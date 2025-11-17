I Create Surreal Photo Manipulations, And Here Are 30 Of My Best Ones

I am Alessio Franceschetto and I am the creator behind Alessiofdesign. I transform everyday objects into surreal, mind-bending digital art through incredible photo manipulation skills.

With my keen eye for detail and creativity, I can turn the most ordinary of objects into something extraordinary, making viewers question what they thought they knew about reality. I skillfully blend textures, colors, and shapes to create truly unique works of art that often have a dreamlike quality to them. My ability to push the boundaries of what’s possible with digital art is truly awe-inspiring, and my work continues to captivate and amaze audiences around the world.

#1 Life Trap

#2 Quartzhog

#3 Dragon Cat

#4 A Glass Of Rosé

#5 Energy Drink

#6 Egg Chair

#7

#8 Walking The Fish

#9 Lockdown

#10 Playing With Colors

#11 Pop-Sicle

#12 Just Another Monday

#13

#14

#15

#16 Photoshoot

#17 All I Need Is Pizza & WiFi

#18 It All Makes Sense Now

#19 Say Cheeeeese!

#20 Designer’s Drink

#21 Sad Music

#22 Iron Heels

#23 Rattle Snake

#24 Hot Pepper

#25 Social Weapon

#26 Frida’s Watch Be Like

#27

#28 Snakeberry

#29 2020 Bags Be Like

#30 Teeth Cleaners

