50 Of The Most Haunting Liminal Spaces You May Never Want To End Up Within

by

Have you ever seen a place that’s a bit eerie, unsettling, or even downright creepy? Maybe it’s due to the lighting, the objects that are around you, or just an overall unnerving vibe? Perhaps you’ve actually been to a similar place? A place that seems like a portal between this world and somewhere else.

If you have, then you’ve probably been to a liminal space. On the Internet, that usually refers to empty rooms, corridors, and even streets that look surreal for some reason. Here we have a compilation of some intriguing liminal spaces, so, if you’re looking for some weirdness, scroll away.

To know more about what liminality actually is, Bored Panda reached out to Lecturer in English at the University of Hull Dr. Kevin Corstorphine. He gave us some examples of liminal spaces from classical Gothic texts and explained why the concept is so important to the genre. Read his expert insights below!

#1 Lovely Winter’s Day In Amsterdam

50 Of The Most Haunting Liminal Spaces You May Never Want To End Up Within

Image source: OldWitchOfCuba

#2 A Bridge In Norway While Snowing

50 Of The Most Haunting Liminal Spaces You May Never Want To End Up Within

Image source: smells-fishy, smells-fishy

#3 Found A Portal To Elsewhere

50 Of The Most Haunting Liminal Spaces You May Never Want To End Up Within

Image source: mttcrss

#4 Lonely Gas Station

50 Of The Most Haunting Liminal Spaces You May Never Want To End Up Within

Image source: THEGREATJOKER28

#5 My Husband Sent Me This. It Was Taken On His Way To Work This Morning

50 Of The Most Haunting Liminal Spaces You May Never Want To End Up Within

Image source: fmlmel

#6 My Mother-In-Law’s House Flooded Last Night. Took This Pic Before We Started Pumping Water Out, Thought It Looked Surreal

50 Of The Most Haunting Liminal Spaces You May Never Want To End Up Within

Image source: benslack

#7 Sinking Feeling

50 Of The Most Haunting Liminal Spaces You May Never Want To End Up Within

Image source: thechelator

#8 I Am Currently Working Construction At A New Amazon Fulfillment Center (650,000 Square Feet). This Is The Fourth Of Five Floor. That Is Fog In The Background

50 Of The Most Haunting Liminal Spaces You May Never Want To End Up Within

Image source: reddit.com

#9 This Picture Of Moment Valley Always Felt Liminal

50 Of The Most Haunting Liminal Spaces You May Never Want To End Up Within

Image source: dinokuznik

#10 I Think This Belongs Here

50 Of The Most Haunting Liminal Spaces You May Never Want To End Up Within

Image source: MoeJancini

#11 Unsure If These Fit Here But It Was Quite A Walk Last Night

50 Of The Most Haunting Liminal Spaces You May Never Want To End Up Within

Image source: reddit.com

#12 Movie Theaters Tell No Tales

50 Of The Most Haunting Liminal Spaces You May Never Want To End Up Within

Image source: Stranger1982

#13 This Empty Beach Me And My Girlfriend Saw While Taking A Walk Last Night

50 Of The Most Haunting Liminal Spaces You May Never Want To End Up Within

Image source: horrorphysics

#14 The Building Next To The Hotel I’m Staying At

50 Of The Most Haunting Liminal Spaces You May Never Want To End Up Within

Image source: MangoSensation, MangoSensation

#15 It’s Been 38 Hours And It’s Still Dark Out. Everyone Else On The Cruise Seemingly Vanished

50 Of The Most Haunting Liminal Spaces You May Never Want To End Up Within

Image source: Discocheese69

#16 The Creepiest Gas Station On Earth

50 Of The Most Haunting Liminal Spaces You May Never Want To End Up Within

Image source: factor591

#17 Sky Parking

50 Of The Most Haunting Liminal Spaces You May Never Want To End Up Within

Image source: bevflora

#18 Crown Of Birds

50 Of The Most Haunting Liminal Spaces You May Never Want To End Up Within

Image source: JuniorStudios5674

#19 New Fear Unlocked: Indoor Pools With Dim Lighting

50 Of The Most Haunting Liminal Spaces You May Never Want To End Up Within

Image source: AccomplishedBig7666

#20 Abandoned Hospital, No Power, No One Inside For Decades. A Light Always On In One Window

50 Of The Most Haunting Liminal Spaces You May Never Want To End Up Within

Image source: SillySnowFox

#21 Imagine Being The First And Only Person To Show Up Early To Work, Walking Down A Dark Hallway, And As You Walk Past The Break Room You See This From The Corner Of Your Eye

