50 Wild Pics Showing Rare Coincidences That Almost Never Happen (New Pics)

by

Do you ever feel that some things are just too impossible to happen? Like winning the lottery more than once or surviving multiple lightning strikes?

And yet, they do. Wayne Murray, for instance, won $10 million on two separate occasions, and Roy Cleveland Sullivan survived being struck by lightning seven times!

There’s even a subreddit, r/nevertellmetheodds, where people share incredible moments like these that make you wonder if fate had a hand in them.

Scroll down to see some of their most fascinating posts, and don’t miss our chat with Márton Balázs, Professor of Probability at the University of Bristol, who explains why these mind-bending events might be more common than you’d think.

#1 Unexpected Reunion

50 Wild Pics Showing Rare Coincidences That Almost Never Happen (New Pics)

Image source: one_loop

#2 Photographer Prasenjeet Yadav Gets One In A Lifetime Shot Of Meteor By Accident

50 Wild Pics Showing Rare Coincidences That Almost Never Happen (New Pics)

Image source: SnooCupcakes8607

#3 They Fit Together Perfectly

50 Wild Pics Showing Rare Coincidences That Almost Never Happen (New Pics)

Image source: Hurtcult

#4 Rainbow Deflects Lightning

50 Wild Pics Showing Rare Coincidences That Almost Never Happen (New Pics)

Image source: KindEchelon

#5 Lightning Hit Photographed At The Right Moment, By Debbie P

50 Wild Pics Showing Rare Coincidences That Almost Never Happen (New Pics)

Image source: ssigea

#6 This Picture Of A Blackbird Catching A Ride On An Osprey’s Stick In Michigan By Jocelyn Anderson

50 Wild Pics Showing Rare Coincidences That Almost Never Happen (New Pics)

Image source: Howudoin20

#7 Actor Sean Astin Photo Bombing Me In ‘93 At D.c. Inaugural Ball And Again 26 Yrs Later At Disneyland

50 Wild Pics Showing Rare Coincidences That Almost Never Happen (New Pics)

Image source: Awkward_Coat5543

#8 A Fish Jumps Right In Front Of The Camera And Creates Funny Picture

50 Wild Pics Showing Rare Coincidences That Almost Never Happen (New Pics)

Image source: Doctor_Omega

#9 Dragonfly Ate A Mosquito That Was About To Bite

50 Wild Pics Showing Rare Coincidences That Almost Never Happen (New Pics)

Image source: ryerjohn

#10 In Palermo (Italy), A Citizen Went To The Police Station To Return A Credit Card Found On The Street. Within Minutes The Policemen Were Able To Trace The Identity Of The Card Holder: Harrison Ford

50 Wild Pics Showing Rare Coincidences That Almost Never Happen (New Pics)

Image source: notlur

#11 3 Generation Of Twins

50 Wild Pics Showing Rare Coincidences That Almost Never Happen (New Pics)

Image source: ThePuzzleax

#12 Looks Like He Is Breathing Fire On A Sunset

50 Wild Pics Showing Rare Coincidences That Almost Never Happen (New Pics)

Image source: skincat3

#13 Kummakivi Is A 500 000 Kg Rock In Finland That Has Been Balancing On Top Of Another Rock For 11 000 Years

50 Wild Pics Showing Rare Coincidences That Almost Never Happen (New Pics)

Image source: Readerboy123

#14 Our Family Photo Taken With A Disposable Camera On July 4th, 2001 In Bishop, CA. We’ll Never Get A Better Christmas Card

