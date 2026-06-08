79 Brutally Honest Posts About “Suburban Hell” Realtors Don’t Want You To See (New Pics)

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The suburbs are often sold to us as the perfect place to live. Neatly arranged cookie-cutter houses, bright green freshly cut lawns, quiet streets. On paper, it sounds like a great and safe option. But when that sameness stretches out for miles in every direction, it stops looking charming and starts looking bleak.

We’ve rounded up some posts from the Suburban Hell subreddit that show just how depressing these places can get. Scroll down to see them and share what you think in the comments.

#1 You Will Live In The Pod

79 Brutally Honest Posts About “Suburban Hell” Realtors Don’t Want You To See (New Pics)

Image source: unknown

79 Brutally Honest Posts About “Suburban Hell” Realtors Don’t Want You To See (New Pics)

#2 Paranoid Neighbors And Prehistoric Rituals

79 Brutally Honest Posts About “Suburban Hell” Realtors Don’t Want You To See (New Pics)

Image source: donpelon415

#3 10 Points To Whoever Can Guess What State This Is

79 Brutally Honest Posts About “Suburban Hell” Realtors Don’t Want You To See (New Pics)

Image source: Cassinia_

#4 Suburbia: Expectation vs. Reality

79 Brutally Honest Posts About “Suburban Hell” Realtors Don’t Want You To See (New Pics)

Image source: Mongooooooose

#5 Always The Same

79 Brutally Honest Posts About “Suburban Hell” Realtors Don’t Want You To See (New Pics)

Image source: clean_lilies99

#6 Dystopian Playtime

79 Brutally Honest Posts About “Suburban Hell” Realtors Don’t Want You To See (New Pics)

Image source: curiouswizard, x.com

#7 Suburbanites/Car Brains “We Don’t Want To Be Packed In Like Sardines”

Also their daily lives.

79 Brutally Honest Posts About “Suburban Hell” Realtors Don’t Want You To See (New Pics)

Image source: uknown

#8 One Of The Most Depressing Suburbs I’ve Ever Seen. Texas, USA. This Is Real

79 Brutally Honest Posts About “Suburban Hell” Realtors Don’t Want You To See (New Pics)

Image source: MontrealUrbanist

#9 We’ll Have Suburbia 🤡

79 Brutally Honest Posts About “Suburban Hell” Realtors Don’t Want You To See (New Pics)

Image source: unknown

#10 Americans Sure Do Love Their Strip Malls And Suburban Sprawl

79 Brutally Honest Posts About “Suburban Hell” Realtors Don’t Want You To See (New Pics)

Image source: Mongooooooose

#11 Sadly Not Wrong Here

79 Brutally Honest Posts About “Suburban Hell” Realtors Don’t Want You To See (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#12 Dine With A View Of A Giant Parking Lot!

79 Brutally Honest Posts About “Suburban Hell” Realtors Don’t Want You To See (New Pics)

Image source: bizsmacker

#13 An American Ram Truck Designed For Suburbs Trying To Fit Into A Typical European Parking Space, Showing Just How Ridiculously Large They Are

79 Brutally Honest Posts About “Suburban Hell” Realtors Don’t Want You To See (New Pics)

Image source: Falabella_Stallion

#14 This Used To Be A Forest

79 Brutally Honest Posts About “Suburban Hell” Realtors Don’t Want You To See (New Pics)

Image source: kid_ampersand

#15 Because Of The Layout Of This Subdivision, The Two Marked Houses On This Map Are An 8 Minute Drive Apart Or 51 Minute Walk (Eureka, MO)

79 Brutally Honest Posts About “Suburban Hell” Realtors Don’t Want You To See (New Pics)

Image source: TigerNation-Z3

#16 Maga Suburbanites Be Like: We Love Living In The Pod

79 Brutally Honest Posts About “Suburban Hell” Realtors Don’t Want You To See (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#17 A Large Astroid Impact Sounds Better And Better . .

79 Brutally Honest Posts About “Suburban Hell” Realtors Don’t Want You To See (New Pics)

Image source: Section_31_Chief

#18 POV: You Head Into Town To Go Out To A Restaurant

79 Brutally Honest Posts About “Suburban Hell” Realtors Don’t Want You To See (New Pics)

Image source: Mongooooooose

#19 Did It Reach The Bottom?

