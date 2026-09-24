“Vienna Is The Capital Of Australia”: 88 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

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The United States has given the world plenty of brilliant people, groundbreaking inventions, iconic movies, and impressive achievements. From science and technology to entertainment, there’s no shortage of Americans who have made their mark in one way or another.

But just like anywhere else, the country also has its fair share of folks who don’t always think before they speak. And thanks to the internet, some of their most questionable takes live on forever. There’s even a whole subreddit dedicated to calling them out, so we’ve rounded up some of the funniest and most eye-roll-worthy posts below.

#1 Pride Month

“Vienna Is The Capital Of Australia”: 88 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: skibidikakakott

“Vienna Is The Capital Of Australia”: 88 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

#2 America Was Not Stolen Land. It’s Was Discovered And Owned By The US

“Vienna Is The Capital Of Australia”: 88 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: HotPinkLollyWimple

#3 American And English And Australian Are Different Lanuage Too They Still Understand Each Other

“Vienna Is The Capital Of Australia”: 88 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: Sexualmermaid69

#4 Queen Is America’s Answer To The Beatles

“Vienna Is The Capital Of Australia”: 88 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: SnooLentils1406

#5 “Name One Country That Surpasses The US In Culture”

“Vienna Is The Capital Of Australia”: 88 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: fishyfrog-notnaughty

#6 “Vienna Is The Capital Of Australia”

“Vienna Is The Capital Of Australia”: 88 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: Abjectionova

#7 I Bet Europeans Have To Wait 30+ Days For Bank Transfers

“Vienna Is The Capital Of Australia”: 88 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: Bibster01

#8 We Conquered Europe Twice

“Vienna Is The Capital Of Australia”: 88 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: Parking-Amoeba8332

#9 How Do You Know English?

“Vienna Is The Capital Of Australia”: 88 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: Interesting-Chest520

#10 FYI It’s So Incredibly Sad That No Where In Europe Accept American Money

“Vienna Is The Capital Of Australia”: 88 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: ZAMAHACHU

#11 Its Probably My American Centric Brain… But Why Would A Country Decide To Make A Currency Where 1 Penny USD Is Worth 263 Units?

“Vienna Is The Capital Of Australia”: 88 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: carlthinks

#12 Kroner Is The European Dollar?

“Vienna Is The Capital Of Australia”: 88 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: ShorterRanboo

#13 5am Is 5am. Don’t Embarrass Yourself Any Further

“Vienna Is The Capital Of Australia”: 88 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: ALazy_Cat

#14 “EU In A Nutshell”

“Vienna Is The Capital Of Australia”: 88 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: BuffaloExotic

#15 There’s A National Gallery In Washington DC

“Vienna Is The Capital Of Australia”: 88 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: Fearless_Clue4966

#16 No He’s Puerto Rican💔💔

“Vienna Is The Capital Of Australia”: 88 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: NervousSundae4347

#17 “We Chose To Go To The Moon”

“Vienna Is The Capital Of Australia”: 88 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: Abjectionova

#18 “Why Are We Letting A Canadian Go To Our Moon?”

“Vienna Is The Capital Of Australia”: 88 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: ChucklesLeClown

#19 Imagine If [ireland] Joined The United States And Had Freedom

“Vienna Is The Capital Of Australia”: 88 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: BuffaloExotic

#20 “America Is The Only Country Where They’re Teaching Our Kids Other Languages”

“Vienna Is The Capital Of Australia”: 88 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: Abjectionova

#21 “America Is The Reason You Have Cars”

“Vienna Is The Capital Of Australia”: 88 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: Abjectionova

#22 If We (Americans) Stop Visiting, The UK Will Have An Economic Depression Tidal Wave

“Vienna Is The Capital Of Australia”: 88 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: The_Vadami

#23 Irish By Blood American By Birth

“Vienna Is The Capital Of Australia”: 88 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: ALazy_Cat

#24 “Go Back To Your Own Country”

“Vienna Is The Capital Of Australia”: 88 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: Potential-Wish8608

#25 “Make America Great Again, Everybody Make Your House Red White And Blue!”

“Vienna Is The Capital Of Australia”: 88 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: BuffaloExotic

#26 Will Never Visit Poland Again

“Vienna Is The Capital Of Australia”: 88 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: LowBottle1341

#27 Have Maps Lied To Us?

