This Photographer Creates Surreal Images Where Everyday Places Start To Feel Uncanny (34 Pics)

Brooke DiDonato’s photographs often begin in places that feel familiar: a living room, a backyard, a sidewalk, a field, a quiet suburban street. But the longer you look, the more the ordinary starts to come loose. Bodies bend into impossible shapes, limbs disappear into furniture, figures seem to be swallowed by their surroundings, and everyday spaces turn into scenes that feel funny, unsettling, and strangely emotional all at once. DiDonato’s compositions are carefully built, with color, posture, location, and small visual details all working together to create that uncanny effect.
There is often a playful quality to the images, but beneath the visual wit, her photographs also touch on themes of anxiety, memory, family, domestic life, love, loss, and the strange feeling of not quite fitting into the spaces we are expected to occupy. In May 2026, DiDonato published her first monograph, “Take a Picture, It Will Last Longer,” the most extensive collection of her work to date. The book brings together some of her best-known bodies of work, including “A House Is Not a Home,” along with newer images published in print for the first time. Like the photographs themselves, the book moves between nostalgia and disorientation, inviting viewers to stay with each image a little longer than expected.
Scroll down to see her surreal and thought-provoking photographs, and let us know which images made you look twice.
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#1 “You Could Go Anywhere But You Won’t”
Image source: Brooke DiDonato
#2 “A Woman Who Does It All”
Image source: Brooke DiDonato
#3 “Corporate Ladder”
Image source: Brooke DiDonato
#4 “I Am Currently Away From My Desk”
Image source: Brooke DiDonato
#5 “Less Is More”
Image source: Brooke DiDonato
#6 “Outgrowing A Place”
Image source: Brooke DiDonato
#7 “The Staircase”
Image source: Brooke DiDonato
#8 “Underpass”
Image source: Brooke DiDonato
#9 “An Idle Mind”
Image source: Brooke DiDonato
#10 “Call Waiting”
Image source: Brooke DiDonato
#11 “Closure”
Image source: Brooke DiDonato
#12 “Could Be Worse”
Image source: Brooke DiDonato
#13 “Force And Fiction”
Image source: Brooke DiDonato
#14 “Keep Your Head Up”
Image source: Brooke DiDonato
#15 “Force Of Habit”
Image source: Brooke DiDonato
#16 “Get Rich Or Die Trying”
Image source: Brooke DiDonato
#17 “How Can I Help You”
Image source: Brooke DiDonato
#18 “Ten Stages Of Grief”
Image source: Brooke DiDonato
#19 “Green With Envy”
Image source: Brooke DiDonato
#20 “I’ve Been Waiting So Long”
Image source: Brooke DiDonato
#21 “Looking Back”
Image source: Brooke DiDonato
#22 “Odd One Out”
Image source: Brooke DiDonato
#23 “Retreat”
Image source: Brooke DiDonato
#24 “The Fine Line Between Hanging In And Hanging On”
Image source: Brooke DiDonato
#25 “The Weight Of A Heavy Mind”
Image source: Brooke DiDonato
#26 “Deserted Woman”
Image source: Brooke DiDonato
#27 “Disappear In Ten Steps”
Image source: Brooke DiDonato
#28 “Had To Split”
Image source: Brooke DiDonato
#29 “Living Room”
Image source: Brooke DiDonato
#30 “Nature’s Call”
Image source: Brooke DiDonato
#31 “Next Door”
Image source: Brooke DiDonato
#32 “What To Expect When You’re Expecting Nothing”
Image source: Brooke DiDonato
#33 “Brief Encounters”
Image source: Brooke DiDonato
#34 “Went To Therapy But I’m Still In My Patterns”
Image source: Brooke DiDonato
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