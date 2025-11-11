Surreal Animal Sculptures Carrying The World On Their Backs

Greek mythology maintained that a titan named Atlas held up the earth, but Chinese sculptor Wang Ruilin has a different idea about all that. His powerful and story-like “Dreams” series features beasts of seemingly monolithic proportions that carry the world we live in on their backs.
Ruilin’s sculptures (some of which are almost life-sized) are heavily influenced by traditional Chinese art. Indeed, his formative moment as an artist happened when he was 4 or 5 years old and saw an ink painting of a horse by Chinese artist Xu Belhong. “I was concerned on it for several days and even be obsessed with Chinese ink and wash paintings, which consist of brief sketches but are full of vigor,” he writes on his website. “Perhaps my attention on ‘horses’ had increased little by little from that time.”
More info: wangruilinart.com | Behance (h/t: colossal)
