamethrower.
Image source: Casca_In_Red, Tali Despins
#18
a collection of other peoples’ hair
Image source: Less-Cake-5692, Paul Siewert
#19
a very sensetive scale
Image source: spinning-disc, Lina Kivaka
#20
Human skull.
Image source: Reynolds_Live, Audrey Amaro
#21
Growing up- my neighbor (a 50 something year old man that lived alone) had around 8-10 coffins in his backyard. Just displayed there. Every now and then he would move them around, or add/remove one. It was creepy and we’d often see him hanging out in his backyard just sitting around them. None of this was illegal but sure felt suspicious
Image source: Altruistic_Cellist_4
#22
Having a Crowbar, large bolt cutters, and pantyhose in the same general area.
Image source: toolarmy_1, Wikicommons
#23
Psilocybin mushroom spore kits. Legal to buy, illegal to cultivate and distribute the mature product.
Image source: G_Art33, Wikipedia
#24
A lot of Claritin-D 24 hour allergy medicine. It takes a while, but I do this over the summer and winter so I don’t run out in fall and spring.
Image source: statistacktic
#25
A sword. I had a friend in high school who’s dad had a sword collection that spanned all across the garage. The smallest one in his collection was used to peel his daily breakfast apple.
Image source: roxywalker
#26
Gimp suit
Image source: Guygirl00
#27
more than a few bottles of robitussin or sudafed
Image source: Less-Cake-5692
#28
Wood chipper.
Image source: Im___Stuff
#29
Concerning amounts of rope.
Image source: ConduckKing, Pixabay
#30
A suspiciously large homework folder on your computer.
Granted, in some cases that could be illegal I suppose…
Image source: Kaymazo, cottonbro studio