50 Wild Pics Showing Rare Coincidences That Almost Never Happen (New Pics)

Image source: bluebatrix

#15 Eagles On The Seattle Waterfront

50 Wild Pics Showing Rare Coincidences That Almost Never Happen (New Pics)

Image source: Gatorm8

#16 What A Day To Be Drafted Into WWI

50 Wild Pics Showing Rare Coincidences That Almost Never Happen (New Pics)

Image source: gigglemetinkles

#17 Thought I Was Out Of Tums

50 Wild Pics Showing Rare Coincidences That Almost Never Happen (New Pics)

Image source: Archer-7

#18 Tree Split, Fell, And Straddled A Car

50 Wild Pics Showing Rare Coincidences That Almost Never Happen (New Pics)

Image source: rastroboy

#19 There’s A Very Small Chance That A Roll Cloud Can Turn Into A Spherical Cloud, This One Was Observed In Japan 2016

50 Wild Pics Showing Rare Coincidences That Almost Never Happen (New Pics)

Image source: ritorigs

#20 Dude Meets Keanu Reeves 3 Years Apart, But Keanu Wears The Same Shirt

50 Wild Pics Showing Rare Coincidences That Almost Never Happen (New Pics)

Image source: MRyeti18

#21 The Man Who Angered Thor

50 Wild Pics Showing Rare Coincidences That Almost Never Happen (New Pics)

Image source: Responsible_Ad_3180

#22 My Egg Perfectly Inverted Itself

50 Wild Pics Showing Rare Coincidences That Almost Never Happen (New Pics)

Image source: artemwastaken

#23 Lightning Struck A Vent And Traveled Up Into A Toilet During A Thunderstorm

50 Wild Pics Showing Rare Coincidences That Almost Never Happen (New Pics)

Image source: rainbowarriorhere

#24 Grand Rapids, Mich.–Ben Carpenter Got The Ride Of A Lifetime When His Electric Wheelchair Became Lodged In The Grille Of A Semi-Trailer And Was Accidentally Pushed Down A Highway For Several Kilometres At About 80 Km/H And Survived Uninjured

50 Wild Pics Showing Rare Coincidences That Almost Never Happen (New Pics)

Image source: Smoked_Out24-7

#25 Snorkeller Finds Lost Wedding Ring Wrapped Around A Mullet Fish Off Of Norfolk Island

50 Wild Pics Showing Rare Coincidences That Almost Never Happen (New Pics)

Image source: jjophh

#26 This Is William West And William West And They Are The Reason Fingerprints Were Created To Find Criminals Because They Were Not Related At All, Shared The Same Exact Name And Looked Identical To One Another

50 Wild Pics Showing Rare Coincidences That Almost Never Happen (New Pics)

Image source: Homelss_Emperor

#27 Glasses Falling While Mountain Climbing, Getting Clicked At The Exact Moment

50 Wild Pics Showing Rare Coincidences That Almost Never Happen (New Pics)

Image source: narendranoddy

#28 How This Pilot’s Plane Took A Hit

50 Wild Pics Showing Rare Coincidences That Almost Never Happen (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#29 Almost Died This Morning On The Highway. Bounced From The Left Lane Up In The Air And Impaled My Windshield

50 Wild Pics Showing Rare Coincidences That Almost Never Happen (New Pics)

Image source: acidwife

#30 In 1943, Ball Turret Gunner Alan Magee’s B-17 Bomber Was Hit By Flak And Began To Spin Out Of Control. He Fell Over Four Miles Without A Parachute Before Crashing Through The Glass Roof Of A Railroad Station. He Survived The Fall And Lived To Age 84

50 Wild Pics Showing Rare Coincidences That Almost Never Happen (New Pics)

Image source: DiosMioMan63

#31 Perfectly Placed Web

50 Wild Pics Showing Rare Coincidences That Almost Never Happen (New Pics)

Image source: AgentChris101

#32 I Captured This Shot Of A Sandhill Crane At The Exat Moment It Was Perpendicular To Me, So You Can See Straight Through Its Nostrils

50 Wild Pics Showing Rare Coincidences That Almost Never Happen (New Pics)

Image source: JephriB

#33 Soldier Survives After 15,000 Ft Fall As Parachute Fails To Open Correctly In Us

50 Wild Pics Showing Rare Coincidences That Almost Never Happen (New Pics)

Image source: KeshHere

#34 Was Eating Orange Slices Until I Found Half Yellow And Half Orange Ones. Very Cool

