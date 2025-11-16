Die-Hard Fan Of Heroes? These Punny Superhero Jokes Are Made For You

It’s no secret that superheroes make for some of the most beloved characters in pop culture today. From the big screen to streaming platforms, comics, and even video games, they’re everywhere and always register an incredible engagement from fans of all ages.
Both DC and Marvel universes have been the setting for some of the most iconic stories ever told, and honestly, nobody can really question why they’re so popular. It’s a world brimming with action, plot twists, drama, and intrigue that allows directors and writers to experiment with unique themes. Benevolent heroes are often used to explore the human condition and embody the best and worst qualities of mankind, but at their core, they’re all just people with their ideas in mind of what’s right in a world full of injustice.
That said, did you know that they also work wonders as the protagonists of jokes and puns? If you’re an estimator of superheroes and witty humor, you’ve probably noticed there’s no shortage of superhero-themed wordplays, memes, and punch lines that are just downright hilarious and sometimes even relatable! And since our favorite warriors are so well known, most people will immediately understand these gems.
So, in case you’re looking for some gold comedy material to use at parties or in conversations with coworkers, we created a list of superhero jokes and puns that perfectly serves this purpose! Whether you just want to enjoy a good chuckle or need these to impress friends with your knowledge of comic book trivia, this bunch of superhero jokes is the perfect way to do it.
Marvel and DC created their fair share of funny superheroes, so we expect you to find this list equally hilarious: there are all sorts of humor materials about Superman, Batman, the Avengers, and basically all the big ones!
#1
Knock knock
Who’s there?
Doctor.
Doctor Who?
No. Doctor strange.
#2
What is Tony Stark’s favorite form of humor?
Irony.
#3
What do you call an injured Batman?
Bruised Wayne.
#4
What do Scarlet witch and Daredevil have in common?
They lost their vision.
#5
Where do most superheroes live?
Cape town!
#6
Uncle Ben would never discourage Peter Parker from joining the Avengers. But his Aunt May.
#7
Why was Batman so serious?
He wasn’t a Joker.
#8
Why does Batman suck at card games?
He always gets The Joker.
#9
Why is Deadpool’s house always cold?
Because he keeps breaking the fourth wall.
#10
Which is the most curious superhero?
Wonder Woman.
#11
What would you call the Fantastic Four if Snoop Dogg joined the team?
The High Five.
#12
What happens when you cross Quicksilver with the Hulk?
The Fast and the Furious.
#13
What do you get when you cross Captain America and the Hulk?
A Star-Spangled Banner.
#14
Thanos goes to his urologist.
The urologist says, “Congrats Thanos, you now also have the kidney stone”
#15
What is Doc Ock’s favourite month?
Ock-tober.
#16
Why did everyone’s pictures come out dark at Batman’s party?
Because he didn’t invite the Flash.
#17
How much money does it cost to make Captain America cry?
One Bucky.
#18
What name do you call a pair of villainous twins?
Loki-alikes.
#19
What do heroes like Spiderman and Ant-Man have in common?
They bug the villains!
#20
What does Superman use after a shower to dry off?
A Tow-El.
#21
What would you get after combining a Transformer with Wonder Woman?
Amazon Prime.
#22
Why Wolverine couldn’t use a computer?
He had trouble Logan in.
#23
Have you heard of The Incredible Hulk’s new fashion line?
It’s all the rage.
#24
Where does Spiderman hang out in his spare time?
On the World Wide Web!
#25
What is Hulk’s favourite drink?
Fruit Punch.
#26
Who is Thor’s favorite rapper?
MC Hammer.
#27
Why are the Avengers so handy with tools?
They’re always assembling.
#28
What would Miles Morales get called if he came to Europe?
Kilometers Morales.
#29
Why does Batman wear a mask?
Because the citizens of Gotham aren’t morons, like those idiots over in Metropolis.
#30
Why wasn’t Groot any good at working undercover?
Everybody could tell he was a plant.
#31
What is it called when Batman skips church on Sunday?
Christian Bale.
#32
Sadly, Aquaman was never able to finish college.
All his grades were below C level.
#33
What’s the difference between Batman and a robber?
Batman can go into a store without Robin.
#34
What do you call David Banner when he won’t talk to you?
The Incredible Sulk.
#35
Which superhero is great at puns?
The Pun-isher!
#36
How often does Superman need to save the planet?
Daily.
#37
I went to buy an Invisible Man comic yesterday.
I couldn’t see any.
#38
What do you call Spiderman when he parks his car?
Peter Parker.
#39
What is Thanos favorite social media?
Obviously Snapchat.
#40
What was Gwen Stacy’s major in college?
Web Design.
#41
What do you get when you cross a superhero and the Dead Sea?
A Deadpool!
#42
Does Netflix have Batman Forever?
Nah. Just until the end of the year.
#43
Which superhero loves having hot chicken broth?
It’s Souperman!
#44
What would you call someone who’s a computer superhero?
They’d be called the Screen Saver.
#45
What did Iron Man say to Captain America over the walkie-talkie?
