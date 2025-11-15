Twitter’s Sharing “Stuff That Should Not Exist” And Here Are 40 Of The Best Tweets About It

The universe is full of stuff. And some stuff is certainly more useful and more necessary than others. There are things that we need and have, then there’s stuff that we know we need, but don’t have, and then there’s stuff we know we don’t need.
But wait, there’s more. There’s also a fourth category—the stuff we are certain nobody on this planet really needs but for some reason exists. This is what Twitter has been discussing in a recent viral trend under the hashtag #StuffThatShouldNotExist.
Recently people started naming things that should not exist, but for some unknown reason are a thing. Besides all those taking a jab at Twitter’s image centering AI and everything that is wrong with the world, they have also shared pictures of things like carpets in bathrooms, Nicholas cage sequin pillows, and everything else that is either creepy, ugly or just plain useless.
Bored Panda has compiled a list of some of the best entries in this new challenge, which you can peruse below. And while you’re doing that, why not also leave an upvote and comment under the ones you enjoyed the most!
#1 Carpet Bathrooms
Image source: sorairodj
#2 Covid-19
Image source: YuGiOhV35
#3 “LED Headlights Are Basically Brights. Talk About Being Blinded By The Lights…”
Image source: petro_lauren
#4 Twinkle Tush For Cats
Image source: GeneralCattis
#5 Plastic
Image source: carlodorrito
#6 “These Containers That The Entire World Can Hear You Opening”
Image source: RewardingGrin
#7 “This Monstrosity…”
Image source: sharanya_saha_
#8 Crocs High Heels
Image source: senpaiyessir
#9 This Nicolas Cage Sequin Pillow
Image source: pixiebibliophi1
#10 This Dog Carrier
Image source: HashtagLarkyn
#11 Food-Flavored Sodas
Image source: personaugratin
#12 Dentures Hair Combs
Image source: ThemDems
#13 Canned Bread
Image source: KissKawaii
#14 “Have A Picnic Anywhere. Picnic Pants”
Image source: anet2111
#15 Murder Hornets
Image source: iamdanlevey
#16 One Whole Chicken In A Can
Image source: Royale_tea1
#17 Vampire Period Pads
Image source: Crap_Locker
#18 “Stuffed Animals That Give Children Nightmares”
Image source: personaugratin
#19 Car Lashes
Image source: RadicalGayLefty
#20 Denture Earrings
Image source: TheSeaRose
#21 Food Flavored Cotton Candy
Image source: Linda9180
#22 Swedish Fish Oreos
Image source: Joonde_
#23 Socks With Sandals
Image source: SaucyWalker63
#24 Umbrellas For Shoes
Image source: FlindersEmma
#25 “Whatever The [Fudge] Is Happening Here”
Image source: sighsqueen1
#26 Underpants For Your Hands
Image source: causticbob
#27 “This Tape Dispenser”
Image source: asamples333
#28 Peeps Flavored Pepsi
Image source: ChrisTheScotian
#29 Remote Control Headband
Image source: FoxAkimbo
#30 “I Present You Some Of The Most Cursed Things I’ve Ever Come Across”
Image source: fchadfallout76
#31 Mini Skirts With Baekhos Face On It
Image source: nuestpancakes
#32 “Blue Maple Syrup. Even If It Feels Fun”
Image source: robinstillrocks
#33 The Baguette Pack
Image source: brooklynbbh
#34 The Shake Weight
Image source: sfungster
#35 “Whatever This Is”
Image source: R0tXD
#36 KFC With Spicy Chocolate Sauce
Image source: holybananapeel
#37 “Come To Australia”
Image source: Alenyaclassic
#38 “The Fact These Exist Is Worrying”
Image source: Sparkles0123
#39 “Nasty Peeps”
Image source: SelinaSuede
#40 “Bicycle Seats, Hurts So Much”
Image source: holybananapeel
