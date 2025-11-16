125 Pig Puns That Might Make You Squeal With Joy

You know how people find everything that’s round to be cute? Well, what about pigs – they’re also pretty rotund, have short, non-threatening legsies, one missing vertebrae in their necks, and tiny adorably coiled tails. Probably the only thing that’s non-cute about pigs is their lack of hair (except for the curly Mangalitsa swine, of course), but this shortcoming is made up by their charming oinking, floppy ears and the fact that they are amazingly great to make some innocent fun of. That’s right, we’re dedicating this article to the best kind of fun about the funkiest animal ever, and you are about to witness a hundred and twenty-six pig puns that are only the best.
We are pretty sure that by now you know how much we love our animal puns – not a day goes by without us thinking about these cool puns, coming up with our own wordplays, or throwing them back and forth between us in the office. It’s almost like an Animal Kingdom Appreciation party in here! And there’s a reason for that because animals indeed are the greatest creatures ever, and who could ever get enough of pigs, lemurs, horses, aye-ayes and all the funny puns associated with them? Well, definitely not us! So, hopefully, you will also enjoy our selection of these funny pig puns that are so very appropriate for the topic that we have going on here!
Right, the adorable puns, as you very well know, are just a little bit further down. So, scroll right there and check out our picks of the best puns regarding our beloved, squishy farm animals. Once you are done rooting through them, vote for the funniest puns that made you snort and guffaw or maybe even made you wish to have a pet pig of your own! After that, share these silly puns with anyone who might be needing a little pick-me-up today, as they are sure to brighten anyone’s mood.
#1
A perfect and punny name for a pet pig is Chris P Bacon.
#2
I read a story about pig anatomy. It was all straightforward until I found a twist in the tale.
#3
What’s the difference between hot potato and a flying pig? One’s a heated yam, and the other is a yeeted ham.
#4
What do pig’s use as soap? Hogwash.
#5
What do you call a Spanish pig? Porque.
#6
Why shouldn’t you tell a secret to a pig? It might squeal.
#7
What do you call an imaginary pig? A pig-ment of your imagination.
#8
What do you get if you cross a dinosaur with a pig? Jurassic Pork.
#9
What do you call a pig with no legs? A groundhog.
#10
A sweet name to call a pig of a ‘Harry Potter’ lover is Hogsmeade.
#11
I entered my pig into a pig race but he pulled a ham string.
#12
When pigs live high on the hog, they run the risk of going into hock.
#13
What do you call a pig who does karate? A pork chop.
#14
What do you call a pig that drives around recklessly? A road hog.
#15
Why do piglets take home economics in school? To learn how to sow.
#16
Why don’t pigs eat cake? Because they’re morally opposed to bacon.
#17
How do pigs write top-secret messages? With invisible oink!
#18
A local farmer has trained his pigs to perform ballet. I’m going to see their production of swine lake.
#19
What did the pig say on the warm summer’s day? “I’m bacon.”
#20
What happened when the pig pen broke? They had to use the pig pencil.
#21
Why was the pig given a red card at the football game? For playing dirty.
#22
What do you get when you cross a pig and superman? The Man of Squeal.
#23
Did you hear about the pig that ran the Post Office? He was the first Porkmaster General.
#24
What do you get when you pick a pig’s nose? Ham boogers.
#25
How is a pig’s tail like 4 o’clock in the morning? It’s twirly.
#26
What do you call a pig with skin problems? A wart-hog.
#27
Where do pigs keep their money? In the piggy bank, of course.
#28
What do 99 percent of pigs ask for on their hamburgers? Piggles.
#29
How can you tell you’re in a pig wine bar? Because everything’s swine.
#30
Why was the pig crying? Because he was boar-ed to tears.
#31
Why are pigs, awful basketball players? They hog the ball.
#32
What do you get when you cross a pig and a cactus? A porky-pine.
#33
Why did the pig break up with her boyfriend? Because he was a boar.
#34
What do you call it when a beautiful woman tries to trick you into giving her a pig? A bae con.
#35
When pigs become good friends, they become pen pals.
#36
When the pig had a quarrel with his wife, he ended up having a gilt trip.
#37
The new house my pig friend made is quite stylish.
#38
What do you call it when a pig loses its memory? Hamnesia.
#39
If pigs learned to fly, would the price of bacon skyrocket?
#40
What’s a pig’s favorite color? Ma-hog-any.
#41
What do you call a glass of alcoholic pig’s blood? Swine.
#42
According to pig etiquette, piglets are meant to be porcine and not heard.
#43
What does a mommy pig say to her piglets at the end of the day? Time to pig up your toys.
#44
When pigs work together, it’s known as collab-boar-ation.
#45
When a pig takes out a loan, he becomes a boar-ower.
#46
Why did the pig get fired? Insu-boar-dination.
#47
What do the lady pigs say when someone leaves the toilet seat up? “Hoof-orgot to put the seat down?”
#48
Why are pigs pink when they could be any pig-ment? Sow many reasons.
#49
What’s the number one complaint pig spouses have about one another? Too stub-boar-n.
#50
What happened to the pig who ate too fast? They got a ticket for running a Slop Sign.
#51
What’s the first line of the pig bible? “In the bacon-ing…”
#52
What did the pig do when it came to a pork in the road? It pigged the road less traveled.
#53
What’s a pig’s favorite holiday? Ar-boar Day.
