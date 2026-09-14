Substance That Likely Cost Hayden Panettiere Her Life Revealed By Law Enforcement Sources

The investigation into Hayden Panettiere’s sudden passing has taken a chilling new turn, with authorities now looking closely at what happened in the hours before the actress was found unresponsive.
Panettiere passed away on August 16 after being found in cardiac arrest at a residence in Greenville, South Carolina.
What investigators are now reportedly piecing together stretches across two states and could lead them to the person who supplied a substance now at the center of the case.
Law enforcement sources reportedly believe one pill may have played a crucial role in Hayden Panettiere’s passing
Panettiere’s passing was confirmed by her father, Alan Lee “Skip” Panettiere, who described her as “an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her.”
Hayden was found unresponsive at a residence where her on-and-off boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, and his brother, Zach Hickerson, were reportedly present, with emergency services subsequently contacted.
First responders attempted to resuscitate her, but she was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Previously, as Bored Panda reported, 911 dispatch audio appeared to offer a clue about what happened during the actress’ final moments.
The recording reportedly included a reference to “ov***ose.”
Almost a month after the tragedy, TMZ reported that Hayden allegedly had a “long-time d**g d*aler” in Los Angeles who supplied her with black-market prescription substances.
Sources also alleged that the Nashville star took several d**gs she had purchased from the unidentified person while traveling from Los Angeles to South Carolina the day before she passed.
The investigation now stretches from South Carolina to Los Angeles as authorities trace where the d**gs came from
Multiple law enforcement sources with direct knowledge of the case told the outlet that they believe Hayden took an oxycodone pill laced with fen**nyl on the morning of her passing.
The DEA in Los Angeles is reportedly working to establish the connection between Panettiere and the alleged d*aler and determine whether the suspected fatal pill can be traced back to him.
However, law enforcement has not officially established this as Hayden’s cause of passing.
TMZ’s sources cautioned that everything depends on the actress’s pending toxicology results.
Moreover, ABC News reported that the case has become a cross-country investigation involving authorities in South Carolina and Los Angeles.
The Greenville City Police Department is leading the investigation, while the U.S. D**g Enforcement Administration is assisting.
Sources told ABC News that investigators are examining what substances may have contributed to the actress’s passing and, crucially, where they came from.
The 36-year-old had spent years opening up about a**se, a**iction, and her painful experiences in Hollywood as a young actress
The investigation could involve street-level d**g dealers who may have supplied substances to Panettiere.
Panettiere’s representative addressed the DEA’s involvement in a statement to ABC News, saying, “There’s nothing to be shared at this time as the investigation is ongoing but we are hopeful that justice will be served.”
In the months before her passing, Hayden was unusually open about her struggles with al**holism, substance misuse, postpartum depression, and recovery.
In her memoir This Is Me: A Reckoning, published on May 19, 2026, the actress revisited painful experiences from her childhood and Hollywood career, including what she said was her early exposure to prescription d**gs.
Panettiere claimed that people on her management team began giving her so-called “happy pills” when she was still a teenager.
According to the actress, the pills were intended to make her appear more energetic and focused during interviews and red-carpet appearances.
Hayden’s on-and-off boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, and his brother Zach Hickerson were reportedly at the scene when she passed
She later described how her experiences with substances contributed to a years-long battle with a**iction.
During an appearance on the Tamron Hall Show, Hayden said, “When I got to the point of looking in the mirror and seeing my eyes had turned yellow, and that I didn’t recognize my body anymore…”
“I went into that doctor’s office and got a blood test, and he told me ‘If you don’t stop, you’re going to be looking at a liver transplant.’”
The warning became a turning point for the actress, who entered a rehabilitation center in 2020.
As of this writing, an autopsy has reportedly found no signs of trauma or evidence of foul play.
However, the coroner has yet to formally announce the official cause of her passing.
“I’m confused. Why would she take a laced street d**g? They should arrest whoever is selling those!” one netizen wrote
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