50 Of The Most Haunting Liminal Spaces You May Never Want To End Up Within

Have you ever seen a place that’s a bit eerie, unsettling, or even downright creepy? Maybe it’s due to the lighting, the objects that are around you, or just an overall unnerving vibe? Perhaps you’ve actually been to a similar place? A place that seems like a portal between this world and somewhere else.
If you have, then you’ve probably been to a liminal space. On the Internet, that usually refers to empty rooms, corridors, and even streets that look surreal for some reason. Here we have a compilation of some intriguing liminal spaces, so, if you’re looking for some weirdness, scroll away.
To know more about what liminality actually is, Bored Panda reached out to Lecturer in English at the University of Hull Dr. Kevin Corstorphine. He gave us some examples of liminal spaces from classical Gothic texts and explained why the concept is so important to the genre. Read his expert insights below!
#1 Lovely Winter’s Day In Amsterdam
Image source: OldWitchOfCuba
#2 A Bridge In Norway While Snowing
Image source: smells-fishy, smells-fishy
#3 Found A Portal To Elsewhere
Image source: mttcrss
#4 Lonely Gas Station
Image source: THEGREATJOKER28
#5 My Husband Sent Me This. It Was Taken On His Way To Work This Morning
Image source: fmlmel
#6 My Mother-In-Law’s House Flooded Last Night. Took This Pic Before We Started Pumping Water Out, Thought It Looked Surreal
Image source: benslack
#7 Sinking Feeling
Image source: thechelator
#8 I Am Currently Working Construction At A New Amazon Fulfillment Center (650,000 Square Feet). This Is The Fourth Of Five Floor. That Is Fog In The Background
Image source: reddit.com
#9 This Picture Of Moment Valley Always Felt Liminal
Image source: dinokuznik
#10 I Think This Belongs Here
Image source: MoeJancini
#11 Unsure If These Fit Here But It Was Quite A Walk Last Night
Image source: reddit.com
#12 Movie Theaters Tell No Tales
Image source: Stranger1982
#13 This Empty Beach Me And My Girlfriend Saw While Taking A Walk Last Night
Image source: horrorphysics
#14 The Building Next To The Hotel I’m Staying At
Image source: MangoSensation, MangoSensation
#15 It’s Been 38 Hours And It’s Still Dark Out. Everyone Else On The Cruise Seemingly Vanished
Image source: Discocheese69
#16 The Creepiest Gas Station On Earth
Image source: factor591
#17 Sky Parking
Image source: bevflora
#18 Crown Of Birds
Image source: JuniorStudios5674
#19 New Fear Unlocked: Indoor Pools With Dim Lighting
Image source: AccomplishedBig7666
#20 Abandoned Hospital, No Power, No One Inside For Decades. A Light Always On In One Window
Image source: SillySnowFox
#21 Imagine Being The First And Only Person To Show Up Early To Work, Walking Down A Dark Hallway, And As You Walk Past The Break Room You See This From The Corner Of Your Eye
Image source: dolphman85
#22 Iron Mine In Virginia That Was Abandoned In The Early 1900s
Image source: SurviveOrDie84
#23 Standing Under The Avala TV Tower, Mountain Avala, Serbia
Image source: yawntown
#24 This Does Not Look Real
Image source: Accomplished_Owl
#25 This Was My Neighborhood Today
Image source: PepeJones15
#26 Birthday Room In My Local Movie Theater
Image source: sous32
#27 A Liminal Encounter I Felt Compelled To Share
Image source: Ambitious-Scheme-818
#28 Time To Take Your Exam, Pick A Seat
Image source: Yung_Years
#29 Escalators To Darkness
Image source: Jowevator3219
#30 The View I Had From The Bus Stop At 5 AM This Morning
Image source: aribowe13
#31 Something Feels Off
Image source: alexcartagenamex
#32 The Most Liminal Space I’ve Ever Visited
Image source: nostalgic_mario
#33 Our Apartment
Image source: KM_Gemini
#34 Amphitheater Museum, Lyon
Image source: Grouchy-Bank2096
#35 Took This In A Gym, Close To Where I Work
Image source: LaNyyk
#36 A Hotel In The Fog
Image source: langshot
#37 Was Exploring The Massive Old Hilton In Chicago, And Came Across This Room In The Basement
Image source: SaucybOy420
#38 Fog At The Cemetery
Image source: pjmcdonnell_
#39 Stairs In An Abandoned Orphanage, Italy
Image source: citromviasz
#40 The Toilet At My Work
Image source: reddit.com
#41 Do You Remember Your Home?
Image source: reddit90266, x.com
#42 Lobby Of An Abandoned Paul Rudolph Masterpiece
Image source: pjmcdonnell_
#43 Virtual Learning
Image source: EstablishmentOk4988
#44 I Got Lost In This Weird Concrete Area. No One Was Around And The Doors Were Locked
Image source: Pompi_Palawori
#45 Empty Mall (Yes, Believe It Or Not This Really Is A Mall)
Image source: SussyBaka_444
#46 I Took This Picture And Left As Quick As Possible This Room
Image source: rather_or_rather_not
#47 This Pool At A Hotel I’m Staying At – It Was Quiet
Image source: No-Pension156
#48 My Father’s Office At Night
Image source: Anshul_98
#49 I Just Wanted To Buy Chocolate
Image source: MrDodiX
#50 Accommodation At My School
Image source: sayuzita
#51 Visiting A Friend’s House During The Summer
#53 Unknown Beach
#54 My Workplace Is Looking A Little Like A Liminal Space-