79 Brutally Honest Posts About “Suburban Hell” Realtors Don’t Want You To See (New Pics)

Image source: TailleventCH

#20 Let’s Be Real, Suburban Downtowns Are Pretty Depressing, Aren’t They?

79 Brutally Honest Posts About “Suburban Hell” Realtors Don’t Want You To See (New Pics)

Image source: Mongooooooose

#21 Found This Weird Arrangement Of Cul-De-Sacs In North Fort Myers, FL. Imagine Living In One Of The Middle Houses 👀👀👀👀

79 Brutally Honest Posts About “Suburban Hell” Realtors Don’t Want You To See (New Pics)

Image source: Atticus248

#22 Both Of These Places Are The Same Size. One Is Scaled For Cars While The Other Is Scaled For Humans

79 Brutally Honest Posts About “Suburban Hell” Realtors Don’t Want You To See (New Pics)

Image source: CptnREDmark

#23 ….this Neighborhood?

TheEngineerGGG:
It looks procedurally generated.

79 Brutally Honest Posts About “Suburban Hell” Realtors Don’t Want You To See (New Pics)

Image source: neatokra

#24 Sad But True

79 Brutally Honest Posts About “Suburban Hell” Realtors Don’t Want You To See (New Pics)

Image source: unknown

#25 I’m A Traffic Engineer And I Just Finished Installing Our Town’s First Bike Lane 🥰 What Do Y’all Think?

79 Brutally Honest Posts About “Suburban Hell” Realtors Don’t Want You To See (New Pics)

Image source: bluerose297

#26 Visualization Of Space Dedicated To Cars

79 Brutally Honest Posts About “Suburban Hell” Realtors Don’t Want You To See (New Pics)

Image source: CptnREDmark

#27 No Greenery Is Affecting My Mental Health Very Badly

79 Brutally Honest Posts About “Suburban Hell” Realtors Don’t Want You To See (New Pics)

Image source: unknown

#28 Average Suburban Fear…

79 Brutally Honest Posts About “Suburban Hell” Realtors Don’t Want You To See (New Pics)

Image source: _-b_r_u_h-_

#29 Keeping Children In Car-Dependent Suburbs

79 Brutally Honest Posts About “Suburban Hell” Realtors Don’t Want You To See (New Pics)

Image source: am_i_wrong_dude

#30 Prioritizing Cars Leads To Creating Hellscapes Like This

79 Brutally Honest Posts About “Suburban Hell” Realtors Don’t Want You To See (New Pics)

Image source: TheFonz2244

#31 Las Vegas

79 Brutally Honest Posts About “Suburban Hell” Realtors Don’t Want You To See (New Pics)

Image source: Apprehensive_War6542

#32 What

79 Brutally Honest Posts About “Suburban Hell” Realtors Don’t Want You To See (New Pics)

Image source: bac0_tell

#33 Thought You All Might Appreciate This Thread/Discussion As Well

79 Brutally Honest Posts About “Suburban Hell” Realtors Don’t Want You To See (New Pics)

Image source: Mongooooooose

#34 Unfortunate Reality Of Running In The Suburbs

79 Brutally Honest Posts About “Suburban Hell” Realtors Don’t Want You To See (New Pics)

Image source: dPx42

#35 My Suburb’s Social Scene, In One Picture

79 Brutally Honest Posts About “Suburban Hell” Realtors Don’t Want You To See (New Pics)

Image source: Desm0dium

#36 Really?! Can’t Even Connect A Sidewalk

79 Brutally Honest Posts About “Suburban Hell” Realtors Don’t Want You To See (New Pics)

Image source: Time_Professional441

#37 North American “Town Squares” vs. Town Squares In Walkable Communities

79 Brutally Honest Posts About “Suburban Hell” Realtors Don’t Want You To See (New Pics)

Image source: CptnREDmark

#38 This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things In The Us

79 Brutally Honest Posts About “Suburban Hell” Realtors Don’t Want You To See (New Pics)

Image source: Mongooooooose

#39 He Is Literally Crying Over A Few Trees

79 Brutally Honest Posts About “Suburban Hell” Realtors Don’t Want You To See (New Pics)

Image source: noon182

#40 We Could Have Healthy, Sustainable Cities, But Instead We Choose To Have This

