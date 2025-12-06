Man Demands Cousin Pay For His Cruel Prank, Gets Shocked By Aunt’s Reaction

Family: you can’t live with ’em, you can’t live without ’em. Sometimes it’s best to not live under the same roof, as absence can make the heart grow fonder. And being around one another too much can create conflicts or exacerbate existing ones.
One man quickly learned this lesson after letting his younger cousin move in with him for a while. But after a few months, it was clear that the arrangement wasn’t working. And one day, a “prank” sent the homeowner over the edge. Below, you’ll find the full story that he shared on Reddit in search of advice, as well as some of the replies invested readers shared.
This man was gracious enough to let his cousin move in with him when he had nowhere else to go
Image credits: s_kawee /envatoelements (not the actual photo)
But now, he’s threatening to sue his cousin for breaking his prosthetic leg
Image credits: voronaman111 /envatoelements (not the actual photo)
Image credits: benzoix /envatoelements (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Anonymous
Later, the author responded to a couple of readers and provided more info on the situation
It’s important to take very good care of prosthetic limbs
Image credits: seventyfourimages / envatoelements (not the actual photo)
It’s estimated that around 1.7 million people in the United States use a prosthetic limb. And the most common prosthesis is one that goes below the knee, as those account for over two thirds of all prosthetic limbs. Depending on the type of prosthetic leg needed and the user’s activity levels, the cost can range anywhere from $5,000 to $50,000.
Regardless of the type of prosthetic limb a person has, it’s important that they take good care of it. Horton’s Orthotics & Prosthetics notes that this includes wiping the socket daily using mild soap and a damp cloth. Skin care is another important factor, as well as hygiene, to prevent irritation or skin issues.
The liner of the prosthetic must be washed daily and replaced every six to twelve months. And it’s important to keep them clean to control sweat and odors. Users must also inspect their prosthetic for cracks or loose parts regularly. Maintenance may be necessary to ensure that the prosthetic always fits properly and is able to do its job.
Moving in with a loved one who uses a prosthetic limb may be daunting at first, if you’re unsure of how to help them or what will be expected of you. But one thing that’s for sure is that pulling “pranks” with their expensive limbs is a terrible idea.
Pranking people, in general, is a dangerous game to play. Yes, we all love to laugh. But you have to consider who exactly will be the butt of this joke. Will they find it funny? Will it hurt their feelings? Will it cause permanent damage to something they own or your relationship with them? Often, it’s far too risky to go ahead with a prank if you’re unsure of what the consequences will be.
Setting boundaries with toxic family members is often necessary
Image credits: Zinkevych_D / envatoelements (not the actual photo)
While we can assume that the man in this story didn’t intentionally break his cousin’s prosthetic, he clearly wasn’t thinking through his actions. And the rest of the family didn’t make the situation any better by blaming the homeowner for all of this drama.
When it comes to dealing with toxic family members, Headspace recommends first deciding on the role you want to play in this relationship. Then set boundaries, and stick to them. Your relatives might not be happy to hear that you’re enforcing boundaries, but it’s not up to them. You have to take care of your mental health.
Headspace also notes that it’s okay to take some time away from your family members as well. If drama is inevitable or they’re ganging up on you, it might be time to get some distance. This can also allow you to cool off and view the situation more objectively. Get some outside perspective, and think about how you want to respond in the future.
Living with family members is often challenging, whether you’re a teenager or a senior. But if you own the home, you’re not obligated to open your doors to every single relative. If they don’t respect you, it’s time for them to pack their bags.
We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another Bored Panda article discussing similar family drama, look no further than right here.
Many readers sided with the author, noting that his family should replace his prothesis as soon as possible
However, some believed that everyone could have behaved more maturely
And some readers thought that the author was being too harsh
Follow Us