“What Is The Stupidest Reason You Went To Hospital?” (35 Answers)

When it comes to taking care of your health, it’s better to be safe than sorry. Not sure if that fever you’ve had for a few days is a simple virus or something more insidious? When in doubt, just visit a doctor.
But occasionally, we end up at a clinic or in the emergency room for reasons that we may be embarrassed to explain to the doctors… Or reasons we made up in the first place.
Reddit users have recently been confessing the stupidest reasons they’ve ever ended up in the hospital, so you’ll find some of their funniest and most ridiculous stories below. Enjoy reading through these reminders to stay safe out there, folks, and be sure to upvote the tales that you find most amusing!
#1
So, I had this in grown hair from shaving my balls. I noticed it in the shower and figured I’d go ahead and pop that.
A few days later, my balls are in extreme pain, I decided that I’d go to a walk in clinic and get checked out. FYI, there is no dignified way to tell someone that you have very sore and very swollen nuts, but I did my best. I go see the doc and show him what’s up, he says in an alarmingly concerned tone, “Oh that is very infected”. He asks what happened and I tell him, he informs me that you should never pop any ingrown hair, but especially in that region, because if it doesn’t pop, the infection goes inside.
He gives me some medication and informs me that I may develop an abscess, and if it does, to come back and he’ll drain it.
So I do the medical regime he prescribed, and it starts to feel mildly better after a couple of days. I get out of the shower and notice that the area has indeed formed an abscess. It looks like a piece of raw chicken skin and I think, I can probably just knock that off and, before I know it, it is off.
Blood.
But also, no more pain. I’m feeling pretty good about myself, already with a jaunty song in my heart I’m ready to start my day – that is until I see the dime sized hole in my s*****m.
After the panic finally subsidies, I realize I can’t just put on clothes, as something might get in there. I find a bandage that’ll cover it and head to the emergency room.
Much like telling someone your balls and very sore and swollen, there is no dignified way to tell anyone you have a dime sized hole in your sack. However, fun fact, if you tell someone you have a hole in your s*****m, YOU GO TO THE FRONT OF THE LINE!
So, I leap frog ahead of a bunch of old ladies to get an ultrasound, all of which are glaring at me. They slather me up and take a look. I asked them if it was twins, they do not laugh.
So after having my balls handled by no less than 7 people, which is normally a pretty awesome Friday night, I figure I’m patched up enough to go home, but they tell me I have to wait for a urologist. This takes some time and I’m curious as to what they’re looking for.
Oh. Well, we just want to make sure there are no signs of gangrene or flesh eating disease. Ah. Ok. Uh. Great.
They check me over, admonish me a few more times for squeezing an in grown hair, and tell me that as long as I take all my meds, I should be alright, which I was.
Worst birthday ever.
Image source: n3rdsm4sh3r
#2
My weiner turned puffy and red for seemingly no reason. Had to fly to a wedding next morning and freaked out. Asked my gf to drive me to hospital. Nurse asked me if I had been eating spicy foods. Yes, I had been eating hot wings, and I must have held my weiner to urinate prior to washing my hands. Nurse gave me a benadryl and told me to chill. I later requested the nurse’s notes for my records, they’re hilarious.
Image source: Skrapp_Mettle, Sticker Mule
#3
I took my daughter to the hospital after she had been puking for 12 hours, Nurse was making me feel really stupid. My daughter threw up all over the nurses computer. She took us right back to a room after that.
Image source: an0nym0uswr1ter, cottonbro studio
#4
About 24-years ago, I ate almost a whole quart of Korean kimchi for dinner. It was so peppery, spicy and so good, I just couldn’t stop eating it.
That night, I experienced the most excruciating stomach pains, much worse than when my appendix burst 10-years ago. It was so bad, I stripped off all my clothes and sat in my boxer briefs on my front porch step writhing in agony holding my now bloated stomach.
My wife finally took me to the ER and they put an IV in my arm with some pain killer and admitted me for a 23-hour observation. As the night went on, the pain subsided and I finally started feeling better.
