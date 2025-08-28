“SakoAsko” Paints 24 Murals That Explore Human Choices Through Surreal Art

Santiago Oliveros, known as “SakoAsko,” is a Colombian artist and illustrator whose bold murals and illustrations fuse surreal storytelling with social commentary. His work often explores human choices, cultural identity, and emotional struggles through vibrant, larger-than-life characters and symbolic elements like animals, stars, and flowers.
By mixing fables, folklore, and everyday dilemmas, SakoAsko creates art that is both playful and thought-provoking, encouraging viewers to reflect on their own inner worlds. With a style that balances raw emotion and striking visual design, his murals transform walls into spaces of dialogue and imagination.
More info: Instagram | sakoasko.com
#1
#2
#3
#4
#5
#6
#7
#8
#9
#10
#11
#12
#13
#14
#15
#16
#17
#18
#19
#20
#21
#22
#23
#24
