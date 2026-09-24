“Vienna Is The Capital Of Australia”: 88 Times Americans Confidently Posted The Dumbest Things (New Pics)

The United States has given the world plenty of brilliant people, groundbreaking inventions, iconic movies, and impressive achievements. From science and technology to entertainment, there’s no shortage of Americans who have made their mark in one way or another.
But just like anywhere else, the country also has its fair share of folks who don’t always think before they speak. And thanks to the internet, some of their most questionable takes live on forever. There’s even a whole subreddit dedicated to calling them out, so we’ve rounded up some of the funniest and most eye-roll-worthy posts below.
#1 Pride Month
Image source: skibidikakakott
#2 America Was Not Stolen Land. It’s Was Discovered And Owned By The US
Image source: HotPinkLollyWimple
#3 American And English And Australian Are Different Lanuage Too They Still Understand Each Other
Image source: Sexualmermaid69
#4 Queen Is America’s Answer To The Beatles
Image source: SnooLentils1406
#5 “Name One Country That Surpasses The US In Culture”
Image source: fishyfrog-notnaughty
#6 “Vienna Is The Capital Of Australia”
Image source: Abjectionova
#7 I Bet Europeans Have To Wait 30+ Days For Bank Transfers
Image source: Bibster01
#8 We Conquered Europe Twice
Image source: Parking-Amoeba8332
#9 How Do You Know English?
Image source: Interesting-Chest520
#10 FYI It’s So Incredibly Sad That No Where In Europe Accept American Money
Image source: ZAMAHACHU
#11 Its Probably My American Centric Brain… But Why Would A Country Decide To Make A Currency Where 1 Penny USD Is Worth 263 Units?
Image source: carlthinks
#12 Kroner Is The European Dollar?
Image source: ShorterRanboo
#13 5am Is 5am. Don’t Embarrass Yourself Any Further
Image source: ALazy_Cat
#14 “EU In A Nutshell”
Image source: BuffaloExotic
#15 There’s A National Gallery In Washington DC
Image source: Fearless_Clue4966
#16 No He’s Puerto Rican💔💔
Image source: NervousSundae4347
#17 “We Chose To Go To The Moon”
Image source: Abjectionova
#18 “Why Are We Letting A Canadian Go To Our Moon?”
Image source: ChucklesLeClown
#19 Imagine If [ireland] Joined The United States And Had Freedom
Image source: BuffaloExotic
#20 “America Is The Only Country Where They’re Teaching Our Kids Other Languages”
Image source: Abjectionova
#21 “America Is The Reason You Have Cars”
Image source: Abjectionova
#22 If We (Americans) Stop Visiting, The UK Will Have An Economic Depression Tidal Wave
Image source: The_Vadami
#23 Irish By Blood American By Birth
Image source: ALazy_Cat
#24 “Go Back To Your Own Country”
Image source: Potential-Wish8608
#25 “Make America Great Again, Everybody Make Your House Red White And Blue!”
Image source: BuffaloExotic
#26 Will Never Visit Poland Again
Image source: LowBottle1341
#27 Have Maps Lied To Us?
Image source: HystericalOnion
#28 “Georgia Is A State Not A Country”
Image source: IBenjieI
#29 “So He Was American”
Image source: Komortes
#30 Harvard (University In Massachusetts) Is The Oldest In The World
Image source: ALazy_Cat
#31 Fahrenheit Is Objectively Better Than Celsius
Image source: slades_29
#32 “If America Is 250 Years Old How Is Denmark Sending Mail For 400”
Image source: Shana_Splatoon
#33 That’s More Money Than Many Europeans Would Make In Their Whole Lives
Image source: meatypinkness
#34 Americans Drive Cars. Riding A Train Isn’t A Flex, It Allows Someone Else To Control Your Travel. Less Freedom Is Never A Good Thing
Image source: Pratham_Nimo
#35 “I Thought The Manufacturer From Spain Would Pay For This”
Image source: anon
#36 “Super Bowl Winners By Country”
Image source: WulfDracul
#37 Do European Clocks Go Up To 24?
Image source: SnooCapers938
#38 Why Does Italian Pizza Look So Bad? It Seems Uneven And Disproportionate Whereas American Pizza Is Far More Balanced In Its Design And Texture
Image source: Avacadoell19
#39 “Imagine Bragging About Leaving The Best Place On Earth 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸”
Image source: BuffaloExotic
#40 Do Euros Really Use Centimeters For Height It Sounds So Goofy
Image source: Level-Usual-9681
#41 “If It’s Not In The USA, It Foreign”
Image source: Abjectionova
#42 “So They Have Bluey In Other Languages Other Than American”
Image source: Abjectionova
#43 “The Greatest Fighting Force The World Has Ever Known”
Image source: Abjectionova
#44 Learn To Tip. It’s Not My Job To Serve You For Free!