Fast forward to the morning and I was feeling much better and pretty much back to normal. As the hospital was preparing to discharge me, the night shift was replaced by the daylight shift and a few nurses came in to check on me followed by the new attending ER doctor, a Korean! 😳
He was smiling, chuckling and laughing telling me I had suffered from “kimchiitis” and proceeded to lecture me that kimchi is supposed to be a side dish to a meal, and not the main course! I really made his day, and everyone, including my sleep-deprived wife who sat with me the whole night, were laughing, shaking their heads, and grinning at my stupidity.
To this day, I still wonder if that Korean ER doctor used my case as one of his funniest ER stories.
Image source: EevelBob, Antoni Shkraba
#5
Hiccups that lasted 24 hrs, stopped right when the doctor stepped in the room. Lol
Image source: stargill70, cottonbro studio
#6
Went? I go once or twice a week for being f*****g stupid again and locking myself out of the apartment! The staff in the reception must look at me and my dog everytime thinking “there goes the clown again lel”
My wife works at the hospital, I go there to borrow her keys
Image source: BunnyVincent
#7
Wife passed out on deck of community pool and when she came to, she could barely move/speak.
Took her to hospital. Docs couldn’t figure out what was going on, even after blood tests, but after a few hours in ER waiting room, she started to get better.
We were staying at friend’s parent’s place, while they out of town. Turns out, wife ate a cookie from the freezer that she didn’t know was heavily laced with Cannabis.
We realized what had happened the next day when she ate another cookie, and this time gave me some.
Image source: gachunt
#8
My husband went because he was in extreme pain and thought he was having a heart attack. Turns out it was wind. He just needed a good fart.
Image source: blueboatsky, Andrea Piacquadio
#9
I’m an er doc.
About once a year I see a very nice young female who comes to the er with three or four family members because her fingers are blue. They have always googled all sorts of fancy and exotic diseases that they are worried about. 100% of the time the patient has brand new blue jeans on.
Without saying a word I just grab an alcohol swab and wipe the blue dye off of their hands, and then I do the same thing to their jeans to show them it’s the same color.
The collective sigh from the family is always what does it for me.
Not surprisingly, half the time the patient doesn’t believe me and is angry that “we did nothing.”
Image source: Dan-z-man, NY Arthur
#10
Butt cheek injuries caused by a door.
I hate touching door knobs with my hands and always use my forearm to rub against the doorknob in a downward motion using friction to turn the k**b. Was joking around with my gf saying I can open a door with my buttcheek exactly like how I use my forearm. Jumped at the door butt first and the little metal thing that guides the door cut my buttcheek (i think they call it strike plate or latch strike). The cut wasn’t a clean cut because the thing wasn’t that sharp. 30+ stitches.
After that she had to stand behind me holding a bowl to cover my wound every time I take a shower so it doesn’t get wet, and we live in a hot country so she has to do that twice a day for like a month.
Image source: Normal-Focus9248, Maryam Kamavova
#11
Broke my hip…
…Getting up from the couch.
It was already really f****d up thanks to a medication I’d been on for years and hurt like a bastard. When it finally snapped I didn’t think “S**T! My hip broke!” I thought “S**t! This thing’s acting up!”
Turns out the bone was necrotic and released a massive infection into my system, I woke up from a medically induced coma a month later with no idea how I wound up in the hospital.
Edit: Wow, woke up from a nap to see a ton of replies and upvotes! Thanks, everyone!
Edit 2: Just started replying to everyone’s questions but the gist is this:
1. Prednisone (steroid used for rheumatoid arthritis) is what ruined my hip. I had a doctor who claimed it was “safer” than the pain meds I was on at the time…I *really* disagree with him after all that.
2. My Dad was the one who called the ambulance a few days after it happened since I passed out from exhaustion (only place I felt remotely comfortable was my PC chair and was stuck there for a whole night, he moved me to the living room couch where I finally got some sleep) and spiked a fever.
3. Doing SO much better now. I got my hip and a few other joints replaced over the next couple years. I’m still in pain from my rheumatoid arthritis but its a million times more manageable than it was before. Plus I have much more competent doctors who are willing to listen to my concerns instead of the guy who put me on prednisone and said “Which one of us has the medical degree? Yeah, I thought so, do what I say.”
In fact my current pain management doctor told me to stay away from steroids like prednisone completely- They also ruined my bone density, among a couple other problems we’re hoping to fix or at least manage. He’s awesome, the total opposite of the guy who put me on prednisone.
