“Super Cringe”: Kim Kardashian Crashing North West’s Livestream Goes Viral Amid Parenting Controversy

by

The saga of North West and her social media shenanigans continues, this time with her mother quite literally stepping into the frame.

The 12-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West went viral on Monday (January 26) after Kardashian made a surprise appearance during one of North’s Instagram Live sessions, a moment many viewers immediately branded “super cringe.”

The livestream unfolded as North, who boasts roughly two million followers on the platform, appeared relaxed and chatty in front of the camera, sporting her now-trademark blue hair. 

Mid-stream, she suddenly alerted her audience: 

“Guys, I think my mom’s coming.”

Kim Kardashian crashed the livestream of her daughter, North, in a moment viewers described as “cringe”

Image credits: kimandnorth

Seconds later, Kardashian could be heard entering the room.

“Why are you watching my Live?” North asked, as her mother laughed off-camera.

“I don’t want to be on camera,” Kardashian replied.

North then announced her mother to her viewers with a compliment that caught Kim off guard.

“Guys, the G.O.A.T. is here,” she said, using an acronym for “greatest of all time.”

Image credits: kimkardashian

Kardashian, surprised by the compliment, leaned into the moment.

“Hey you guys… I hope someone recorded that,” she said. “She called me the G.O.A.T. I don’t know if I’ll ever get that again. Just kidding, I love you, Bubs.”

“I love you, too,” North replied, before encouraging her mother to show her face on camera. 

Kardashian hesitated, asking instead, “How long are you going to do this for? Because I have to stay in the room.”

Viewers believe the moment was no accident, but rather Kim checking on what her daughter was doing

Image credits: kimandnorth

The exchange only escalated from there, with North joking that her mom should appear on-screen so she could make “some money” from the livestream.

Kardashian shut the idea down immediately. “What? No, no, no. You know I don’t like this,” she said, before offering a compromise: “I’ll just pop in every once in a while.”

The reality star then made it clear the livestream had a time limit. “I’m ready for bed, so I’m not getting on this Live,” she said offscreen, adding that North also needed to “go to bed now.”

Image credits: Getty/Allen Berezovsky

Tensions around North West’s social media presence have only intensified since she made her Instagram debut in December 2024, a move that directly clashed with her father Kanye West’s long-standing opposition to children on social platforms.

Image credits: Kittie40Girl

Image credits: kimandnorth

In 2022, West said he would not “allow [his] daughter to be used by TikTok” or social media without his say-so. Despite this, North’s account launched on December 19 with a bio noting it was “managed by parents.”

Image credits: kimkardashian

Since then, the 12-year-old has faced criticism from across the internet, ranging from attacks on her appearance to comments about her family life, relationships, and the way people believe she is being raised.

Kardashian has recently been under scrutiny over her parenting choices after North’s online activity raised eyebrows

Image credits: kimandnorth

For North’s followers, the recent video proves that Kardashian is now actively hovering over her daughter’s online presence, rather than simply approving it from a distance.

Image credits: kimandnorth

In particular, North’s appearance has been a lightning rod for commentary in recent months.

As Bored Panda previously reported, prior social media clips featured her wearing faux face tattoos, nose piercings, and grills, causing debate over whether such expression was appropriate for a 12-year-old.

Image credits: northwest

Kardashian responded to those critiques during an episode of her sister Khloé’s podcast on January 21, 2026, dismissing them as a “non-issue.”

She reiterated that North has rules at home despite perceptions of Kim trying to act as a “bestie” more than a parent.

“That’s the one area I do let her express herself. I love her for that, and she would do it regardless,” she added.

The livestream moment also lands as a clear follow-up to North’s recent online controversies.

Just weeks ago, her solo Instagram account briefly disappeared, reportedly after Kardashian grew concerned about the comments and attention her daughter was receiving.

“Just a teenager.” Some viewers congratulated Kim for keeping an eye on her daughter

Image credits: _kestral

Image credits: nicdunz

Image credits: EveyNFT

Image credits: CurlyWurdy

Image credits: Kate_Depressin

Image credits: REBELUTlON

Image credits: XaviDml

Image credits: Cryptoking

Image credits: benintechboy

Image credits: AroraMande

Image credits: Lush_Rimbaugh_

Image credits: zhee_explores

Image credits: FERR0D__