#54
What do you say to a procrastinating pig? Listen, bud, it’s snout or never.
#55
I saw a pig with laryngitis. He was disgruntled.
#56
Why do pigs make awful football players? They don’t like playing with the “pig skin.”
#57
Why did the piglet yell at his sibling at the dinner table? She was hogging the food.
#58
What kind of work do pigs do after school? Hamwork.
#59
What do you get when you cross a pig with a centipede? Bacon and Legs.
#60
What’s it called when a bunch of pigs competes in athletic games? The Olympigs.
#61
What do you give a sick pig? Oinkment.
#62
What did Papa Pig shout at his kids in the car? “Stop swining! We’re nearly there.”
#63
How does a young pig hit on someone? They invite them over to Netflix and swill.
#64
What does an obstinate piglet always say to his mama? “Sow what?”
#65
What do you call a pig that does a lot of charity work? Philanthropig.
#66
What do you call a pig that plays basketball? A ball hog.
#67
What happens when you play tug-of-war with a pug? Pulled pork!
#68
A pig just won the lottery. What do you call him? Filthy rich.
#69
What did the little piglet want from the swine? A piggyback ride home.
#70
What do you call a pig that gets the test answer wrong? Mistaken bacon.
#71
Where do flying pigs go? Hogwarts, of course!
#72
What is the most common Halloween outfit for a pig to dress up as? Frankenswine.
#73
What did the pig exclaim when the wolf grabbed its tail? “That’s the end of me!”
#74
What do pigs do on the evening of February 14th? They have a valenswines dinner.
#75
What do you call a pig with three eyes? A piiig!
#76
What do you call a pig who can’t mind his own business? A nosey porker!
#77
Knock, knock! Who’s there? Pig… Pig who? Pig on someone your own size!
#78
In the 5th month of every year, my aunt lets her pigs in the field… It’s mayham!
#79
How do pigs get to the hospital? A hambulance.
#80
Why did it take the teen pig so long to get ready for school in the morning? She was very piggy when it comes to choosing what to wear!
#81
What did the introverted pig say when asked why they don’t like socializing? “I’m not a people porcine.”
#82
What advice did grandpa pig have for his kids? “Don’t take anything for grunted.”
#83
Pigs can never be good football players because they hate playing with pigskin.
#84
Pigs make awful basketball players because they are always hogging the ball.
#85
The piglet yelled at his brother at the dinner table because he was always pigging out.
#86
There was so much crackling on the line, I thought a pig was disturbing the phone.
#87
The famous musical that a pig loves to go to is Swiney Todd.
#88
One of the punny pig names for a pig that loves Shakespeare is Hamlet.
#89
A great name for a pig that brings magic into your life is Harry Porker.
#90
A great name for a philosophical pig can be Francis Bacon.
#91
If you want to name a smart pig, name him Cunningham.
#92
Why don’t wild pigs go to parties? Because they’re boars.
#93
What do you call someone who steals pigs? A ham-burglar.
#94
Why couldn’t the pig tie his shoelaces? He was too ham-fisted.
#95
What do you call a pig with a rash? Ham and eczema.
#96
I’ve got a really bad case of pig flu. I must have had it for a weeeeeeeeeeeeek now!
#97
What do pigs learn in the army? Ham to ham combat.
#98
What do you call a cold, angry pig? A ham-brr-grr.
#99
What’s the one book all piglets read in grade school? A Series of Un-porcine-ite Events.
#100
If your piglet wants to be a wizard, there’s only one alternative: Hogwarts.
#101
What’s the one way you should never greet a male pig? “Sow, what’s up?”
#102
What’s the super-confusing way that pigs say I love you? “I a-boar-you.”
#103
Any advice on getting a pet pig? Just be sure you get the pig of the litter.
#104
Why was the pig a pathological liar? It’s a porcine-ality disorder.
#105
What do you say to an overbearing pig? Stop porcine the issue.
#106
How do you make a pig really happy on his birthday? Throw him a sow-prize party.
#107
What are pigs celebrating when they celebrate their birthday? The day they were boar-n.
#108
Did you hear about the piglets who wanted to do something special for Mother’s Day? They threw a sowprize party.
#109
Why should you never rob a bank with a pig? They always squeal.
#110
Walking through the farm and a group of pigs jumped out of a tree at me. It was a hambush.
#111
Why did the pig go to the casino? To play the slop machine!
#112
What did one pig say to the other? Let’s be pen pals.
#113
Did you hear about the pig who opened a pawn shop? He called it “Ham Hocks”.
#114
Why was the piglet whining. He was boared out of his brains.
#115
What do you get when you cross a pig and a tortoise? A slow-pork.
#116
Did you hear the horse and the pig are dating? They’re in a stable relationship.
#117
What kind of ice cream do pigs like best? Hoggin Daz!
#118
What do you have left after a pig eats a watermelon? Pork rinds.
#119
Pig always have ink all over their faces because they live in a pen.
#120
A ballet performance played only by pigs is called swine lake.
#121
When the piglets returned from school, the mama pig asked them, “Hoofeels hungry?”
#122
Please don’t go bacon this relationship.
#123
The sweetest and punny name to call a pig is Mudpie.
#124
Why should you never share a bed with a pig? They hog all the covers.
#125
When pigs show affection to their wives, they send them hogs and kisses.
Follow Us