Thanks, everyone for the replies and upvotes!
Image source: Xiao_Qinggui, Towfiqu barbhuiya
#12
Flesh eating bacteria on my legs. It.was razor burn.
Image source: forest36iyn, Sora Shimazaki
#13
Pain on my left pelvic side. Had it every now and then but it would get intense. Went to ER and they ran all sorts of tests. Nothing came back indicating why. Finally, months later, it occurred to me that it was ovulation pain. Taught me DRs need more education about women’s health.
Image source: MissPeppingtosh
#14
Not me but i had to pick up a mate who swallowed a 50c piece to win a $2 bet. If you don’t know, an Australian 50c is quite large. They had to do an endoscopy to get it out. They let him keep the black corroded coin too.
Image source: honest-aussie, James Cridland
#15
When I was a kid, I didn’t like pooping because I never felt like I was clean enough after wiping my butt. Not sure why really, I wasn’t ocd or anything but I didn’t like it; so I decided to stop pooping. Whenever I had to poop, I’d just hold it or go out and play and eventually the urge would go away.
Well, I woke up in the middle of the night, one night, and I literally couldn’t breathe. I ran into my parents room and woke them up just gasping for air until I passed out. They rushed me to the hospital and I started being able to breathe again on the ride there. They did some blood work and an x-ray and saw in the x-ray that my colon was so backed up with poo that the poo was blocking my lungs, especially after laying in my bed sleeping for a few hours, which is why I woke up and couldn’t breathe. My poo impacted colon was basically pushing against my lungs so I couldn’t inflate them when I tried to breathe in.
They gave me some ex lax and had to bring in a stool sample for the next couple months, I guess for some sort of testing, but never had a problem after that. I just learned that the poo has to go somewhere so I better get used to pooping. Waking up and not being able to breathe was one of the scariest things I’ve been through
Image source: 4Ever2Thee, Gustavo Fring
#16
one of my dogs attacked the other and in an effort to break them up, i stuck my hand inside the angry dogs mouth. ended up with 6 stitches in my hand and 2 days off work.
don’t stick your hand inside an angry dogs mouth. ever.
Image source: CVD12
#17
When I was 10, I wanted to go to my friend’s house. My older sister who was watching me at the time wouldn’t let me, so I did the reasonable thing and jumped out my second floor window. You wouldn’t be surprised to learn I spent most of my childhood grounded.
Image source: Forced_Abortion_, Pragyan Bezbaruah
#18
Migraine that presented as body numbness. Got a 3-day workup for a stroke to find out that I not only have migraines but an aneurysm. So thank you, migraines, for saving my life.
Image source: UncomfortableBike975, George Milton
#19
Once at work I pooped so hard when I stood up I fainted. I woke up in the hospital with a massive goose egg and a dislocated collar bone. I needed a cat scan and physio. All because I pooped too hard.
Image source: ggouge
#20
When I was 8 I was bored so I got a bottle of Gatorade from my pantry and grabbed a kitchen knife then proceeded to stab it over the sink to see how easily the knife would go through the thicker plastic of the bottle…almost lost my thumb
Image source: New_Moon_Lotus, DieselDemon
#21
My poop was violently, aggressively, dark red. For the record, I did *not* know that would happen if you ate a whole jar of pickled beets, and I learned that it is *not always a good idea to say the first things that come to mind!* (Yay ADHD?)
Image source: Balmung6942
#22
A bat landed on my head while i was asleep. Rabies shots all around!
Image source: oldasshit, FRANK MERIÑO
#23
My then 2 year old daughter shoved a broken crayon up her nose. It took a week, we saw 2 doctor’s then a trip to the ER with no luck. The ER doctor actually managed to shove it in farther. I finally was able to get an appointment with a pediatric ear, nose and throat doctor who had it out in about 60 seconds. She’s in her 20s now and i still tease her about it. Oh, and the crayon? It was green.