Steve, Roger that.
#46
Why is Cyclops in charge of the X-Men?
Because Prof. X made him a supervisor.
#47
What was Captain America when he was younger?
Lieutenant America
#48
Which is Thor’s favorite day of the week?
Thors-day, of course!
#49
What does Wonder Woman change her name to when she travels?
Wandering Woman!
#50
What football team is Aquaman’s favorite?
The Miami Dolphins.
#51
Why did Commissioner Gordon fail with his date?
He was sending bat signals.
#52
Why shouldn’t you make an agreement with Wolverine?
Because of his retractable clause.
#53
Wolverine and a lawyer walk into a bar.
The bartender says, “No claws, please!”
They both leave.
#54
Why is it that Mr. Freeze doesn’t have any friends?
Because he gives everyone cold shoulders.
#55
What is the Flash’s favorite way of eating eggs?
Runny.
#56
The Joker recently won a Nobel Prize in Physics. This was because he had done some ground-breaking work in Chaos Theory!
#57
Why is Two-Face one of the better villains?
Because he’s not half bad.
#58
How did Mr. Fantastic arrive at the superhero meeting?
In a stretch limo.
#59
Why does Superman only daytrade Bitcoin?
Because he can’t go near Krypto at Night.
#60
Ironman is always suspicious of Aquaman’s pool party invitations. He has some rust issues.
#61
Where does Hal Jordan get his tomatoes?
From a Greenhouse.
#62
What is faster than the Flash?
The Weekend!
#63
Why was baby Superman the only kid at the playground?
The sign said Supervision Required.
#64
If Ironman and the Silver Surfer teamed up, would they be alloys?
#65
How much does it cost to kill Tony Stark’s family?
One Buck.
#66
What happens when Batman is late to play baseball with Robin?
There is a Wayne delay.
#67
What is strong enough to hold Superman back?
His zipper.
#68
Why did Spiderman go to the bank with Doc Ock?
To stop him from committing armed robbery.
#69
Why is Spider-Man a bad boyfriend?
He’s super clingy.
#70
How was the superhero party?
It was pretty Lo-ki!
#71
What does a super hero put in his drink?
Just Ice.
#72
Where does a superhero usually go for shopping?
They go to the Supermarket.
#73
How does Charles Xavier always beat Magneto?
With his head.
#74
After a rough night of partying, how can you tell you were rescued by Batman?
The next morning, you wake up in a cave.
#75
Where does the Green Arrow like to vacation?
Lake Arrowhead.
#76
Why did Plastic Man get kicked out of Justice League?
He was accused of rubbery.
#77
Why was Thor avoiding his brother?
He Odin money.
#78
What is Thor’s favorite food?
Thor-tillas.
#79
How did Ant-Man win the Nobel Peace Prize?
He was brill-ant.
#80
What dance do Ant-Man and Wasp do together?
The jitterbug.
#81
What drink does the Joker hate?
Societea.
#82
What does Iron Man say every morning when he stands in front of the magic mirror?
He says, “Mirror, mirror on my wall, who is the ferrous of us all?”
#83
What would you get if you cross a flashlight and The Incredible Hulk?
You’d get Green Lantern.
#84
What does Superman use to eat his cereal?
A Superbowl.
#85
What color is Aquaman’s favorite?
Aquamarine.
#86
What is Thanos’ favorite game?
Half-Life.
#87
How does a superhero mend bridges?
With super glue!
#88
Why didn’t Spider-Man ever team up with the Green Goblin?
Because he was Dafoe.
#89
What is Superman’s germophobic uncle’s name?
Pur-El.
#90
What is the Great Gatsby’s favorite superhero?
Green Lantern.
#91
Which superhero spends too much time in the sun?
Cap-Tan America.
#92
What is Spider-Man’s favorite outdoor sport?
Fly Fishing!
#93
What is The Thing’s favorite treat?
Rock Candy.
#94
What is the difference between a cashier and The Green Lantern?
A cashier rings up his charges, but The Green Lantern charges his ring!
#95
Why don’t the X-men let Colossus participate in their talent shows?
Because he always steels the show.
#96
Wolverine walks in on Jean Grey sneezing without covering her mouth… and says, “Hygiene”.
#97
What did the Joker say while playing poker?
“Wanna know how I got these cards?”
#98
Why is it hard to get to know Iron Man?
He has a tough exterior!
#99
Which superhero hits the most home runs?
Batman.
#100
How does Batman’s mother call him to dinner?
She can’t anymore, so Alfred does.
#101
Who is a leprechuan’s favorite superhero?
The Green Lantern.
#102
Why does Drax avoid automatically flushing toilets?
They flush early when he stands still.
#103
Why was Superman so busy after the sun rose this morning?
It was daylight saving time.
#104
Who’s there?
Bat.
Bat who?
I’m Batman.
#105
What does Wonder Woman change her name to when she travels?
Wandering Woman!
#106
Why does Thanos eat cereal in the morning at breakfast?
Because it’s a part of a well-balanced breakfast.
Follow Us