50 Times Architects Put In The Effort To Make Something Extra Special And Succeeded (New Pics)

#1 The Royal Portugese Cabinet Of Reading, Rio De Janeiro
Image source: General-99
#2 Hohenzollern Castle, The Ancestral Seat Of The Imperial House Of Hohenzollern, Built On A Hilltop Overlooking The Autumn Forest And The Villages Beyond, Bisingen, Baden-Württemberg, Germany
Image source: ManiaforBeatles
#3 Golden Bridge In Da Nang, Vietnam
Image source: MrsThiicums
#4 Sri Siva Subramaniya Hindu Temple, Nadi, Fiji
Image source: Lepke2011
#5 Sumela Monastery In Trabzon, Turkey
Image source: MrsThiicums
#6 Wangxian Valley With Houses Hanging On Its Cliff. Hwang199
Image source: gkoays
#7 Strasbourg, France
Image source: rehlingenn
#8 19th Century Italianate Orangery Of The Castle Ashby House, Northamptonshire, East Midlands, England
Image source: xsweetting69
#9 Sahasra Bahu Temple, A 1100 Year Old Temple In India
Image source: metrometro45
#10 The Roman Pool At Hearst Castle
Image source: nixbox
#11 Bridge Over Waterfall | Ronda, Spain
Image source: Temporary_Feed_359
#12 Waterstones Book Shop – Bradford, West Yorkshire
Image source: tommyh4790
#13 The Ceiling Of The Shah Mosque In Isfahan, Iran
Image source: Pretty_Goose526
#14 Familia Sagrada, Barcelona
Image source: d3-ma4o-ru
#15 Country House, Vermont U.s.a
Image source: Cutekittyxxo
#16 1860 Gothic Revival Oaklands Mansion In De La Salle College, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Image source: ManiaforBeatles
#17 The Circus, A Ring Of 18th Century Large Georgian Townhouses In The Historic City Of Bath, Somerset, England. Designed By Architect John Wood, The Elder
Image source: ManiaforBeatles
#18 Another Look At Bombay Sapphire Distillery. Air Flows Thru These
Image source: GrizzWrld
#19 13th-Century Château De Najac On A Hill Overlooking Najac, A Small Village In Aveyron, Occitania, Southern France
Image source: ManiaforBeatles
#20 Today Would Have Been Grandpa’s 96th Birthday, And This Is One Of His Projects In Tashkent, Uzbekistan
Image source: Architectural_Dog
#21 Pinnacles And Spires On The Flying Buttresses Adorned With Statues And Stone Carvings, Milan Cathedral, Milan, Lombardy, Italy
Image source: ManiaforBeatles
#22 Hide Restaurant, London – Timber Staircase
Image source: Diemmedi
#23 A Narrow Black Victorian Townhouse In San Francisco
Image source: ManiaforBeatles
#24 Eltz Castle, Wierschem, Germany
Image source: thealinarose
#25 Church Of The Rosary – San Salvador
Image source: nixbox
#26 Winter Garden, Biltmore Estate
Image source: liverdawg
#27 Stacked Hotel In Zaandam, The Netherlands
Image source: banana_s_tockicama
#28 Glorious Kitchen From ’69
Image source: atramrennab
#29 A Spellbinding Ceiling – Hagia Sophia, Istanbul
Image source: Dr_Zol_Epstein_III
#30 Victorian Red Brick Lodge Of The Gainsborough Gardens, Hampstead, Camden, London, UK
Image source: ManiaforBeatles
#31 Garden & House | Ryue Nishizawa | Tokyo, Japan
Image source: ahloiscreamo
#32 Facade Details Of Gothic Church – Rouen, France
Image source: Clean-Awareness-2482
#33 La Sagrada Família, Barcelona, Spain
Image source: MrsThiicums
#34 The 18th Century Bantry House Overlooking Bantry Bay, County Cork, Ireland
Image source: Loose-Balance6864
#35 The Mahanakhon Is The Tallest Tower In Thailand. The Skyscraper With A Height Of 314 Meters Is Located In Bangkok
Image source: Lepke2011
#36 Chicago Water Tower – Chicago, Illinois
Image source: rockystl
#37 Wingärdh, Sweden Gothenburg
Image source: thealinarose
#38 Wooden Houses In Bergen, Norway
Image source: Shot_Jellyfish_46
#39 Hôtel De Ville, Paris
Image source: Chintanned
#40 Jaipur Wall In Rajasthan, India
Image source: royalbluesword
#41 Countryside Of Hallstatt, Austria
Image source: sexycupcakemwa
#42 Close Up Of Typical Japanese Pagoda In Japan
Image source: franckJPLF
#43 Belem Tower
Image source: Britt012
#44 Cincinnati’s Union Terminal
Image source: BrianPlanalp
#45 Notre-Dame-Du-Port, Clermont-Ferrand, France
Image source: The_Persian_Cat
#46 Zaha Hadid’s Staggering Morpheus Hotel, Macau
Image source: Dramatic_Turn5133
#47 Pavillon Louis Xv A 19th Century Folly In The Parc De Bagatelle, Paris
Image source: thealinarose
#48 Mosque Of Córdoba -Córdoba, Spain
Image source: Hornyfuckdolll
#49 Burgtheater, Vienna
Image source: Nearby_Sky_9722
#50 Concrete Discs, Netherlands
Image source: tinycutiexo
