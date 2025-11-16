161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn’t Sleep On

The horror genre always seems to be growing, producing a wide range of movies for different types of audiences. They challenge our perception of reality and let us escape for some hours to a different world where spooky creatures, dark technologies, and superhumans exist. You can find the hits everyone knows about and plenty of low-budget films that never take off. The number of options can be overwhelming, and finding some good supernatural movies can be tricky.

Halloween is still pretty far away, but that’s not an excuse to overlook some less mainstream stories. Prepare to be scared out of your mind, if you’re brave enough, with three good friends at your side. Today we’ll share some of the most acclaimed supernatural flicks that managed to remain relevant after multiple viewings. If you’re searching for a list of supernatural movies that you really shouldn’t sleep on, look no further. These scary movies deserve to be the main characters of the nights in with your cinephile friends. From classic horror movies to (almost) family-friendly ones, we have the one for you, so check out our all-time favorite best supernatural movies! Rest assured: they’re gonna leave you spooked well after the credits roll.

Have we overlooked a real hidden masterpiece? We’re waiting for your own additions to our list of movies to watch!

#1 Mirror, Mirror

1990 | 1h 44m | Directed by Marina Sargenti

 

Starring Karen Black, Rainbow Harvest and Yvonne De Carlo

 

Mirror, Mirror marks Scott Forbes’s last work in the movie industry before his death in 1997. This almost all-female cast movie features Megan, a shy teenager that moves to a new town with her widowed mother and quickly becomes the target of bullies in her high school. When she starts to communicate with a mysterious mirror, everyone around her begins to get involved with a terrifying series of accidents.

#2 He Sees You When You’re Sleeping

2002 | 1h 40m | Directed by David Winning

 

Starring Cameron Bancroft, Erika Eleniak and Nickol Tschenscher

 

This is an award-winning Christmas mystery movie starring Cameron Bancroft as Sterling Brooks, a man who died in a bizarre accident. His not-that-exemplary life won’t let him earn his place in heaven unless he gets back to the human world and performs a good deed. And not just any act: he’ll have to rescue a young single mom and her daughter from the criminals who destroyed their family. Based on a story by Mary Higgins Clark.

#3 Firestarter

1984 | 1h 54m | Directed by Mark L. Lester

 

Starring Drew Barrymore, David Keith and Freddie Jones

 

Based on the novel by Stephen King, Firestarter features a nine-year-old Drew Barrymore in the role of Charlie McGee, a kid with the ability to set things on fire just with the power of her mind. Prophetically, a few years before she was cast in the movie, Drew Barrymore’s mother thought that Drew resembled Charlie McGee, as shown on the book cover. A new adaptation of the film is set to be released in 2022.

#4 Sightings: Heartland Ghost

2002 | 1h 45m | Directed by Brian Trenchard-Smith

 

Starring Beau Bridges, Nia Long and Miguel Ferrer

 

The crew of a reality TV show about paranormal events visits a small town in Kansas to investigate a Victorian house suspected to be haunted. Based on a real-life haunting case investigated on the Sightings TV series across multiple episodes between 1993 and 1997.

#5 Bad Girls From Valley High

2005 | 1h 24m | Directed by John T. Kretchmer

 

Starring Julie Benz, Nicole Bilderback and Monica Keena

 

Three arrogant friends start rapidly aging as soon as a foreign student transfers to their high school. The girls are desperate to get their youthful appearance back, and they begin to suspect the foreign student is connected to a murder they committed a year earlier. This exciting drama stars legendary Janet Leigh in her last appearance.

#6 Legion Of The Dead

2005 | 1h 22m | Directed by Paul Bales

 

Starring Courtney Clonch, Claudia Lynx and Bruce Boxleitner

When a group of scientists and students get the chance to study a newfound Egyptian tomb, a four-thousand-year-old evil high priestess takes the opportunity to awaken and revive her legion of mummies. Her goal? Bring her father back to life, become immortal and rule the world. Despite being released in between two similar and more successful movies (The Mummy Returns and The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor), it’s definitely worth a watch!

#7 Nine Lives

2002 | 1h 25m | Directed by Andrew Green

 

Starring Rosie Fellner, Vivienne Harvey and Paris Hilton

 

A birthday party ends in tragedy when nine friends are stranded in a snowstorm in an isolated Scottish manor house, and a centuries-old spirit is set free. Even the strongest friendships are at risk when the ghost tries to kill them all. Who will survive? Starring Vivienne Harvey in her debut role.

#8 Hellraiser: Deader

2005 | 1h 28m | Directed by Rick Bota

 

Starring Kari Wuhrer, Ionut Chermenski and Hugh Jorgin

London-based journalist Amy Klein uncovers an underground sect in Romania thanks to a leaked videotape. The bizarre video shows a ritual murder ending with the dead coming back to life as a zombie. Curiously, this movie was filmed back to back with its sequel Hellraiser: Hellworld, also released in 2005.

