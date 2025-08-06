50 Times ‘Stupid Cat Drawings’ Made Everyone Laugh With How Accurate They Were

by

If you’ve ever thought cats were made of liquid or just love their weird little poses, then you’re going to love DailyPurrr. This Instagram account is all about silly, super simple cat doodles that capture the funniest, quirkiest moments of our favorite furry creatures. Whether they’re squished in boxes, falling off sofas, or just giving that classic judgmental stare, these drawings somehow say it all.

Started by Ainars from Latvia, DailyPurrr began as a fun little side project and quickly became an internet hit. Now, with almost 700k fans and over 2,600 doodles, the page is still going strong. These drawings aren’t just cute, they’re a daily dose of joy, perfect for anyone who needs a laugh or just loves cats being their weird, wonderful selves.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | x.com | patreon.com

#1

50 Times ‘Stupid Cat Drawings’ Made Everyone Laugh With How Accurate They Were

Image source: dailypurrr

#2

50 Times ‘Stupid Cat Drawings’ Made Everyone Laugh With How Accurate They Were

Image source: dailypurrr

#3

50 Times ‘Stupid Cat Drawings’ Made Everyone Laugh With How Accurate They Were

Image source: dailypurrr

#4

50 Times ‘Stupid Cat Drawings’ Made Everyone Laugh With How Accurate They Were

Image source: dailypurrr

#5

50 Times ‘Stupid Cat Drawings’ Made Everyone Laugh With How Accurate They Were

Image source: dailypurrr

#6

50 Times ‘Stupid Cat Drawings’ Made Everyone Laugh With How Accurate They Were

Image source: dailypurrr

#7

50 Times ‘Stupid Cat Drawings’ Made Everyone Laugh With How Accurate They Were

Image source: dailypurrr

#8

50 Times ‘Stupid Cat Drawings’ Made Everyone Laugh With How Accurate They Were

Image source: dailypurrr

#9

50 Times ‘Stupid Cat Drawings’ Made Everyone Laugh With How Accurate They Were

Image source: dailypurrr

#10

50 Times ‘Stupid Cat Drawings’ Made Everyone Laugh With How Accurate They Were

Image source: dailypurrr

#11

50 Times ‘Stupid Cat Drawings’ Made Everyone Laugh With How Accurate They Were

Image source: dailypurrr

#12

50 Times ‘Stupid Cat Drawings’ Made Everyone Laugh With How Accurate They Were

Image source: dailypurrr

#13

50 Times ‘Stupid Cat Drawings’ Made Everyone Laugh With How Accurate They Were

Image source: dailypurrr

#14

50 Times ‘Stupid Cat Drawings’ Made Everyone Laugh With How Accurate They Were

Image source: dailypurrr

#15

50 Times ‘Stupid Cat Drawings’ Made Everyone Laugh With How Accurate They Were

Image source: dailypurrr

#16

50 Times ‘Stupid Cat Drawings’ Made Everyone Laugh With How Accurate They Were

Image source: dailypurrr

#17

50 Times ‘Stupid Cat Drawings’ Made Everyone Laugh With How Accurate They Were

Image source: dailypurrr

#18

50 Times ‘Stupid Cat Drawings’ Made Everyone Laugh With How Accurate They Were

Image source: dailypurrr

#19

50 Times ‘Stupid Cat Drawings’ Made Everyone Laugh With How Accurate They Were

Image source: dailypurrr

#20

50 Times ‘Stupid Cat Drawings’ Made Everyone Laugh With How Accurate They Were

Image source: dailypurrr

#21

50 Times ‘Stupid Cat Drawings’ Made Everyone Laugh With How Accurate They Were

Image source: dailypurrr

#22

50 Times ‘Stupid Cat Drawings’ Made Everyone Laugh With How Accurate They Were

Image source: dailypurrr

#23

50 Times ‘Stupid Cat Drawings’ Made Everyone Laugh With How Accurate They Were

Image source: dailypurrr

