79 Brutally Honest Posts About “Suburban Hell” Realtors Don’t Want You To See (New Pics)

The suburbs are often sold to us as the perfect place to live. Neatly arranged cookie-cutter houses, bright green freshly cut lawns, quiet streets. On paper, it sounds like a great and safe option. But when that sameness stretches out for miles in every direction, it stops looking charming and starts looking bleak.
We’ve rounded up some posts from the Suburban Hell subreddit that show just how depressing these places can get. Scroll down to see them and share what you think in the comments.
#1 You Will Live In The Pod
Image source: unknown
#2 Paranoid Neighbors And Prehistoric Rituals
Image source: donpelon415
#3 10 Points To Whoever Can Guess What State This Is
Image source: Cassinia_
#4 Suburbia: Expectation vs. Reality
Image source: Mongooooooose
#5 Always The Same
Image source: clean_lilies99
#6 Dystopian Playtime
Image source: curiouswizard, x.com
#7 Suburbanites/Car Brains “We Don’t Want To Be Packed In Like Sardines”
Also their daily lives.
Image source: uknown
#8 One Of The Most Depressing Suburbs I’ve Ever Seen. Texas, USA. This Is Real
Image source: MontrealUrbanist
#9 We’ll Have Suburbia 🤡
Image source: unknown
#10 Americans Sure Do Love Their Strip Malls And Suburban Sprawl
Image source: Mongooooooose
#11 Sadly Not Wrong Here
Image source: reddit.com
#12 Dine With A View Of A Giant Parking Lot!
Image source: bizsmacker
#13 An American Ram Truck Designed For Suburbs Trying To Fit Into A Typical European Parking Space, Showing Just How Ridiculously Large They Are
Image source: Falabella_Stallion
#14 This Used To Be A Forest
Image source: kid_ampersand
#15 Because Of The Layout Of This Subdivision, The Two Marked Houses On This Map Are An 8 Minute Drive Apart Or 51 Minute Walk (Eureka, MO)
Image source: TigerNation-Z3
#16 Maga Suburbanites Be Like: We Love Living In The Pod
Image source: reddit.com
#17 A Large Astroid Impact Sounds Better And Better . .
Image source: Section_31_Chief
#18 POV: You Head Into Town To Go Out To A Restaurant
Image source: Mongooooooose
#19 Did It Reach The Bottom?
Image source: TailleventCH
#20 Let’s Be Real, Suburban Downtowns Are Pretty Depressing, Aren’t They?
Image source: Mongooooooose
#21 Found This Weird Arrangement Of Cul-De-Sacs In North Fort Myers, FL. Imagine Living In One Of The Middle Houses 👀👀👀👀
Image source: Atticus248
#22 Both Of These Places Are The Same Size. One Is Scaled For Cars While The Other Is Scaled For Humans
Image source: CptnREDmark
#23 ….this Neighborhood?
TheEngineerGGG:
It looks procedurally generated.
Image source: neatokra
#24 Sad But True
Image source: unknown
#25 I’m A Traffic Engineer And I Just Finished Installing Our Town’s First Bike Lane 🥰 What Do Y’all Think?
