Hey Pandas, If You Could Share A Meal With Any Four Individuals, Living Or Dead, Who Would They Be?

What four would you share a meal with? They can be living, dead. They can be famous or they can simply be close to you such as family or friends. They can be anyone you want to be with.
#1
If it‘s at the same table together, I would like to listen to a conversation between: Jesus, Buddha, Hitler and Orange Trump
#2
Jane Goodall, Darwin, JK Rowling and Robin Hobb. I am sure that it would be a very interesting meal
#3
1. David Attenborough, I admire his work and commitment. As a Zoology major I’d love to speak to him. 2. Nikola Tesla, I’ve always been fascinated with his story and I’d like to hear the truth. 3. Lionel Messi, he’s one of my favorite athletes. 4. Shia Labeouf, controversial yes, but I’ve always liked his acting and I’d like to sit and just eat and chat.
#4
My dream team would be:
Ricky Gervais, Stephen Hawking, Nelson Mandela, Steven Tyler (Aerosmith)
I can’t even begin to imagine the depth, wit and wisdom that this conversation would hold.
#5
Jim Lovell, Fred Haise, Jack Swigert, and Gene Kranz.
#6
William Shatner, Spartacus, Mark Twain, and
Eddie Izzard.
#7
Giacchino Rossini, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Emilia Pardo Bazán and Marilyn Monroe. But this list is very short. There are others. (Hildegard von Bingen, Santa Teresa de Jesús, Leonor de Aquitania, Johan Sebastian Bach……….)
#8
I have so many, so I’ll just categorize them.
For the living:
Jake Gyllenhaal, , Zendaya, Brett Dalton, and Hugh Jackman.
For the dead:
Marie Curie, Oskar Schindler, Donna Reed, and Irena Sendler.
#9
Do they have to be real? Im a doctor who fan so probably the 11th, 8th and 13th doctors and river song 😄
#10
Billy Joel, Tom Hanks, Martha Stewart and Anthony Bourdain.
#11
Hmmm…
If they need to be real: Taylor Swift, Sarah Cothran, Olivia Rodrigo, and Marie Ulven Ringheim.
If they can be fictional: Wanda Maximoff, Loki Laufeyson, Baby Vision (Wandavision intro), and Tony Stark. Marvel Nerd over here.
#12
My father (WWII and Korean War Naval ship commander.) He passed away when I was 2 yrs old; my maternal grandfather (died 5 yrs before I was born); my maternal grandmother (best EVER), and of course, my mom.
