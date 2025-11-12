I Reveal The Characters Of Zodiacs Through Surreal Portraits Of Women

In my series I would like to reveal zodiac sign’s character trough surreal women portraits in a different way.

I think zodiac signs escort us in our lifetime, from birth until death. Our whole subsistence is a circuit, and the unescapable eternal fight of Life and Death is part of it. In my opinion, one of the most important things are to find the balance in ourselves, to discover hope, catch the hidden beauty in the world where we live in, and search pleasures in the smallest things.

I hope you will enjoy my artworks.

More info: Etsy | Instagram | Facebook

#1 Gemini

#1 Gemini

Image source: SzaViArt

#2 Leo

#2 Leo

Image source: SzaViArt

#3 Aries

#3 Aries

Image source: SzaViArt

#4 Virgo

#4 Virgo

Image source: SzaViArt

#5 Cancer

#5 Cancer

Image source: SzaViArt

#6 Scorpio

#6 Scorpio

Image source: SzaViArt

#7 Capricorn

#7 Capricorn

Image source: SzaViArt

#8 Aquarius

#8 Aquarius

Image source: SzaViArt

#9 Taurus

#9 Taurus

Image source: SzaViArt

#10 Sagittarius

#10 Sagittarius

Image source: SzaViArt

#11 Pisces

#11 Pisces

Image source: SzaViArt

#12 Libra

#12 Libra

Image source: SzaViArt

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
