“SakoAsko” Paints 24 Murals That Explore Human Choices Through Surreal Art

Santiago Oliveros, known as “SakoAsko,” is a Colombian artist and illustrator whose bold murals and illustrations fuse surreal storytelling with social commentary. His work often explores human choices, cultural identity, and emotional struggles through vibrant, larger-than-life characters and symbolic elements like animals, stars, and flowers.

By mixing fables, folklore, and everyday dilemmas, SakoAsko creates art that is both playful and thought-provoking, encouraging viewers to reflect on their own inner worlds. With a style that balances raw emotion and striking visual design, his murals transform walls into spaces of dialogue and imagination.

More info: Instagram | sakoasko.com

#1

&#8220;SakoAsko&#8221; Paints 24 Murals That Explore Human Choices Through Surreal Art

Image source: sakoasko

#2

&#8220;SakoAsko&#8221; Paints 24 Murals That Explore Human Choices Through Surreal Art

Image source: sakoasko

#3

&#8220;SakoAsko&#8221; Paints 24 Murals That Explore Human Choices Through Surreal Art

Image source: sakoasko

#4

&#8220;SakoAsko&#8221; Paints 24 Murals That Explore Human Choices Through Surreal Art

Image source: sakoasko

#5

&#8220;SakoAsko&#8221; Paints 24 Murals That Explore Human Choices Through Surreal Art

Image source: sakoasko

#6

&#8220;SakoAsko&#8221; Paints 24 Murals That Explore Human Choices Through Surreal Art

Image source: sakoasko

#7

&#8220;SakoAsko&#8221; Paints 24 Murals That Explore Human Choices Through Surreal Art

Image source: sakoasko

#8

&#8220;SakoAsko&#8221; Paints 24 Murals That Explore Human Choices Through Surreal Art

Image source: sakoasko

#9

&#8220;SakoAsko&#8221; Paints 24 Murals That Explore Human Choices Through Surreal Art

Image source: sakoasko

#10

&#8220;SakoAsko&#8221; Paints 24 Murals That Explore Human Choices Through Surreal Art

Image source: sakoasko

#11

&#8220;SakoAsko&#8221; Paints 24 Murals That Explore Human Choices Through Surreal Art

Image source: sakoasko

#12

&#8220;SakoAsko&#8221; Paints 24 Murals That Explore Human Choices Through Surreal Art

Image source: sakoasko

#13

&#8220;SakoAsko&#8221; Paints 24 Murals That Explore Human Choices Through Surreal Art

Image source: sakoasko

#14

&#8220;SakoAsko&#8221; Paints 24 Murals That Explore Human Choices Through Surreal Art

Image source: sakoasko

#15

&#8220;SakoAsko&#8221; Paints 24 Murals That Explore Human Choices Through Surreal Art

Image source: sakoasko

#16

&#8220;SakoAsko&#8221; Paints 24 Murals That Explore Human Choices Through Surreal Art

Image source: sakoasko

#17

&#8220;SakoAsko&#8221; Paints 24 Murals That Explore Human Choices Through Surreal Art

Image source: sakoasko

#18

&#8220;SakoAsko&#8221; Paints 24 Murals That Explore Human Choices Through Surreal Art

Image source: sakoasko

#19

&#8220;SakoAsko&#8221; Paints 24 Murals That Explore Human Choices Through Surreal Art

Image source: sakoasko

#20

&#8220;SakoAsko&#8221; Paints 24 Murals That Explore Human Choices Through Surreal Art

Image source: sakoasko

#21

&#8220;SakoAsko&#8221; Paints 24 Murals That Explore Human Choices Through Surreal Art

Image source: sakoasko

#22

&#8220;SakoAsko&#8221; Paints 24 Murals That Explore Human Choices Through Surreal Art

Image source: sakoasko

#23

&#8220;SakoAsko&#8221; Paints 24 Murals That Explore Human Choices Through Surreal Art

Image source: sakoasko

#24

&#8220;SakoAsko&#8221; Paints 24 Murals That Explore Human Choices Through Surreal Art

Image source: sakoasko

