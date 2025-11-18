50 Wild Pics Showing Rare Coincidences That Almost Never Happen (New Pics)

Do you ever feel that some things are just too impossible to happen? Like winning the lottery more than once or surviving multiple lightning strikes?
And yet, they do. Wayne Murray, for instance, won $10 million on two separate occasions, and Roy Cleveland Sullivan survived being struck by lightning seven times!
There’s even a subreddit, r/nevertellmetheodds, where people share incredible moments like these that make you wonder if fate had a hand in them.
Scroll down to see some of their most fascinating posts, and don’t miss our chat with Márton Balázs, Professor of Probability at the University of Bristol, who explains why these mind-bending events might be more common than you’d think.
#1 Unexpected Reunion
Image source: one_loop
#2 Photographer Prasenjeet Yadav Gets One In A Lifetime Shot Of Meteor By Accident
Image source: SnooCupcakes8607
#3 They Fit Together Perfectly
Image source: Hurtcult
#4 Rainbow Deflects Lightning
Image source: KindEchelon
#5 Lightning Hit Photographed At The Right Moment, By Debbie P
Image source: ssigea
#6 This Picture Of A Blackbird Catching A Ride On An Osprey’s Stick In Michigan By Jocelyn Anderson
Image source: Howudoin20
#7 Actor Sean Astin Photo Bombing Me In ‘93 At D.c. Inaugural Ball And Again 26 Yrs Later At Disneyland
Image source: Awkward_Coat5543
#8 A Fish Jumps Right In Front Of The Camera And Creates Funny Picture
Image source: Doctor_Omega
#9 Dragonfly Ate A Mosquito That Was About To Bite
Image source: ryerjohn
#10 In Palermo (Italy), A Citizen Went To The Police Station To Return A Credit Card Found On The Street. Within Minutes The Policemen Were Able To Trace The Identity Of The Card Holder: Harrison Ford
Image source: notlur
#11 3 Generation Of Twins
Image source: ThePuzzleax
#12 Looks Like He Is Breathing Fire On A Sunset
Image source: skincat3
#13 Kummakivi Is A 500 000 Kg Rock In Finland That Has Been Balancing On Top Of Another Rock For 11 000 Years
Image source: Readerboy123
#14 Our Family Photo Taken With A Disposable Camera On July 4th, 2001 In Bishop, CA. We’ll Never Get A Better Christmas Card
Image source: bluebatrix
#15 Eagles On The Seattle Waterfront
Image source: Gatorm8
#16 What A Day To Be Drafted Into WWI
Image source: gigglemetinkles
#17 Thought I Was Out Of Tums
Image source: Archer-7
#18 Tree Split, Fell, And Straddled A Car
Image source: rastroboy
#19 There’s A Very Small Chance That A Roll Cloud Can Turn Into A Spherical Cloud, This One Was Observed In Japan 2016
Image source: ritorigs
#20 Dude Meets Keanu Reeves 3 Years Apart, But Keanu Wears The Same Shirt
Image source: MRyeti18
#21 The Man Who Angered Thor
Image source: Responsible_Ad_3180
#22 My Egg Perfectly Inverted Itself
Image source: artemwastaken
#23 Lightning Struck A Vent And Traveled Up Into A Toilet During A Thunderstorm
Image source: rainbowarriorhere
#24 Grand Rapids, Mich.–Ben Carpenter Got The Ride Of A Lifetime When His Electric Wheelchair Became Lodged In The Grille Of A Semi-Trailer And Was Accidentally Pushed Down A Highway For Several Kilometres At About 80 Km/H And Survived Uninjured
Image source: Smoked_Out24-7
#25 Snorkeller Finds Lost Wedding Ring Wrapped Around A Mullet Fish Off Of Norfolk Island
Image source: jjophh
#26 This Is William West And William West And They Are The Reason Fingerprints Were Created To Find Criminals Because They Were Not Related At All, Shared The Same Exact Name And Looked Identical To One Another
Image source: Homelss_Emperor
#27 Glasses Falling While Mountain Climbing, Getting Clicked At The Exact Moment
Image source: narendranoddy
#28 How This Pilot’s Plane Took A Hit
Image source: [deleted]
#29 Almost Died This Morning On The Highway. Bounced From The Left Lane Up In The Air And Impaled My Windshield
Image source: acidwife
#30 In 1943, Ball Turret Gunner Alan Magee’s B-17 Bomber Was Hit By Flak And Began To Spin Out Of Control. He Fell Over Four Miles Without A Parachute Before Crashing Through The Glass Roof Of A Railroad Station. He Survived The Fall And Lived To Age 84
Image source: DiosMioMan63
#31 Perfectly Placed Web
Image source: AgentChris101
#32 I Captured This Shot Of A Sandhill Crane At The Exat Moment It Was Perpendicular To Me, So You Can See Straight Through Its Nostrils
Image source: JephriB
#33 Soldier Survives After 15,000 Ft Fall As Parachute Fails To Open Correctly In Us
Image source: KeshHere
#34 Was Eating Orange Slices Until I Found Half Yellow And Half Orange Ones. Very Cool
Image source: Paras_01155
#35 This Sign Post Was Launched Into The Side Of My Apartment After A Drunk Driving Accident On My Street
Image source: SeriousCats
#36 Truck Goes Over Bridge, Is Saved By Safety Chains Hooked Up To RV
Image source: ranman35
#37 It’s The Only Logical Explanation
Image source: shant_mkhitaryan
#38 I’ll Never Kick A Ball Higher In My Life
Image source: sacklunch3388
#39 These Horrible Injuries Are One Heck Of A Coincidence
Image source: DylanP3692
#40 Conjoined Eggs
Image source: Erozionn
#41 Someone Parked Underground With Their Sunroof Open And A Pipe Burst Above Them
Image source: MadDadofTwo
#42 Found A Dog Toy That Is A Less-Spooky-Version Of My Husband’s Tattoo
Image source: hideandsee
#43 Stray Bullet Hit My Door Handle
Image source: cloudsSoDense
#44 Was Swiping At The Dispensary When I Looked Up And Saw The Girl I Was About To Swipe On
Image source: ColfaxDayWalker
#45 I Got Summoned To State And Federal Jury Duty On The Same Day
Image source: Glacecakes
#46 Luckily For The People In The Truck, Their Search For A Lawyer Is Over Before It Began
Image source: PrimalNumber
#47 A Customer Managed To Grab This Plush In Our Claw Machine Today, And This Is What Happened When It Went To Drop Down The Shoot
Image source: SlayAndDecay
#48 Getting A Speeding Ticket On Your Towed Car
Image source: CrackerJackJack
#49 Pigeon Perfectly Photobombs GF
Image source: KalzK
#50 Bird Nearly Pooped On My Niece
Image source: Akshay414
