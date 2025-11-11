I Create Pop Mashups Of Everyday Objects Giving Them A Surreal Look

by

I make funny mundane creations mixing two different ideas to create something strange and with some humour. I use common objects, food, paint, water and ink with pastel colours background to give live to my creamy minimal pop art and sometimes useless creations. I’m inspired by my own child wishes, mischiefs and dreams I’ve had.

I want to remind people how creative they were when they were little and make them smile.

More info: paulfuentesdesign.com

#1 Cotton Rain

#2 Pineapple Pot

#3 Umbrella

#4 Acid Music

#5 Sandwich

#6 P-ink Smoke

#7 Sncake

#8 Jellyburger

#9 Ice Heel

#10 Tongue

#11 Hamburcake

#12 Hello Banana

#13 Corntongue

#14 Pink Snake

#15 Baldoon

#16 Workout

#17 Super Hotdog

#18 Grenadegg

#19 Yoyoroe

#20 Westside Forkfingerz

#21 Pineapple

#22 Hi, Panda

Patrick Penrose
