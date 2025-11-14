Japanese Artist Turns Tom And Jerry’s Most Unfortunate Moments Into Sculptures, And The Result Is Hilarious

I think it’s safe to say that we want to forget our dumb actions. Especially if they made us look like complete idiots. However, some of us couldn’t even if we tried. Like Tom and Jerry.
The famous American animated series follows Tom’s attempts to capture Jerry and the mayhem and funny situations that follow. Tom rarely succeeds in catching Jerry, mostly because of Jerry’s cleverness, cunning abilities, and luck. But both of the cartoon characters suffer in the process. And I’m not even talking about bruises or broken bones. Tom, for example, can get his head bashed with a frying pan so hard, thė impact reshapes it into the pan itself.
But one man’s pain is another man’s gain. These gut-wrenching yet hilariously funny moments have become quite the inspiration for Japanese sculpture artist Taku Inoue. As we showed you in our earlier post, Inoue has been turning Tom and Jerry’s bad luck into cool sculptures, capturing all the hilarious poses the characters find themselves in.
More info: Twitter
