Suspect In Horrific Crime Against LSU Student Makes Bizarre Courtroom Demand To Have Specific Color Banned

The man accused of s*xually as*aulting Louisiana State University student Madison Brooks before she was fatally struck by a car has made an unusual request ahead of his upcoming trial.
Desmond Carter has asked a judge to ban Madison’s supporters from wearing pink, her favorite color, in the courtroom, arguing that it could unfairly influence the jury.
Prosecutors have pushed back, calling the request an “absurd exaggeration.”
The trial is scheduled to begin on August 17, more than two years after the 19-year-old student’s passing.
A man suspected in LSU student’s passing made a bizarre courtroom demand
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The 21-year-old Carter, is one of the men charged in connection with the alleged s*xual a*sault of LSU student Madison Brooks before her passing in January 2023.
In a motion filed in June, Carter’s attorneys asked the court to prohibit spectators from wearing pink during the trial, per WBRZ.
According to the filing, Brooks’ family and friends have repeatedly worn pink, her favorite color, during previous court hearings and have encouraged others to do the same through social media.
His attorneys argued that the displays could create what they described as a “carnival atmosphere” and unfairly pressure jurors into returning a guilty verdict.
The motion cited previous U.S. Supreme Court decisions involving courtroom conduct, arguing that Carter has a constitutional right to a fair trial free from outside influence.
The defense also pointed to online posts asking supporters to attend hearings dressed in pink to help ensure Carter “spends the rest of his life behind bars.”
A judge was expected to rule on the request on August 11, just days before jury selection begins.
Prosecutors called the request an “absurd exaggeration”
Prosecutor Sonya Cardia-Porter urged the court to reject the motion.
She argued that Brooks’ supporters have attended hearings as “silent, passive spectators wearing a particular color.”
Calling the defense’s claims “absurd exaggeration” and “unpersuasive,” Cardia-Porter said there was no evidence that wearing pink would prevent Carter from receiving a fair trial.
Instead of banning certain clothing, she suggested the judge remind jurors to ignore anything worn or displayed by people sitting in the courtroom gallery.
“Disregard any attire or display from spectators.”
The prosecution argued that jurors are routinely instructed to decide cases based only on the evidence presented during trial rather than outside influences.
Carter currently faces charges including first-degree ra*e and third-degree ra*e.
Madison Brooks passed away after a night out in Baton Rouge
Brooks was a 19-year-old LSU sophomore and member of the Alpha Phi sorority, per KSLA.
According to investigators, she spent the night of January 15, 2023, at Reggie’s Bar near Louisiana State University in East Baton Rouge, where she had been drinking heavily.
Police said Brooks left the bar between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. with four men- Desmond Carter, Kaivon Washington, Casen Carver, and Everett Lee.
Authorities alleged Brooks was s*xually as*aulted inside a car before being left near Burbank Drive and Pelican Lakes Parkway.
Investigators said surveillance footage captured Brooks arguing with the men before she stumbled out of the vehicle.
Shortly afterward, at around 3 a.m., she was struck by a rideshare driver while attempting to cross the busy roadway.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office later determined that Brooks passed away from traumatic injuries sustained after being hit by the vehicle.
Her blood-alcohol concentration was measured at 0.319%, nearly four times Louisiana’s legal driving limit.
The rideshare driver was initially arrested but was later cleared after investigation determined he was not impaired and had immediately called 911 after the collision.
The defendants have maintained that the s*xual encounter was consensual
According to court documents, driver Casen Carver told investigators Brooks asked for a ride home but was so intoxicated that she struggled to provide her address.
Carver told police he overheard one of the men ask Brooks multiple times if she wanted to have interc*urse and claimed she verbally agreed.
When investigators later asked whether Brooks had been too impaired to consent legally, Carver reportedly responded, “I guess.”
Defense attorney Ron Haley, who represents two of the defendants, has repeatedly argued that the evidence tells a different story.
He told local television station WAFB, “This was absolutely not a r*pe. Listen, this is a tragedy, definitely not a crime.”
Haley said videos recorded inside the vehicle showed Brooks willingly getting into the car and later getting out of her own after an argument with the driver.
According to Haley, the recordings show Brooks using strong language during the disagreement and telling the group she would call an Uber instead.
He also argued that the videos show she was intoxicated but not so impaired that she was legally incapable of giving consent.
“Can you tell that she was intoxicated? Yes. To the point under the law that you say you’re in a drunken stupor… absolutely that was not the case.”
Haley further denied claims that Brooks had been forced out of the vehicle, “They did not just dump her out of the car.”
“They did not force her out of the vehicle.”
He said one person in the car even tried to persuade Brooks to get back inside before she chose to leave.
However, prosecutors have disputed those claims.
According to reports, the videos were presented during an earlier bond hearing, where Judge Brad Myers said the evidence showed possible criminal conduct.
Madison’s passing sparked outrage across Louisiana and led to renewed scrutiny of underage drinking near LSU
LSU President William Tate described what happened as “evil” in a statement released after Brooks’ passing.
“Madison was a daughter, a granddaughter, a sister, a niece, a classmate, and a friend to many of you.”
“She should not have been taken from us in this way.”
Tate also announced plans to focus more closely on businesses serving alcohol to underage students, noting that several people involved in the case were below the legal drinking age.
Following the investigation, Reggie’s Bar, where Brooks reportedly worked and where the group had been drinking that night, had its liquor license revoked.
Meanwhile, Madison’s Alpha Phi sorority remembered her as a caring friend.
“Madi was a bubbly, loving, and selfless friend.”
The chapter also revealed that Brooks became an organ donor after her passing.
“Our forever friend was also a hero. Madi donated her heart and kidneys to save others.”
“His feelings aren’t an issue,” wrote one netizen
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