“Vienna Is The Capital Of Australia”: 88 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: HystericalOnion

#28 “Georgia Is A State Not A Country”

“Vienna Is The Capital Of Australia”: 88 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: IBenjieI

#29 “So He Was American”

“Vienna Is The Capital Of Australia”: 88 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: Komortes

#30 Harvard (University In Massachusetts) Is The Oldest In The World

“Vienna Is The Capital Of Australia”: 88 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: ALazy_Cat

#31 Fahrenheit Is Objectively Better Than Celsius

“Vienna Is The Capital Of Australia”: 88 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: slades_29

#32 “If America Is 250 Years Old How Is Denmark Sending Mail For 400”

“Vienna Is The Capital Of Australia”: 88 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: Shana_Splatoon

#33 That’s More Money Than Many Europeans Would Make In Their Whole Lives

“Vienna Is The Capital Of Australia”: 88 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: meatypinkness

#34 Americans Drive Cars. Riding A Train Isn’t A Flex, It Allows Someone Else To Control Your Travel. Less Freedom Is Never A Good Thing

“Vienna Is The Capital Of Australia”: 88 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: Pratham_Nimo

#35 “I Thought The Manufacturer From Spain Would Pay For This”

“Vienna Is The Capital Of Australia”: 88 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: anon

#36 “Super Bowl Winners By Country”

“Vienna Is The Capital Of Australia”: 88 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: WulfDracul

#37 Do European Clocks Go Up To 24?

“Vienna Is The Capital Of Australia”: 88 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: SnooCapers938

#38 Why Does Italian Pizza Look So Bad? It Seems Uneven And Disproportionate Whereas American Pizza Is Far More Balanced In Its Design And Texture

“Vienna Is The Capital Of Australia”: 88 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: Avacadoell19

#39 “Imagine Bragging About Leaving The Best Place On Earth 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸”

“Vienna Is The Capital Of Australia”: 88 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: BuffaloExotic

#40 Do Euros Really Use Centimeters For Height It Sounds So Goofy

“Vienna Is The Capital Of Australia”: 88 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: Level-Usual-9681

#41 “If It’s Not In The USA, It Foreign”

“Vienna Is The Capital Of Australia”: 88 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: Abjectionova

#42 “So They Have Bluey In Other Languages Other Than American”

“Vienna Is The Capital Of Australia”: 88 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: Abjectionova

#43 “The Greatest Fighting Force The World Has Ever Known”

“Vienna Is The Capital Of Australia”: 88 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: Abjectionova

#44 Learn To Tip. It’s Not My Job To Serve You For Free!

“Vienna Is The Capital Of Australia”: 88 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: Najterek

#45 “The European Mind Can’t Comprehend American Lake Summer “

“Vienna Is The Capital Of Australia”: 88 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: fabstr1

#46 “Why Would They Speak Spanish In Europe”

“Vienna Is The Capital Of Australia”: 88 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: Necessary-Win-8730

#47 American Wants To Move To Europe On An ‘United States Of America’ Visa

“Vienna Is The Capital Of Australia”: 88 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: intexion

#48 “Alright This Question Is For Germans The Question Is Do You Guys Actually Have Aldi In Germany?”

“Vienna Is The Capital Of Australia”: 88 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: Wooxman

#49 Could Someone Like Jimmy Kimmel Even Exist In Germany?

“Vienna Is The Capital Of Australia”: 88 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: K-17-95

#50 “Doesn’t This Risk The Chickens Incubating Since They’re Not Kept Cold To Suppress Incubation?”

“Vienna Is The Capital Of Australia”: 88 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: ZAMAHACHU

#51 My Uncle On My Italian Side Got One Of The DNA Tests Done And It Turns Out They’re Not Italian And Everyone In My Family Is Having A Mental Breakdown

“Vienna Is The Capital Of Australia”: 88 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: pannenkoek0923

#52 Also, Who Sets Their Phone In Military Time?

“Vienna Is The Capital Of Australia”: 88 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: ALazy_Cat

#53 They Don’t Accept US IDs?

“Vienna Is The Capital Of Australia”: 88 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: ALazy_Cat

#54 “I Refuse To Submit To The British Mind Virus Of Adding Random U’s”

“Vienna Is The Capital Of Australia”: 88 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: AtrusAgeWriter

#55 “And They Yell At The Americans For Bringing Bad At Geography”

“Vienna Is The Capital Of Australia”: 88 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: Bender-Spirit

#56 They’re Burning American Flags All Over Europe! I Thought Our President Made That Illegal?

“Vienna Is The Capital Of Australia”: 88 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: Super-Cod-3155

#57 You Are Telling Me Greenlanders Wouldn’t Be Interested?

“Vienna Is The Capital Of Australia”: 88 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: Dante202

#58 I Thought No Kings Tho?

