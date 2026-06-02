34 Surreal Photomanipulations By Daniel Artx That Look Like Scenes From A Dream

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Some digital artworks catch your eye because they look impossible. Others keep you looking because they feel like they belong to a much bigger story. Daniel Sánchez, better known as Daniel Artx, creates photomanipulations that do both, turning ordinary objects, animals, landscapes, and human figures into surreal scenes that feel cinematic, dreamlike, and full of hidden meaning.

The Mexico City-based artist builds his images through layered digital composition, often combining scale, light, reflections, fog, and unexpected visual contrasts to create entire worlds from separate elements. His work incorporates both real photography, as well as digital drawings and assets from sites such as Shutterstock and Envato. In his work, a lighthouse can become part of a giant fish, a pencil eraser can reshape the sea, a black cat’s reflection can turn a city street into something mysterious, and colorful objects can transform a quiet landscape into a playful fantasy.

Scroll down to see some of Daniel Artx’s surreal creations, and don’t forget to vote for the ones that feel like they belong in their own fantasy movie.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | patreon.com

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34 Surreal Photomanipulations By Daniel Artx That Look Like Scenes From A Dream

Image source: daniel.artx

34 Surreal Photomanipulations By Daniel Artx That Look Like Scenes From A Dream

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34 Surreal Photomanipulations By Daniel Artx That Look Like Scenes From A Dream

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34 Surreal Photomanipulations By Daniel Artx That Look Like Scenes From A Dream

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34 Surreal Photomanipulations By Daniel Artx That Look Like Scenes From A Dream

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34 Surreal Photomanipulations By Daniel Artx That Look Like Scenes From A Dream

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34 Surreal Photomanipulations By Daniel Artx That Look Like Scenes From A Dream

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34 Surreal Photomanipulations By Daniel Artx That Look Like Scenes From A Dream

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34 Surreal Photomanipulations By Daniel Artx That Look Like Scenes From A Dream

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34 Surreal Photomanipulations By Daniel Artx That Look Like Scenes From A Dream

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34 Surreal Photomanipulations By Daniel Artx That Look Like Scenes From A Dream

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34 Surreal Photomanipulations By Daniel Artx That Look Like Scenes From A Dream

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34 Surreal Photomanipulations By Daniel Artx That Look Like Scenes From A Dream

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34 Surreal Photomanipulations By Daniel Artx That Look Like Scenes From A Dream

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34 Surreal Photomanipulations By Daniel Artx That Look Like Scenes From A Dream

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34 Surreal Photomanipulations By Daniel Artx That Look Like Scenes From A Dream

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34 Surreal Photomanipulations By Daniel Artx That Look Like Scenes From A Dream

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34 Surreal Photomanipulations By Daniel Artx That Look Like Scenes From A Dream

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34 Surreal Photomanipulations By Daniel Artx That Look Like Scenes From A Dream

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34 Surreal Photomanipulations By Daniel Artx That Look Like Scenes From A Dream

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34 Surreal Photomanipulations By Daniel Artx That Look Like Scenes From A Dream

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34 Surreal Photomanipulations By Daniel Artx That Look Like Scenes From A Dream

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34 Surreal Photomanipulations By Daniel Artx That Look Like Scenes From A Dream

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34 Surreal Photomanipulations By Daniel Artx That Look Like Scenes From A Dream

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34 Surreal Photomanipulations By Daniel Artx That Look Like Scenes From A Dream

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34 Surreal Photomanipulations By Daniel Artx That Look Like Scenes From A Dream

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34 Surreal Photomanipulations By Daniel Artx That Look Like Scenes From A Dream

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34 Surreal Photomanipulations By Daniel Artx That Look Like Scenes From A Dream

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34 Surreal Photomanipulations By Daniel Artx That Look Like Scenes From A Dream

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34 Surreal Photomanipulations By Daniel Artx That Look Like Scenes From A Dream

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34 Surreal Photomanipulations By Daniel Artx That Look Like Scenes From A Dream

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34 Surreal Photomanipulations By Daniel Artx That Look Like Scenes From A Dream

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34 Surreal Photomanipulations By Daniel Artx That Look Like Scenes From A Dream

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34 Surreal Photomanipulations By Daniel Artx That Look Like Scenes From A Dream

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34 Surreal Photomanipulations By Daniel Artx That Look Like Scenes From A Dream

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Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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