79 Brutally Honest Posts About “Suburban Hell” Realtors Don’t Want You To See (New Pics)

Image source: Mongooooooose

#41 Suburbs Are Ableist

79 Brutally Honest Posts About “Suburban Hell” Realtors Don’t Want You To See (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#42 Oh My God, Just Build Apartments…

79 Brutally Honest Posts About “Suburban Hell” Realtors Don’t Want You To See (New Pics)

Image source: GoldenBull1994

#43 And They Call It Town Center

79 Brutally Honest Posts About “Suburban Hell” Realtors Don’t Want You To See (New Pics)

Image source: Farriswheel15

#44 Flying Into Austin, TX

79 Brutally Honest Posts About “Suburban Hell” Realtors Don’t Want You To See (New Pics)

Image source: PureCSGO

#45 Building A Picturesque Traditional City Like This Is Illegal Today Due To Modern Zoning Laws

79 Brutally Honest Posts About “Suburban Hell” Realtors Don’t Want You To See (New Pics)

Image source: XCivilDisobedienceX

#46 No Balls Allowed

79 Brutally Honest Posts About “Suburban Hell” Realtors Don’t Want You To See (New Pics)

Image source: starklyUnnamed

#47 I Actually Live Next To This Picture Lmao

79 Brutally Honest Posts About “Suburban Hell” Realtors Don’t Want You To See (New Pics)

Image source: koromo777

#48 Nobody Does Suburban Hell Like North Texas

79 Brutally Honest Posts About “Suburban Hell” Realtors Don’t Want You To See (New Pics)

Image source: Solomonopolistadt

#49 No Thanks

79 Brutally Honest Posts About “Suburban Hell” Realtors Don’t Want You To See (New Pics)

Image source: unknown

#50 Part Of My Ongoing Efforts To Rebrand Urbanist Ideas As Patriotic And Pro-Freedom (Which They Unironically Are)

79 Brutally Honest Posts About “Suburban Hell” Realtors Don’t Want You To See (New Pics)

Image source: Fried_out_Kombi

#51 Defend Your Neighborhood Character

79 Brutally Honest Posts About “Suburban Hell” Realtors Don’t Want You To See (New Pics)

Image source: kayakhomeless

#52 Nothing Says ‘Vibrant Urban Core’ Like A Half-Empty Parking Lot The Size Of A Football Field

79 Brutally Honest Posts About “Suburban Hell” Realtors Don’t Want You To See (New Pics)

Image source: Mongooooooose

#53 I Raise You The True Suburban Hell Final Boss

79 Brutally Honest Posts About “Suburban Hell” Realtors Don’t Want You To See (New Pics)

Image source: JohnyGhost

#54 Why Do Developers Use Awful Road Layouts?

79 Brutally Honest Posts About “Suburban Hell” Realtors Don’t Want You To See (New Pics)

Image source: RunswithDeer

#55 Is Houston Even Considered A City. Just A Big Suburb With To Many Freeways To Count

79 Brutally Honest Posts About “Suburban Hell” Realtors Don’t Want You To See (New Pics)

Image source: jaycdillinger94

#56 Zoning Damaged The Planet Faster Than Plastic Straws Ever Could

79 Brutally Honest Posts About “Suburban Hell” Realtors Don’t Want You To See (New Pics)

Image source: Mongooooooose

#57 Salem, Oregon

79 Brutally Honest Posts About “Suburban Hell” Realtors Don’t Want You To See (New Pics)

Image source: user0097352

#58 I Still Don’t Get The Appeal Of Suburbs , Even If They Are Quieter And “Safer”

79 Brutally Honest Posts About “Suburban Hell” Realtors Don’t Want You To See (New Pics)

Image source: iv2892

#59 Pushing The Limits Of Waterfront Property In Conroe, TX

79 Brutally Honest Posts About “Suburban Hell” Realtors Don’t Want You To See (New Pics)

Image source: Material-Compote2817

#60 Anywhere, USA

79 Brutally Honest Posts About “Suburban Hell” Realtors Don’t Want You To See (New Pics)

Image source: TheFonz2244

#61 Suburb Life Requires More Driving But Also More Walking

79 Brutally Honest Posts About “Suburban Hell” Realtors Don’t Want You To See (New Pics)

Image source: TheEverythingKing101

#62 Thanks Suburbs!