“Vienna Is The Capital Of Australia”: 88 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: PhysicsSorry5822

#59 No One In The EU Ever Heard Of Greenland Before

“Vienna Is The Capital Of Australia”: 88 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: SpaceRa1der

#60 “Next Time Change The Date Format When You Do This. You Have A Bigger Player Base In The US”

“Vienna Is The Capital Of Australia”: 88 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: Substantial_Cat_2642

#61 “My Cash Got Turned Down”

“Vienna Is The Capital Of Australia”: 88 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: __wait_what__

#62 Dutch People Are Tiny

“Vienna Is The Capital Of Australia”: 88 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: Existing-Pass6577

#63 We Need To Start Calling Winter Olympics Medals Participation Trophies For Rich Europeans, They’re Not Real Sports Like The Summer Olympics

“Vienna Is The Capital Of Australia”: 88 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: SIIP00

#64 “You Need To Specify Which Prague We’re Talking About”

“Vienna Is The Capital Of Australia”: 88 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: Arschkrapfa

#65 “[…] It Is Just Min.”

“Vienna Is The Capital Of Australia”: 88 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: Abjectionova

#66 Today Is Not The Second Day Of 26th Month

“Vienna Is The Capital Of Australia”: 88 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: ALazy_Cat

#67 Staten Island? Doesn’t Ring A Bell?

“Vienna Is The Capital Of Australia”: 88 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: Voodoopulse

#68 “Why Is It So Difficult For Some People To Love America…”

“Vienna Is The Capital Of Australia”: 88 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: tatev555

#69 Do You Know Iran Is Pronounced Wrong By Mostly Everyone?

“Vienna Is The Capital Of Australia”: 88 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: Honest-Possible6596

#70 Name A Worse Place To Build A Startup Than This Area

“Vienna Is The Capital Of Australia”: 88 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: Level-Usual-9681

#71 “Oh Wait, We Are!”

“Vienna Is The Capital Of Australia”: 88 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: Abjectionova

#72 “Then I Did My DNA. Turns Out, We Have No Irish At All.”

“Vienna Is The Capital Of Australia”: 88 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: Apart-Highlight926

#73 Name A European Country That Is Way Safer Than The United States, I’ll Wait…

“Vienna Is The Capital Of Australia”: 88 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: fbass

#74 Importing American Water To Europe To Slowly Introduce Europeans To The Concept Of Drinking Water

“Vienna Is The Capital Of Australia”: 88 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: Equalizer6338

#75 “Europeans Complain Here All The Time About How Bad US Chocolate Is. So Why Are Kit Kat Bars So Popular In Europe?”

“Vienna Is The Capital Of Australia”: 88 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: tatev555

#76 Most Europeans Have No Idea How Absolutely Furious With Europe America Is

“Vienna Is The Capital Of Australia”: 88 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: Federic0002

#77 “Euros Getting Mad At America For Having Stricter Labeling Guidelines Will Never Not Be Funny.”

“Vienna Is The Capital Of Australia”: 88 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: BuffaloExotic

#78 I Just Found Out That Most European Kitchens Do Not Have Electricity In Them 😭

“Vienna Is The Capital Of Australia”: 88 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: batmanthinks

#79 She Was Born In America, But She Set Foot On Irish Soil First

“Vienna Is The Capital Of Australia”: 88 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: anon

#80 Things I Miss As An American In Germany

“Vienna Is The Capital Of Australia”: 88 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: iTmkoeln

#81 I Didn’t Have Kids, Nor Was I Expecting Any, So Denmark’s Generous Maternity Leave And Excellent Childcare Were Of No Use To Me

“Vienna Is The Capital Of Australia”: 88 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: hedmon

#82 “Im 100% Italian, Grew Up In Chicago”

“Vienna Is The Capital Of Australia”: 88 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: Blaubeerchen27

#83 Hitting A Baseball Is The Hardest Thing To Do In Sports

“Vienna Is The Capital Of Australia”: 88 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: SoVeryTroublesome

#84 What If The US Lost The Vietnam War

“Vienna Is The Capital Of Australia”: 88 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: ALazy_Cat

#85 “I Thought Y’all Spoke English?”

“Vienna Is The Capital Of Australia”: 88 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: Abjectionova

#86 This Will Sound Like An Obnoxious “Only In New York” Thing…

“Vienna Is The Capital Of Australia”: 88 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: frasermtn

#87 “London Is Not Walkable. You Have To Get On The Tube Or A Bus Or A Train”

“Vienna Is The Capital Of Australia”: 88 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: abragodabra

#88 “Am Dutch From Holland Michigan”

“Vienna Is The Capital Of Australia”: 88 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

Image source: rodenivo

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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