Image source: bluerose297
#26 Visualization Of Space Dedicated To Cars
Image source: CptnREDmark
#27 No Greenery Is Affecting My Mental Health Very Badly
Image source: unknown
#28 Average Suburban Fear…
Image source: _-b_r_u_h-_
#29 Keeping Children In Car-Dependent Suburbs
Image source: am_i_wrong_dude
#30 Prioritizing Cars Leads To Creating Hellscapes Like This
Image source: TheFonz2244
#31 Las Vegas
Image source: Apprehensive_War6542
#32 What
Image source: bac0_tell
#33 Thought You All Might Appreciate This Thread/Discussion As Well
Image source: Mongooooooose
#34 Unfortunate Reality Of Running In The Suburbs
Image source: dPx42
#35 My Suburb’s Social Scene, In One Picture
Image source: Desm0dium
#36 Really?! Can’t Even Connect A Sidewalk
Image source: Time_Professional441
#37 North American “Town Squares” vs. Town Squares In Walkable Communities
Image source: CptnREDmark
#38 This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things In The Us
Image source: Mongooooooose
#39 He Is Literally Crying Over A Few Trees
Image source: noon182
#40 We Could Have Healthy, Sustainable Cities, But Instead We Choose To Have This
Image source: Mongooooooose
#41 Suburbs Are Ableist
Image source: reddit.com
#42 Oh My God, Just Build Apartments…
Image source: GoldenBull1994
#43 And They Call It Town Center
Image source: Farriswheel15
#44 Flying Into Austin, TX
Image source: PureCSGO
#45 Building A Picturesque Traditional City Like This Is Illegal Today Due To Modern Zoning Laws
Image source: XCivilDisobedienceX
#46 No Balls Allowed
Image source: starklyUnnamed
#47 I Actually Live Next To This Picture Lmao
Image source: koromo777
#48 Nobody Does Suburban Hell Like North Texas
Image source: Solomonopolistadt
#49 No Thanks
Image source: unknown
#50 Part Of My Ongoing Efforts To Rebrand Urbanist Ideas As Patriotic And Pro-Freedom (Which They Unironically Are)
Image source: Fried_out_Kombi
#51 Defend Your Neighborhood Character
Image source: kayakhomeless
#52 Nothing Says ‘Vibrant Urban Core’ Like A Half-Empty Parking Lot The Size Of A Football Field
Image source: Mongooooooose
#53 I Raise You The True Suburban Hell Final Boss
Image source: JohnyGhost
#54 Why Do Developers Use Awful Road Layouts?
Image source: RunswithDeer
#55 Is Houston Even Considered A City. Just A Big Suburb With To Many Freeways To Count
Image source: jaycdillinger94
#56 Zoning Damaged The Planet Faster Than Plastic Straws Ever Could
Image source: Mongooooooose
#57 Salem, Oregon
Image source: user0097352
#58 I Still Don’t Get The Appeal Of Suburbs , Even If They Are Quieter And “Safer”
Image source: iv2892
#59 Pushing The Limits Of Waterfront Property In Conroe, TX
Image source: Material-Compote2817
#60 Anywhere, USA
Image source: TheFonz2244
#61 Suburb Life Requires More Driving But Also More Walking
Image source: TheEverythingKing101
#62 Thanks Suburbs!
Image source: Best_in_EU
#63 Suburbs Don’t Have To Suck
Image source: CptnREDmark
#64 Walkablity? Density? The Horror!
Image source: reddit.com
#65 Can’t Imagine A Worse Place To Live. A Cul-De-Sac Inside Of A Golf Course
Image source: Cassinia_
#66 They Made The Squidward Neighborhood Meme
Image source: iv2892
#67 Hate Em
Image source: 20dollarsinmapocket
#68 Malls Are A Waste Of Space And Are Depressing Places
Image source: unknown
#69 Truman Sports Complex, Suburban Kansas City, Mo
Image source: Frequent_Ad4
#70 Eagle Mountain, Utah
Image source: uknown
#71 New Housing Development Outside Of San Antonio
Most homes under 700 square feet. Anything to not build apartments.
Image source: opposide
#72 Old Legacy Suburbs Juxtaposed Against Cheap New Construction Next Door
Image source: Geminile
#73 Mandatory Sprawl
Image source: Fried_out_Kombi
#74 Living In This Will Suck The Life Out Of You
Image source: Top-Craft-8224
#75 Impressive!
Image source: JuliettesGotAGun
#76 Suburban Boomers Be Like
Image source: iop90
#77 One Of My Biggest Regrets Is Moving To This Hellscape, No One Needs Houses Like This
Image source: the–wall
#78 Look, Northern Virginia, If You’re Going To Build These Big Box Stores And Suburban Hell Sprawl Then Fine… Have At It. But Why No Access For Nearby Residents? Why Is Every Single Neighborhood Disjointed? Why No Trails Or Walking Paths? Why??? Answer Me!
Image source: JuliettesGotAGun
#79 “Why Don’t Kids Walk To School Anymore?”
1 preschool, 5 elementaries, 3 intermediate schools, 1 highschool in almost one square mile of land.
South Cedar Rapids, IA.
Image source: Ok_Scarcity901
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