#24

50 Times ‘Stupid Cat Drawings’ Made Everyone Laugh With How Accurate They Were

Image source: dailypurrr

#25

50 Times ‘Stupid Cat Drawings’ Made Everyone Laugh With How Accurate They Were

Image source: dailypurrr

#26

50 Times ‘Stupid Cat Drawings’ Made Everyone Laugh With How Accurate They Were

Image source: dailypurrr

#27

50 Times ‘Stupid Cat Drawings’ Made Everyone Laugh With How Accurate They Were

Image source: dailypurrr

#28

50 Times ‘Stupid Cat Drawings’ Made Everyone Laugh With How Accurate They Were

Image source: dailypurrr

#29

50 Times ‘Stupid Cat Drawings’ Made Everyone Laugh With How Accurate They Were

Image source: dailypurrr

#30

50 Times ‘Stupid Cat Drawings’ Made Everyone Laugh With How Accurate They Were

Image source: dailypurrr

#31

50 Times ‘Stupid Cat Drawings’ Made Everyone Laugh With How Accurate They Were

Image source: dailypurrr

#32

50 Times ‘Stupid Cat Drawings’ Made Everyone Laugh With How Accurate They Were

Image source: dailypurrr

#33

50 Times ‘Stupid Cat Drawings’ Made Everyone Laugh With How Accurate They Were

Image source: dailypurrr

#34

50 Times ‘Stupid Cat Drawings’ Made Everyone Laugh With How Accurate They Were

Image source: dailypurrr

#35

50 Times ‘Stupid Cat Drawings’ Made Everyone Laugh With How Accurate They Were

Image source: dailypurrr

#36

50 Times ‘Stupid Cat Drawings’ Made Everyone Laugh With How Accurate They Were

Image source: dailypurrr

#37

50 Times ‘Stupid Cat Drawings’ Made Everyone Laugh With How Accurate They Were

Image source: dailypurrr

#38

50 Times ‘Stupid Cat Drawings’ Made Everyone Laugh With How Accurate They Were

Image source: dailypurrr

#39

50 Times ‘Stupid Cat Drawings’ Made Everyone Laugh With How Accurate They Were

Image source: dailypurrr

#40

50 Times ‘Stupid Cat Drawings’ Made Everyone Laugh With How Accurate They Were

Image source: dailypurrr

#41

50 Times ‘Stupid Cat Drawings’ Made Everyone Laugh With How Accurate They Were

Image source: dailypurrr

#42

50 Times ‘Stupid Cat Drawings’ Made Everyone Laugh With How Accurate They Were

Image source: dailypurrr

#43

50 Times ‘Stupid Cat Drawings’ Made Everyone Laugh With How Accurate They Were

Image source: dailypurrr

#44

50 Times ‘Stupid Cat Drawings’ Made Everyone Laugh With How Accurate They Were

Image source: dailypurrr

#45

50 Times ‘Stupid Cat Drawings’ Made Everyone Laugh With How Accurate They Were

Image source: dailypurrr

#46

50 Times ‘Stupid Cat Drawings’ Made Everyone Laugh With How Accurate They Were

Image source: dailypurrr

#47

50 Times ‘Stupid Cat Drawings’ Made Everyone Laugh With How Accurate They Were

Image source: dailypurrr

#48

50 Times ‘Stupid Cat Drawings’ Made Everyone Laugh With How Accurate They Were

Image source: dailypurrr

#49

50 Times ‘Stupid Cat Drawings’ Made Everyone Laugh With How Accurate They Were

Image source: dailypurrr

#50

50 Times ‘Stupid Cat Drawings’ Made Everyone Laugh With How Accurate They Were

Image source: dailypurrr

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
18 Top Returning TV Shows in 2025
3 min read
Jan, 16, 2025
New FlashForward Poster Features Dominic Monaghan
3 min read
Aug, 19, 2009
Slow Horses: Welcome to Slough House
3 min read
Apr, 5, 2022
“Lord Buckethead” Needs to Trend after Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
3 min read
Jun, 12, 2017
6 Rising Actors on the Verge of a Hollywood Breakthrough
3 min read
Feb, 25, 2024
Chuck 4.23 “Chuck vs the Last Details” Recap
3 min read
May, 10, 2011
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.