30 Surreal Self-Portraits Wearing Full-Body Suits That Suggest Strangeness, Otherworldliness, And Isolation

Inspired by artists such as René Magritte or Constantin Brâncuși, I create surreal self-portraits using full-body costumes, which suggest strangeness, otherworldliness, and isolation.

If you are interested in my other works here at Bored Panda, feel free to visit a project ‘Postpartum’, and my trip to Iceland where I tried to reconnect with nature.

More info: feliciasimionphotography.com | Instagram | Facebook

#1