Image source: AuntiKrist, Eren Li
#24
I bumped chests with a guy I was in a play with. He was a friend of mine and he was significantly larger than me. I was playing the part of a large guy and had my clothes padded down to make me look larger. We thought it would be funny to bump chests but he went running towards me and I stopped my ground and he hit me so hard it gave me something called pneumothorax which is when oxygen gets forced out of your lungs and into your blood. I had no idea I had it at first but at the cast party that night I felt a buzzing in my throat as I spoke. I ended up getting rushed to the hospital where they diagnosed it and I had to stay a day with oxygen treatment. My buddy felt bad but we just laughed it off. He was a very well spoken guy, he was like a nice version of Sheldon in big bang theory. After high school he disappeared and I wish I had kept in touch. I’d love to give him an award saying “to the one person who ever landed me in the hospital”.
Image source: Smitsuaf84
#25
I was a single mom with my first baby, parents had passed away and I was genuinely alone. The baby projectile vomited so I called an ambulance……… I took my baby to the hospital because he threw up.
Image source: Laurab2324
#26
You know those warnings on Viagra that say if an erection lasts more than 4 hrs. seek medical attention? Yeah that happened when I was 20! If you don’t need it, don’t take Viagra if you’re healthy and young 🤦🏾
Image source: Naked_Midget_Racing
#27
Im an RN at a level one trauma hospital. I had been feeling really anxious for a couple days. Im at work in the middle of the night and my chest starts feeling tight and my arms are going numb and I feel dizzy. My co-workers urge me to go the ER, which is packed and smells like BO. Took a nap in the room while I waited and when I woke up I felt fine. Labs, ECG, everything look good.
Im 99% sure I just had a panic attack and in hindsight, it makes sense, I had been very anxious. Im an RN and couldn’t recognize my own panic attack. I felt very silly.
Image source: Entire_Muffin_6714, samer daboul
#28
When I was about 3, I was running up the stairs in my house and fell. I hit my chin on a step and bit my tongue nearly off.
My parents took me to the local hospital where they sewed up the gash in my tongue *without anesthetic*. I still remember it to this day.
Image source: Salty_Fixer, Quinn Dombrowski
#29
When I was 3, I lied to my mom that I had swallowed a penny. I told her I found the penny on the floor and ate it. We went to Bellevue in NYC, and we were in the waiting room a looooong time. She was tired from work, hadn’t eaten, and after x-ray I had to fess up that I didn’t swallow a penny. I don’t believe she ever forgave me, and she certainly didn’t believe what I said about much of anything, going forward.
Image source: Alovingcynic, Anna Shvets
#30
Not me, but my kid complained of their throat hurting and was absolutely DISTRAUGHT and said they didn’t know why it was hurting… we went to the ER turns out they told the doctor they had eaten some M&Ms (they had snuck and didn’t want to tell me) and turns out the shell of one had just scratched their throat. 🤦🏼♀️
Image source: cybersarahx25, https://www.pexels.com/photo/a-woman-sitting-on-the-couch-5858837/
#31
First weekend at boarding school, glued my eye shut with nail glue (fingernail). The wait at the ER was so long it just opened on its own and we went back to school hahaha
Image source: sunnyvalesfinest0000
#32
Christmas Day, I dislocated my knee attempting to kick my brother during a sparring match. Needless to say my martial arts career was over.
Image source: IDontThereforeIAmNot, SOON SANTOS
#33
I got my diva cup stuck
Image source: miss_betty, Anna Shvets
#34
Years ago…I drink too much brandy, and swear on my life that I am dying. I call 9-1-1 and tell them to pick me up because I swear I’m dying. After all, my heart is racing like a b***h.
It is the dead of winter.
I run outside in my shorts and slippers. Blizzard outside. I see the ambulance coming. I wave my hand up 🙋♂️.
They pull over towards me. They open the door. Both paramedics look confused as f**k.
“Uh, we got a call about someone—you? Saying they think they are dying? “
“YEAH I THINK I DRANK TOO MUCH BRO.”
“Uh, we can take your vitals if you want.”
They take my vitals. I’m not dying.
“You’re not dying. But, ah…you look kinda worried. We can take you to the hospital if you want.”
“YES PLEASE.”
I puke on the way there.
I crash there for the night.
Wake up with the best after glow in my life.
Stop drinking after that.
Image source: SadArgument6997
#35
when i was younger i desperately wanted to be a doctor (still do) and so i faked a sprained arm so i could see the action of doctors helping hurt people, i was so thrilled and just wanting to do the same. not proud of it, took up an er seat, cost my parents money, and took help and beds from other people who needed them.
Image source: IllStress7999, CDC
Follow Us