#9 The Monster Hunter

1999 | 1h 31m | Directed by Mark Lambert Bristol

 

Starring Michael Bowen, David Carradine and Darren E. Burrows

Residents of a small town in Texas react strangely when a serial killer invades their little world. We were pleasantly surprised by this one! Monster Hunter is one of those movies where you have to switch your brain off and just enjoy the ride. Fully immerse in this definitely-not-mainstream film that leaves some space for moments of genuine humor!

#10 The Minion

1998 | 1h 35m | Directed by Jean-Marc Piché

 

Starring Dolph Lundgren, Françoise Robertson and Roc Lafortune

 

In 1999, at the dawn of the new millennium, an ancient body belonging to one of the Templar Knights was discovered in New York City’s subway system. Soon, the fate of a demonic minion and a modern Templar Knight meet, starting a battle that will decide the world’s future. The movie features Canadian actress Victoria Sanchez in her debut in the movie industry.

#11 The Legend Of Sleepy Hollow

1999 | 1h 45m | Directed by Pierre Gang

 

Starring Brent Carver, Rachelle Lefevre and Vlasta Vrana

 

A frightened schoolmaster named Ichabod Crane arrives in Sleepy Hollow and befriends a lovely young woman named Katrina Van Tassel (Rachelle Lefevre in her debut role). Her suitor, Brom Bones, the town blacksmith, tries to scare Ichabod away by dressing up as the dreaded Headless Horseman. Instead of simply scaring off Ichabod, Brom’s prank inadvertently summons the real Headless Horseman. Based on the 1820 novel by Washington Irving.

#12 Sleepy Hollow

1999 | 1h 45m | Directed by Tim Burton

 

Starring Johnny Depp, Christina Ricci and Miranda Richardson

 

Washington Irving’s classic tale “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” serves as the inspiration for this 1999 movie by Tim Burton. Ichabod Crane is sent to Sleepy Hollow to investigate the blood-curdling death of three people, the culprit being the legendary “Headless Horseman.” The movie is faithful to the dream world that Irving painted and mixes horror, fantasy, and romance with an extraordinary cast of actors.

#13 Nightscream

1997 | 1h 27m | Directed by Noel Nosseck

 

Starring Candace Cameron Bure, Casper Van Dien and Denis Arndt

 

Based on a novel by Robert Specht, NightScream is a 1997 thriller starring Candace Bure as Drew Summers, a young woman experiencing dream-like trances. These visions are the key to finding out what really happened to Laura, an assassinated woman that looked exactly like her.

#14 Skinwalkers

2002 | 1h 40m | Directed by Chris Eyre

 

Starring Adam Beach, Wes Studi and Michael Greyeyes

 

This all-Native American cast movie will allow you to fully immerse in the Navajo culture and the legend of skinwalkers, spirits of murdered Native Americans returning to seek revenge against those who disrespected their land. The main characters, two police officers, investigate a killer that uses Navajo witchcraft as his modus operandi.

#15 The Haunting Of Hell House

1999 | 1h 30m | Directed by Mitch Marcus

 

Starring Michael York, Andrew Bowen and Jason Cottle

 

Filmed in Ireland, the movie tells the story of a mysterious professor who has suffered several horrific events in his life. He tries to help a young college student whose girlfriend died during an illegal abortion. The meeting of these tormented souls will spin into a terrifying journey.

#16 Lost Voyage

2001 | 1h 36m | Directed by Christian McIntire

 

Starring Judd Nelson, Janet Gunn and Jeff Kober

 

In the 1970s, SS Corona Queen’s cruise ship disappeared in the Bermuda Triangle, suddenly reappearing only twenty-five years later. Seven people, including Aaron, who lost his parents on the ship, get on board to learn the truth behind its disappearance. But it didn’t return alone, and creepy things start happening.

#17 Megiddo: The Omega Code 2

2001 | 1h 44m | Directed by Brian Trenchard-Smith

 

Starring Michael York, Michael Biehn and Joseph Makkar

Megiddo follows the rise of an evil leader focused on building the greatest army in world history for the battle against Armageddon. His brother, who also happens to be the American vice president, finds himself pitted against him over the fate and souls of the entire world. Did you know this movie features a shot from Air Force One (1997)?

#18 Sometimes They Come Back… For More

1998 | 1h 29m | Directed by Daniel Zelik Berk

 

Starring Clayton Rohner, Faith Ford and Max Perlich

After a mysterious disaster at a US military base in Antarctica in which only two team members survived, neither knowing what really happened to the rest of them, the CIA sends two soldiers to investigate. As soon as they find the corpses, they begin to suspect that something inhuman is lurking among them. Get ready for an hour and a half of goosebumps. This is the second sequel in the Sometimes They Come Back series.

#19 Wishmaster

1997 | 1h 30m | Directed by Robert Kurtzman

 

Starring Tammy Lauren, Andrew Divoff and Robert Englund

 

A gemologist makes the mistake of a lifetime: she releases an evil genie that immediately tries to capture her soul, thereby opening a portal allowing his kind to enslave the Earth. While the genie plays deadly tricks on her friends and acquaintances, she attempts everything possible to save the world.