79 Brutally Honest Posts About “Suburban Hell” Realtors Don’t Want You To See (New Pics)

Image source: Best_in_EU

#63 Suburbs Don’t Have To Suck

79 Brutally Honest Posts About “Suburban Hell” Realtors Don’t Want You To See (New Pics)

Image source: CptnREDmark

#64 Walkablity? Density? The Horror!

79 Brutally Honest Posts About “Suburban Hell” Realtors Don’t Want You To See (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#65 Can’t Imagine A Worse Place To Live. A Cul-De-Sac Inside Of A Golf Course

79 Brutally Honest Posts About “Suburban Hell” Realtors Don’t Want You To See (New Pics)

Image source: Cassinia_

#66 They Made The Squidward Neighborhood Meme

79 Brutally Honest Posts About “Suburban Hell” Realtors Don’t Want You To See (New Pics)

Image source: iv2892

#67 Hate Em

79 Brutally Honest Posts About “Suburban Hell” Realtors Don’t Want You To See (New Pics)

Image source: 20dollarsinmapocket

#68 Malls Are A Waste Of Space And Are Depressing Places

79 Brutally Honest Posts About “Suburban Hell” Realtors Don’t Want You To See (New Pics)

Image source: unknown

#69 Truman Sports Complex, Suburban Kansas City, Mo

79 Brutally Honest Posts About “Suburban Hell” Realtors Don’t Want You To See (New Pics)

Image source: Frequent_Ad4

#70 Eagle Mountain, Utah

79 Brutally Honest Posts About “Suburban Hell” Realtors Don’t Want You To See (New Pics)

Image source: uknown

#71 New Housing Development Outside Of San Antonio

Most homes under 700 square feet. Anything to not build apartments.

79 Brutally Honest Posts About “Suburban Hell” Realtors Don’t Want You To See (New Pics)

Image source: opposide

#72 Old Legacy Suburbs Juxtaposed Against Cheap New Construction Next Door

79 Brutally Honest Posts About “Suburban Hell” Realtors Don’t Want You To See (New Pics)

Image source: Geminile

#73 Mandatory Sprawl

79 Brutally Honest Posts About “Suburban Hell” Realtors Don’t Want You To See (New Pics)

Image source: Fried_out_Kombi

#74 Living In This Will Suck The Life Out Of You

79 Brutally Honest Posts About “Suburban Hell” Realtors Don’t Want You To See (New Pics)

Image source: Top-Craft-8224

#75 Impressive!

79 Brutally Honest Posts About “Suburban Hell” Realtors Don’t Want You To See (New Pics)

Image source: JuliettesGotAGun

#76 Suburban Boomers Be Like

79 Brutally Honest Posts About “Suburban Hell” Realtors Don’t Want You To See (New Pics)

Image source: iop90

#77 One Of My Biggest Regrets Is Moving To This Hellscape, No One Needs Houses Like This

79 Brutally Honest Posts About “Suburban Hell” Realtors Don’t Want You To See (New Pics)

Image source: the–wall

#78 Look, Northern Virginia, If You’re Going To Build These Big Box Stores And Suburban Hell Sprawl Then Fine… Have At It. But Why No Access For Nearby Residents? Why Is Every Single Neighborhood Disjointed? Why No Trails Or Walking Paths? Why??? Answer Me!

79 Brutally Honest Posts About “Suburban Hell” Realtors Don’t Want You To See (New Pics)

Image source: JuliettesGotAGun

#79 “Why Don’t Kids Walk To School Anymore?”

1 preschool, 5 elementaries, 3 intermediate schools, 1 highschool in almost one square mile of land.
South Cedar Rapids, IA.

79 Brutally Honest Posts About “Suburban Hell” Realtors Don’t Want You To See (New Pics)

Image source: Ok_Scarcity901

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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