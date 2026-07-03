This Photographer Creates Surreal Images Where Everyday Places Start To Feel Uncanny (34 Pics)

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Brooke DiDonato’s photographs often begin in places that feel familiar: a living room, a backyard, a sidewalk, a field, a quiet suburban street. But the longer you look, the more the ordinary starts to come loose. Bodies bend into impossible shapes, limbs disappear into furniture, figures seem to be swallowed by their surroundings, and everyday spaces turn into scenes that feel funny, unsettling, and strangely emotional all at once. DiDonato’s compositions are carefully built, with color, posture, location, and small visual details all working together to create that uncanny effect.

There is often a playful quality to the images, but beneath the visual wit, her photographs also touch on themes of anxiety, memory, family, domestic life, love, loss, and the strange feeling of not quite fitting into the spaces we are expected to occupy. In May 2026, DiDonato published her first monograph, “Take a Picture, It Will Last Longer,” the most extensive collection of her work to date. The book brings together some of her best-known bodies of work, including “A House Is Not a Home,” along with newer images published in print for the first time. Like the photographs themselves, the book moves between nostalgia and disorientation, inviting viewers to stay with each image a little longer than expected.

Scroll down to see her surreal and thought-provoking photographs, and let us know which images made you look twice.

More info: brookedidonato.com | Instagram | Facebook | x.com | tiktok.com

#1 “You Could Go Anywhere But You Won’t”

This Photographer Creates Surreal Images Where Everyday Places Start To Feel Uncanny (34 Pics)

Image source: Brooke DiDonato

This Photographer Creates Surreal Images Where Everyday Places Start To Feel Uncanny (34 Pics)

#2 “A Woman Who Does It All”

This Photographer Creates Surreal Images Where Everyday Places Start To Feel Uncanny (34 Pics)

Image source: Brooke DiDonato

#3 “Corporate Ladder”

This Photographer Creates Surreal Images Where Everyday Places Start To Feel Uncanny (34 Pics)

Image source: Brooke DiDonato

#4 “I Am Currently Away From My Desk”

This Photographer Creates Surreal Images Where Everyday Places Start To Feel Uncanny (34 Pics)

Image source: Brooke DiDonato

#5 “Less Is More”

This Photographer Creates Surreal Images Where Everyday Places Start To Feel Uncanny (34 Pics)

Image source: Brooke DiDonato

#6 “Outgrowing A Place”

This Photographer Creates Surreal Images Where Everyday Places Start To Feel Uncanny (34 Pics)

Image source: Brooke DiDonato

#7 “The Staircase”

This Photographer Creates Surreal Images Where Everyday Places Start To Feel Uncanny (34 Pics)

Image source: Brooke DiDonato

#8 “Underpass”

This Photographer Creates Surreal Images Where Everyday Places Start To Feel Uncanny (34 Pics)

Image source: Brooke DiDonato

#9 “An Idle Mind”

This Photographer Creates Surreal Images Where Everyday Places Start To Feel Uncanny (34 Pics)

Image source: Brooke DiDonato

#10 “Call Waiting”

This Photographer Creates Surreal Images Where Everyday Places Start To Feel Uncanny (34 Pics)

Image source: Brooke DiDonato

#11 “Closure”

This Photographer Creates Surreal Images Where Everyday Places Start To Feel Uncanny (34 Pics)

Image source: Brooke DiDonato

#12 “Could Be Worse”

This Photographer Creates Surreal Images Where Everyday Places Start To Feel Uncanny (34 Pics)

Image source: Brooke DiDonato

#13 “Force And Fiction”

This Photographer Creates Surreal Images Where Everyday Places Start To Feel Uncanny (34 Pics)

Image source: Brooke DiDonato

#14 “Keep Your Head Up”

This Photographer Creates Surreal Images Where Everyday Places Start To Feel Uncanny (34 Pics)

Image source: Brooke DiDonato

#15 “Force Of Habit”

This Photographer Creates Surreal Images Where Everyday Places Start To Feel Uncanny (34 Pics)

Image source: Brooke DiDonato

#16 “Get Rich Or Die Trying”

This Photographer Creates Surreal Images Where Everyday Places Start To Feel Uncanny (34 Pics)

Image source: Brooke DiDonato

#17 “How Can I Help You”

This Photographer Creates Surreal Images Where Everyday Places Start To Feel Uncanny (34 Pics)

Image source: Brooke DiDonato

#18 “Ten Stages Of Grief”

This Photographer Creates Surreal Images Where Everyday Places Start To Feel Uncanny (34 Pics)

Image source: Brooke DiDonato

#19 “Green With Envy”

This Photographer Creates Surreal Images Where Everyday Places Start To Feel Uncanny (34 Pics)

Image source: Brooke DiDonato

#20 “I’ve Been Waiting So Long”

This Photographer Creates Surreal Images Where Everyday Places Start To Feel Uncanny (34 Pics)

Image source: Brooke DiDonato

#21 “Looking Back”

This Photographer Creates Surreal Images Where Everyday Places Start To Feel Uncanny (34 Pics)

Image source: Brooke DiDonato

#22 “Odd One Out”

This Photographer Creates Surreal Images Where Everyday Places Start To Feel Uncanny (34 Pics)

Image source: Brooke DiDonato

#23 “Retreat”

This Photographer Creates Surreal Images Where Everyday Places Start To Feel Uncanny (34 Pics)

Image source: Brooke DiDonato

#24 “The Fine Line Between Hanging In And Hanging On”

This Photographer Creates Surreal Images Where Everyday Places Start To Feel Uncanny (34 Pics)

Image source: Brooke DiDonato

#25 “The Weight Of A Heavy Mind”

This Photographer Creates Surreal Images Where Everyday Places Start To Feel Uncanny (34 Pics)

Image source: Brooke DiDonato

#26 “Deserted Woman”

This Photographer Creates Surreal Images Where Everyday Places Start To Feel Uncanny (34 Pics)

Image source: Brooke DiDonato

#27 “Disappear In Ten Steps”

This Photographer Creates Surreal Images Where Everyday Places Start To Feel Uncanny (34 Pics)

Image source: Brooke DiDonato

#28 “Had To Split”

This Photographer Creates Surreal Images Where Everyday Places Start To Feel Uncanny (34 Pics)

Image source: Brooke DiDonato

#29 “Living Room”

This Photographer Creates Surreal Images Where Everyday Places Start To Feel Uncanny (34 Pics)

Image source: Brooke DiDonato

#30 “Nature’s Call”

This Photographer Creates Surreal Images Where Everyday Places Start To Feel Uncanny (34 Pics)

Image source: Brooke DiDonato

#31 “Next Door”

This Photographer Creates Surreal Images Where Everyday Places Start To Feel Uncanny (34 Pics)

Image source: Brooke DiDonato

#32 “What To Expect When You’re Expecting Nothing”

This Photographer Creates Surreal Images Where Everyday Places Start To Feel Uncanny (34 Pics)

Image source: Brooke DiDonato

#33 “Brief Encounters”

This Photographer Creates Surreal Images Where Everyday Places Start To Feel Uncanny (34 Pics)

Image source: Brooke DiDonato

#34 “Went To Therapy But I’m Still In My Patterns”

This Photographer Creates Surreal Images Where Everyday Places Start To Feel Uncanny (34 Pics)

Image source: Brooke DiDonato

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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