Image source: Najterek
#45 “The European Mind Can’t Comprehend American Lake Summer “
Image source: fabstr1
#46 “Why Would They Speak Spanish In Europe”
Image source: Necessary-Win-8730
#47 American Wants To Move To Europe On An ‘United States Of America’ Visa
Image source: intexion
#48 “Alright This Question Is For Germans The Question Is Do You Guys Actually Have Aldi In Germany?”
Image source: Wooxman
#49 Could Someone Like Jimmy Kimmel Even Exist In Germany?
Image source: K-17-95
#50 “Doesn’t This Risk The Chickens Incubating Since They’re Not Kept Cold To Suppress Incubation?”
Image source: ZAMAHACHU
#51 My Uncle On My Italian Side Got One Of The DNA Tests Done And It Turns Out They’re Not Italian And Everyone In My Family Is Having A Mental Breakdown
Image source: pannenkoek0923
#52 Also, Who Sets Their Phone In Military Time?
Image source: ALazy_Cat
#53 They Don’t Accept US IDs?
Image source: ALazy_Cat
#54 “I Refuse To Submit To The British Mind Virus Of Adding Random U’s”
Image source: AtrusAgeWriter
#55 “And They Yell At The Americans For Bringing Bad At Geography”
Image source: Bender-Spirit
#56 They’re Burning American Flags All Over Europe! I Thought Our President Made That Illegal?
Image source: Super-Cod-3155
#57 You Are Telling Me Greenlanders Wouldn’t Be Interested?
Image source: Dante202
#58 I Thought No Kings Tho?
Image source: PhysicsSorry5822
#59 No One In The EU Ever Heard Of Greenland Before
Image source: SpaceRa1der
#60 “Next Time Change The Date Format When You Do This. You Have A Bigger Player Base In The US”
Image source: Substantial_Cat_2642
#61 “My Cash Got Turned Down”
Image source: __wait_what__
#62 Dutch People Are Tiny
Image source: Existing-Pass6577
#63 We Need To Start Calling Winter Olympics Medals Participation Trophies For Rich Europeans, They’re Not Real Sports Like The Summer Olympics
Image source: SIIP00
#64 “You Need To Specify Which Prague We’re Talking About”
Image source: Arschkrapfa
#65 “[…] It Is Just Min.”
Image source: Abjectionova
#66 Today Is Not The Second Day Of 26th Month
Image source: ALazy_Cat
#67 Staten Island? Doesn’t Ring A Bell?
Image source: Voodoopulse
#68 “Why Is It So Difficult For Some People To Love America…”
Image source: tatev555
#69 Do You Know Iran Is Pronounced Wrong By Mostly Everyone?
Image source: Honest-Possible6596
#70 Name A Worse Place To Build A Startup Than This Area
Image source: Level-Usual-9681
#71 “Oh Wait, We Are!”
Image source: Abjectionova
#72 “Then I Did My DNA. Turns Out, We Have No Irish At All.”
Image source: Apart-Highlight926
#73 Name A European Country That Is Way Safer Than The United States, I’ll Wait…
Image source: fbass
#74 Importing American Water To Europe To Slowly Introduce Europeans To The Concept Of Drinking Water
Image source: Equalizer6338
#75 “Europeans Complain Here All The Time About How Bad US Chocolate Is. So Why Are Kit Kat Bars So Popular In Europe?”
Image source: tatev555
#76 Most Europeans Have No Idea How Absolutely Furious With Europe America Is
Image source: Federic0002
#77 “Euros Getting Mad At America For Having Stricter Labeling Guidelines Will Never Not Be Funny.”
Image source: BuffaloExotic
#78 I Just Found Out That Most European Kitchens Do Not Have Electricity In Them 😭
Image source: batmanthinks
#79 She Was Born In America, But She Set Foot On Irish Soil First
Image source: anon
#80 Things I Miss As An American In Germany
Image source: iTmkoeln
#81 I Didn’t Have Kids, Nor Was I Expecting Any, So Denmark’s Generous Maternity Leave And Excellent Childcare Were Of No Use To Me
Image source: hedmon
#82 “Im 100% Italian, Grew Up In Chicago”
Image source: Blaubeerchen27
#83 Hitting A Baseball Is The Hardest Thing To Do In Sports
Image source: SoVeryTroublesome
#84 What If The US Lost The Vietnam War
Image source: ALazy_Cat
#85 “I Thought Y’all Spoke English?”
Image source: Abjectionova
#86 This Will Sound Like An Obnoxious “Only In New York” Thing…
Image source: frasermtn
#87 “London Is Not Walkable. You Have To Get On The Tube Or A Bus Or A Train”
Image source: abragodabra
#88 “Am Dutch From Holland Michigan”
Image source: rodenivo
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