#20 The Picture Of Dorian Gray

1945 | 1h 50m | Directed by Albert Lewin

 

Starring George Sanders, Hurd Hatfield and Donna Reed

 

An Oscar-winning movie inspired by Oscar Wilde’s novel. Sounds like a pun, but it’s the reality of this 1945 black and white film! The hedonist Dorian Gray manages to keep his youthful appearance forever, but a bizarre portrait reveals the worsening inner corruption of his soul. Ivan Le Lorraine Albright’s famous painting of the decaying Dorian Gray—which took a year to complete—is now owned by the Art Institute of Chicago, where it has been on display for decades.

#21 The Others

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#22 It

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#23 The Exorcist

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#24 The Shining

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#25 Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#26 The Sixth Sense

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#27 Poltergeist

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#28 1408

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#29 Candyman

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#30 A Nightmare On Elm Street

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#31 A Nightmare On Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#32 Bride Of Chucky

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#33 The Conjuring

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#34 Asylum

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#35 Children Of The Corn

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#36 Child’s Play

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#37 Christine

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#38 Deathwatch

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#39 Demon Hunter

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#40 Post Impact

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#41 Naam Gum Jaayega

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#42 A House Of Mad Souls

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#43 Grey Knight

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#44 Saint Ange

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#45 Le Marais

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#46 The River King

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#47 Revenge Of The Red Baron

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#48 Ring Around The Rosie

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#49 The Booth

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#50 The Drop

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#51 Rock ‘N’ Roll Nightmare

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#52 Sweet Insanity

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#53 Dust Devil

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#54 Don’t Open Your Eyes

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#55 Premonition

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#56 Love Can Be Murder

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#57 The Celestine Prophecy

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#58 Troubled Waters

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#59 Devil’s Woman

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#60 Whispers From A Shallow Grave

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#61 First Born

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#62 The Abandoned

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#63 The Marsh

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#64 The Final Patient

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#65 Ghost Image

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#66 Dark Mirror

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#67 Believers

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#68 Sarah Landon And The Paranormal Hour

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#69 Kiss Daddy Goodbye

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#70 Apartment 1303

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#71 Night Trap

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#72 The Deaths Of Ian Stone

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#73 Ghost Son

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#74 Solstice

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#75 Fear(S) Of The Dark

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#76 Demonstone

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#77 Zeder

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#78 100 Feet

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#79 Abby

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#80 Possession

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#81 All Souls Day

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#82 Amityville 3-D

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#83 Amityville 4: The Evil Escapes

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#84 Amityville II: The Possession

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#85 An American Haunting

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#86 At Midnight I’ll Take Your Soul

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#87 Audrey Rose

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#88 A Nightmare On Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#89 A Nightmare On Elm Street 4: The Dream Master

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#90 A Nightmare On Elm Street 5: The Dream Child

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#91 A Place Of One’s Own

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#92 The Uninvited

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#93 Bangkok Haunted

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#94 Begotten

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#95 Below

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#96 Beneath

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#97 Black Sabbath

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#98 Bless The Child

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#99 Bloody Mallory

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#100 Blood Feast

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#101 Boogeyman

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#102 Boogeyman 2

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#103 Book Of Shadows: Blair Witch 2

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#104 Carnival Of Souls

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#105 Case 39

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#106 Cast A Deadly Spell

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#107 One Missed Call 2

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#108 Children Of The Corn 666: Isaac’s Return

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#109 Children Of The Corn III: Urban Harvest

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#110 Children Of The Corn Iv: The Gathering

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#111 Children Of The Corn: Revelation

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#112 Children Of The Corn II: The Final Sacrifice

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#113 Children Of The Corn V: Fields Of Terror

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#114 Children Of The Night

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#115 Children Shouldn’t Play With Dead Things

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#116 Child’s Play 2

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#117 Child’s Play 3

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#118 Terror-Creatures From The Grave

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#119 The City Of The Dead

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#120 Creepozoids

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#121 Crimson Rivers II: Angels Of The Apocalypse

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#122 C.h.u.d. II: Bud The Chud

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#123 Damien: Omen II

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#124 Darkness Falls

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#125 Dark Corners

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#126 Dark Waters

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#127 Darna Zaroori Hai

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#128 Day Watch

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#129 Deadly Blessing

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#130 Deadly Visions

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#131 Deadwater

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#132 Dead & Buried

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#133 Dead End

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#134 Dead Friend

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#135 Dead Silence

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#136 Deeply

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#137 Dorm

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#138 Stagefright: Aquarius

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#139 Demonicus

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#140 Insidious: Chapter 3

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#141 Insidious

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#142 The Innkeepers

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#143 The Canal

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#144 Dead Birds

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#145 Pulse

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#146 The Maid

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#147 Sinister

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#148 Dark Remains

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#149 R-Point

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#150 Paranormal Activity 3

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#151 Paranormal Activity

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#152 The Taking Of Deborah Logan

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#153 Oculus

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#154 Lake Mungo

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#155 Rigor Mortis

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#156 The Orphanage

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#157 The Babadook

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#158 Crimson Peak

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#159 Tigers Are Not Afraid

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#160 Rosemary’s Baby

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

#161 Deadly Visions

161 Occult And Supernatural Movies You Shouldn&#8217;t Sleep On

