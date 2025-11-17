I Create Surreal Photo Manipulations, And Here Are 30 Of My Best Ones

I am Alessio Franceschetto and I am the creator behind Alessiofdesign. I transform everyday objects into surreal, mind-bending digital art through incredible photo manipulation skills.
With my keen eye for detail and creativity, I can turn the most ordinary of objects into something extraordinary, making viewers question what they thought they knew about reality. I skillfully blend textures, colors, and shapes to create truly unique works of art that often have a dreamlike quality to them. My ability to push the boundaries of what’s possible with digital art is truly awe-inspiring, and my work continues to captivate and amaze audiences around the world.
More info: Instagram
#1 Life Trap
#2 Quartzhog
#3 Dragon Cat
#4 A Glass Of Rosé
#5 Energy Drink
#6 Egg Chair
#7
#8 Walking The Fish
#9 Lockdown
#10 Playing With Colors
#11 Pop-Sicle
#12 Just Another Monday
#13
#14
#15
#16 Photoshoot
#17 All I Need Is Pizza & WiFi
#18 It All Makes Sense Now
#19 Say Cheeeeese!
#20 Designer’s Drink
#21 Sad Music
#22 Iron Heels
#23 Rattle Snake
#24 Hot Pepper
#25 Social Weapon
#26 Frida’s Watch Be Like
#27
#28 Snakeberry
#29 2020 Bags Be Like
#30 Teeth Cleaners
