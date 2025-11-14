Japanese Artist Turns Tom And Jerry’s Most Unfortunate Moments Into Sculptures, And The Result Is Hilarious

by

I think it’s safe to say that we want to forget our dumb actions. Especially if they made us look like complete idiots. However, some of us couldn’t even if we tried. Like Tom and Jerry.

The famous American animated series follows Tom’s attempts to capture Jerry and the mayhem and funny situations that follow. Tom rarely succeeds in catching Jerry, mostly because of Jerry’s cleverness, cunning abilities, and luck. But both of the cartoon characters suffer in the process. And I’m not even talking about bruises or broken bones. Tom, for example, can get his head bashed with a frying pan so hard, thė impact reshapes it into the pan itself.

But one man’s pain is another man’s gain. These gut-wrenching yet hilariously funny moments have become quite the inspiration for Japanese sculpture artist Taku Inoue. As we showed you in our earlier post, Inoue has been turning Tom and Jerry’s bad luck into cool sculptures, capturing all the hilarious poses the characters find themselves in.

More info: Twitter

#1

Japanese Artist Turns Tom And Jerry&#8217;s Most Unfortunate Moments Into Sculptures, And The Result Is Hilarious

Image source: inouetable

#2

Japanese Artist Turns Tom And Jerry&#8217;s Most Unfortunate Moments Into Sculptures, And The Result Is Hilarious

Image source: inouetable

#3

Japanese Artist Turns Tom And Jerry&#8217;s Most Unfortunate Moments Into Sculptures, And The Result Is Hilarious

Image source: inouetable

#4

Japanese Artist Turns Tom And Jerry&#8217;s Most Unfortunate Moments Into Sculptures, And The Result Is Hilarious

Image source: inouetable

#5

Japanese Artist Turns Tom And Jerry&#8217;s Most Unfortunate Moments Into Sculptures, And The Result Is Hilarious

Image source: inouetable

#6

Japanese Artist Turns Tom And Jerry&#8217;s Most Unfortunate Moments Into Sculptures, And The Result Is Hilarious

Image source: inouetable

#7

Japanese Artist Turns Tom And Jerry&#8217;s Most Unfortunate Moments Into Sculptures, And The Result Is Hilarious

Image source: inouetable

#8

Japanese Artist Turns Tom And Jerry&#8217;s Most Unfortunate Moments Into Sculptures, And The Result Is Hilarious

Image source: inouetable

#9

Japanese Artist Turns Tom And Jerry&#8217;s Most Unfortunate Moments Into Sculptures, And The Result Is Hilarious

Image source: inouetable

#10

Japanese Artist Turns Tom And Jerry&#8217;s Most Unfortunate Moments Into Sculptures, And The Result Is Hilarious

Image source: inouetable

#11

Japanese Artist Turns Tom And Jerry&#8217;s Most Unfortunate Moments Into Sculptures, And The Result Is Hilarious

Image source: inouetable

#12

Japanese Artist Turns Tom And Jerry&#8217;s Most Unfortunate Moments Into Sculptures, And The Result Is Hilarious

Image source: inouetable

#13

Japanese Artist Turns Tom And Jerry&#8217;s Most Unfortunate Moments Into Sculptures, And The Result Is Hilarious

Image source: inouetable

#14

Japanese Artist Turns Tom And Jerry&#8217;s Most Unfortunate Moments Into Sculptures, And The Result Is Hilarious

Image source: inouetable

#15

Japanese Artist Turns Tom And Jerry&#8217;s Most Unfortunate Moments Into Sculptures, And The Result Is Hilarious

Image source: inouetable

#16

Japanese Artist Turns Tom And Jerry&#8217;s Most Unfortunate Moments Into Sculptures, And The Result Is Hilarious

Image source: inouetable

#17

Japanese Artist Turns Tom And Jerry&#8217;s Most Unfortunate Moments Into Sculptures, And The Result Is Hilarious

Image source: inouetable

#18

Japanese Artist Turns Tom And Jerry&#8217;s Most Unfortunate Moments Into Sculptures, And The Result Is Hilarious

Image source: inouetable

#19

Japanese Artist Turns Tom And Jerry&#8217;s Most Unfortunate Moments Into Sculptures, And The Result Is Hilarious

Image source: inouetable

#20

Japanese Artist Turns Tom And Jerry&#8217;s Most Unfortunate Moments Into Sculptures, And The Result Is Hilarious

Image source: inouetable

#21

Japanese Artist Turns Tom And Jerry&#8217;s Most Unfortunate Moments Into Sculptures, And The Result Is Hilarious

Image source: inouetable

#22

Japanese Artist Turns Tom And Jerry&#8217;s Most Unfortunate Moments Into Sculptures, And The Result Is Hilarious

Image source: inouetable

#23

Japanese Artist Turns Tom And Jerry&#8217;s Most Unfortunate Moments Into Sculptures, And The Result Is Hilarious

Image source: inouetable

#24

Japanese Artist Turns Tom And Jerry&#8217;s Most Unfortunate Moments Into Sculptures, And The Result Is Hilarious

Image source: inouetable

#25

Japanese Artist Turns Tom And Jerry&#8217;s Most Unfortunate Moments Into Sculptures, And The Result Is Hilarious

Image source: inouetable

#26

Japanese Artist Turns Tom And Jerry&#8217;s Most Unfortunate Moments Into Sculptures, And The Result Is Hilarious

Image source: inouetable

#27

Japanese Artist Turns Tom And Jerry&#8217;s Most Unfortunate Moments Into Sculptures, And The Result Is Hilarious

Image source: inouetable

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
What Treasure Has Actually Been Found on Curse of Oak Island?
3 min read
Nov, 20, 2018
Orgasmocracy: I Paint The Faces Of Pleasure
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Paula Patton will Star in a New Summer Series for ABC
3 min read
Jan, 27, 2017
We Traveled 6890 Km On Polish Railroads In 9 Days
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
NYT Mini Crossword Hints And Answers For 04-August-2025
3 min read
Aug, 3, 2025
Video – Syfy Releases a Battlestar Load of Caprica Previews
3 min read
Sep, 13, 2010
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.