50 Wild Pics Showing Rare Coincidences That Almost Never Happen (New Pics)

Image source: Paras_01155

#35 This Sign Post Was Launched Into The Side Of My Apartment After A Drunk Driving Accident On My Street

50 Wild Pics Showing Rare Coincidences That Almost Never Happen (New Pics)

Image source: SeriousCats

#36 Truck Goes Over Bridge, Is Saved By Safety Chains Hooked Up To RV

50 Wild Pics Showing Rare Coincidences That Almost Never Happen (New Pics)

Image source: ranman35

#37 It’s The Only Logical Explanation

50 Wild Pics Showing Rare Coincidences That Almost Never Happen (New Pics)

Image source: shant_mkhitaryan

#38 I’ll Never Kick A Ball Higher In My Life

50 Wild Pics Showing Rare Coincidences That Almost Never Happen (New Pics)

Image source: sacklunch3388

#39 These Horrible Injuries Are One Heck Of A Coincidence

50 Wild Pics Showing Rare Coincidences That Almost Never Happen (New Pics)

Image source: DylanP3692

#40 Conjoined Eggs

50 Wild Pics Showing Rare Coincidences That Almost Never Happen (New Pics)

Image source: Erozionn

#41 Someone Parked Underground With Their Sunroof Open And A Pipe Burst Above Them

50 Wild Pics Showing Rare Coincidences That Almost Never Happen (New Pics)

Image source: MadDadofTwo

#42 Found A Dog Toy That Is A Less-Spooky-Version Of My Husband’s Tattoo

50 Wild Pics Showing Rare Coincidences That Almost Never Happen (New Pics)

Image source: hideandsee

#43 Stray Bullet Hit My Door Handle

50 Wild Pics Showing Rare Coincidences That Almost Never Happen (New Pics)

Image source: cloudsSoDense

#44 Was Swiping At The Dispensary When I Looked Up And Saw The Girl I Was About To Swipe On

50 Wild Pics Showing Rare Coincidences That Almost Never Happen (New Pics)

Image source:  ColfaxDayWalker

#45 I Got Summoned To State And Federal Jury Duty On The Same Day

50 Wild Pics Showing Rare Coincidences That Almost Never Happen (New Pics)

Image source: Glacecakes

#46 Luckily For The People In The Truck, Their Search For A Lawyer Is Over Before It Began

50 Wild Pics Showing Rare Coincidences That Almost Never Happen (New Pics)

Image source: PrimalNumber

#47 A Customer Managed To Grab This Plush In Our Claw Machine Today, And This Is What Happened When It Went To Drop Down The Shoot

50 Wild Pics Showing Rare Coincidences That Almost Never Happen (New Pics)

Image source: SlayAndDecay

#48 Getting A Speeding Ticket On Your Towed Car

50 Wild Pics Showing Rare Coincidences That Almost Never Happen (New Pics)

Image source: CrackerJackJack

#49 Pigeon Perfectly Photobombs GF

50 Wild Pics Showing Rare Coincidences That Almost Never Happen (New Pics)

Image source: KalzK

#50 Bird Nearly Pooped On My Niece

50 Wild Pics Showing Rare Coincidences That Almost Never Happen (New Pics)

Image source: Akshay414

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
30 Lucky People Share The Best ‘Treasures’ They’ve Found While Shopping Secondhand
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
NYT Mini Crossword Hints And Answers For 27-August-2025
3 min read
Aug, 26, 2025
“So Classic”: Selena Gomez Snubs Mother At Star-Studded Wedding To Benny Blanco
3 min read
Sep, 29, 2025
New Orleans Got Creative For This Year’s Mardi Gras And Celebrated It With House Floats (62 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Ridiculously Cute Pics Of The ‘Einstein’ Cat Who Got Really Grumpy
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
We Created 7 Horror Stories That Will Terrify You Without Saying A Single Word
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.