50 Of The Most Haunting Liminal Spaces You May Never Want To End Up Within

Image source: dolphman85

#22 Iron Mine In Virginia That Was Abandoned In The Early 1900s

50 Of The Most Haunting Liminal Spaces You May Never Want To End Up Within

Image source: SurviveOrDie84

#23 Standing Under The Avala TV Tower, Mountain Avala, Serbia

50 Of The Most Haunting Liminal Spaces You May Never Want To End Up Within

Image source: yawntown

#24 This Does Not Look Real

50 Of The Most Haunting Liminal Spaces You May Never Want To End Up Within

Image source: Accomplished_Owl

#25 This Was My Neighborhood Today

50 Of The Most Haunting Liminal Spaces You May Never Want To End Up Within

Image source: PepeJones15

#26 Birthday Room In My Local Movie Theater

50 Of The Most Haunting Liminal Spaces You May Never Want To End Up Within

Image source: sous32

#27 A Liminal Encounter I Felt Compelled To Share

50 Of The Most Haunting Liminal Spaces You May Never Want To End Up Within

Image source: Ambitious-Scheme-818

#28 Time To Take Your Exam, Pick A Seat

50 Of The Most Haunting Liminal Spaces You May Never Want To End Up Within

Image source: Yung_Years

#29 Escalators To Darkness

50 Of The Most Haunting Liminal Spaces You May Never Want To End Up Within

Image source: Jowevator3219

#30 The View I Had From The Bus Stop At 5 AM This Morning

50 Of The Most Haunting Liminal Spaces You May Never Want To End Up Within

Image source: aribowe13

#31 Something Feels Off

50 Of The Most Haunting Liminal Spaces You May Never Want To End Up Within

Image source: alexcartagenamex

#32 The Most Liminal Space I’ve Ever Visited

50 Of The Most Haunting Liminal Spaces You May Never Want To End Up Within

Image source: nostalgic_mario

#33 Our Apartment

50 Of The Most Haunting Liminal Spaces You May Never Want To End Up Within

Image source: KM_Gemini

#34 Amphitheater Museum, Lyon

50 Of The Most Haunting Liminal Spaces You May Never Want To End Up Within

Image source: Grouchy-Bank2096

#35 Took This In A Gym, Close To Where I Work

50 Of The Most Haunting Liminal Spaces You May Never Want To End Up Within

Image source: LaNyyk

#36 A Hotel In The Fog

50 Of The Most Haunting Liminal Spaces You May Never Want To End Up Within

Image source: langshot

#37 Was Exploring The Massive Old Hilton In Chicago, And Came Across This Room In The Basement

50 Of The Most Haunting Liminal Spaces You May Never Want To End Up Within

Image source: SaucybOy420

#38 Fog At The Cemetery

50 Of The Most Haunting Liminal Spaces You May Never Want To End Up Within

Image source: pjmcdonnell_

#39 Stairs In An Abandoned Orphanage, Italy

50 Of The Most Haunting Liminal Spaces You May Never Want To End Up Within

Image source: citromviasz

#40 The Toilet At My Work

50 Of The Most Haunting Liminal Spaces You May Never Want To End Up Within

Image source: reddit.com

#41 Do You Remember Your Home?

50 Of The Most Haunting Liminal Spaces You May Never Want To End Up Within

Image source: reddit90266, x.com

#42 Lobby Of An Abandoned Paul Rudolph Masterpiece

50 Of The Most Haunting Liminal Spaces You May Never Want To End Up Within

Image source: pjmcdonnell_

#43 Virtual Learning

50 Of The Most Haunting Liminal Spaces You May Never Want To End Up Within

Image source: EstablishmentOk4988

#44 I Got Lost In This Weird Concrete Area. No One Was Around And The Doors Were Locked

50 Of The Most Haunting Liminal Spaces You May Never Want To End Up Within

Image source: Pompi_Palawori

#45 Empty Mall (Yes, Believe It Or Not This Really Is A Mall)

50 Of The Most Haunting Liminal Spaces You May Never Want To End Up Within

Image source: SussyBaka_444

#46 I Took This Picture And Left As Quick As Possible This Room

50 Of The Most Haunting Liminal Spaces You May Never Want To End Up Within

Image source: rather_or_rather_not

#47 This Pool At A Hotel I’m Staying At – It Was Quiet

50 Of The Most Haunting Liminal Spaces You May Never Want To End Up Within

Image source: No-Pension156

#48 My Father’s Office At Night

50 Of The Most Haunting Liminal Spaces You May Never Want To End Up Within

Image source: Anshul_98

#49 I Just Wanted To Buy Chocolate

50 Of The Most Haunting Liminal Spaces You May Never Want To End Up Within

Image source: MrDodiX

#50 Accommodation At My School

50 Of The Most Haunting Liminal Spaces You May Never Want To End Up Within

Image source: sayuzita

#51 Visiting A Friend’s House During The Summer

#52 This Does Not Look Real

#53 Unknown Beach

#54 My Workplace Is Looking A Little Like A Liminal Space-

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, What’s The Craziest Thing That Ever Happened To You At A Pride Parade? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Are Your Biggest Regrets? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Review: Royal Pains Pilot from USA Network
3 min read
May, 28, 2009
This Artist Creates Graffiti That Interact With Their Surroundings (30 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
The Gentlemen Ending Explained: What Happens in the Netflix Series?
3 min read
Mar, 29, 2024
Modern Family 2.08 “Manny Get Your Gun” Review
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2010
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.