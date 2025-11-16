50 Times Architects Put In The Effort To Make Something Extra Special And Succeeded (New Pics)

This subreddit is a hub for architecture enthusiasts and everyone who appreciates the beauty and complexity of buildings. From towering skyscrapers to intricate historical structures, the online community features a wide range of wonders from around the world.

One of the main features of this subreddit is the quality of the photographs. The images are high-resolution and expertly composed, capturing the true essence and character of the building they depict.

So whether you’re an architecture student, a history buff, or simply looking to soothe your eyes, continue scrolling to immerse yourself in the diverse nature of construction.

#1 The Royal Portugese Cabinet Of Reading, Rio De Janeiro

Image source: General-99

#2 Hohenzollern Castle, The Ancestral Seat Of The Imperial House Of Hohenzollern, Built On A Hilltop Overlooking The Autumn Forest And The Villages Beyond, Bisingen, Baden-Württemberg, Germany

Image source: ManiaforBeatles

#3 Golden Bridge In Da Nang, Vietnam

Image source: MrsThiicums

#4 Sri Siva Subramaniya Hindu Temple, Nadi, Fiji

Image source: Lepke2011

#5 Sumela Monastery In Trabzon, Turkey

Image source: MrsThiicums

#6 Wangxian Valley With Houses Hanging On Its Cliff. Hwang199

Image source: gkoays

#7 Strasbourg, France

Image source: rehlingenn

#8 19th Century Italianate Orangery Of The Castle Ashby House, Northamptonshire, East Midlands, England

Image source: xsweetting69

#9 Sahasra Bahu Temple, A 1100 Year Old Temple In India

Image source: metrometro45

#10 The Roman Pool At Hearst Castle

Image source: nixbox

#11 Bridge Over Waterfall | Ronda, Spain

Image source: Temporary_Feed_359

#12 Waterstones Book Shop – Bradford, West Yorkshire

Image source: tommyh4790

#13 The Ceiling Of The Shah Mosque In Isfahan, Iran

Image source: Pretty_Goose526

#14 Familia Sagrada, Barcelona

Image source: d3-ma4o-ru

#15 Country House, Vermont U.s.a

Image source: Cutekittyxxo

#16 1860 Gothic Revival Oaklands Mansion In De La Salle College, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Image source: ManiaforBeatles

#17 The Circus, A Ring Of 18th Century Large Georgian Townhouses In The Historic City Of Bath, Somerset, England. Designed By Architect John Wood, The Elder

Image source: ManiaforBeatles

#18 Another Look At Bombay Sapphire Distillery. Air Flows Thru These

Image source: GrizzWrld

#19 13th-Century Château De Najac On A Hill Overlooking Najac, A Small Village In Aveyron, Occitania, Southern France

Image source: ManiaforBeatles

#20 Today Would Have Been Grandpa’s 96th Birthday, And This Is One Of His Projects In Tashkent, Uzbekistan

Image source: Architectural_Dog

#21 Pinnacles And Spires On The Flying Buttresses Adorned With Statues And Stone Carvings, Milan Cathedral, Milan, Lombardy, Italy

Image source: ManiaforBeatles

#22 Hide Restaurant, London – Timber Staircase

Image source: Diemmedi

#23 A Narrow Black Victorian Townhouse In San Francisco

Image source: ManiaforBeatles

#24 Eltz Castle, Wierschem, Germany

Image source: thealinarose

#25 Church Of The Rosary – San Salvador

Image source: nixbox

#26 Winter Garden, Biltmore Estate

Image source: liverdawg

#27 Stacked Hotel In Zaandam, The Netherlands

Image source: banana_s_tockicama

#28 Glorious Kitchen From ’69

Image source: atramrennab

#29 A Spellbinding Ceiling – Hagia Sophia, Istanbul

Image source: Dr_Zol_Epstein_III

#30 Victorian Red Brick Lodge Of The Gainsborough Gardens, Hampstead, Camden, London, UK

Image source: ManiaforBeatles

#31 Garden & House | Ryue Nishizawa | Tokyo, Japan

Image source: ahloiscreamo

#32 Facade Details Of Gothic Church – Rouen, France

Image source: Clean-Awareness-2482

#33 La Sagrada Família, Barcelona, Spain

Image source: MrsThiicums

#34 The 18th Century Bantry House Overlooking Bantry Bay, County Cork, Ireland

Image source: Loose-Balance6864

#35 The Mahanakhon Is The Tallest Tower In Thailand. The Skyscraper With A Height Of 314 Meters Is Located In Bangkok

Image source: Lepke2011

#36 Chicago Water Tower – Chicago, Illinois

Image source: rockystl

#37 Wingärdh, Sweden Gothenburg

Image source: thealinarose

#38 Wooden Houses In Bergen, Norway

Image source: Shot_Jellyfish_46

#39 Hôtel De Ville, Paris

Image source: Chintanned

#40 Jaipur Wall In Rajasthan, India

Image source: royalbluesword

#41 Countryside Of Hallstatt, Austria

Image source: sexycupcakemwa

#42 Close Up Of Typical Japanese Pagoda In Japan

Image source: franckJPLF

#43 Belem Tower

Image source: Britt012

#44 Cincinnati’s Union Terminal

Image source: BrianPlanalp

#45 Notre-Dame-Du-Port, Clermont-Ferrand, France

Image source: The_Persian_Cat

#46 Zaha Hadid’s Staggering Morpheus Hotel, Macau

Image source: Dramatic_Turn5133

#47 Pavillon Louis Xv A 19th Century Folly In The Parc De Bagatelle, Paris

Image source: thealinarose

#48 Mosque Of Córdoba -Córdoba, Spain

Image source: Hornyfuckdolll

#49 Burgtheater, Vienna

Image source: Nearby_Sky_9722

#50 Concrete Discs, Netherlands

Image source: tinycutiexo

