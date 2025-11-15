Twitter’s Sharing “Stuff That Should Not Exist” And Here Are 40 Of The Best Tweets About It

by

The universe is full of stuff. And some stuff is certainly more useful and more necessary than others. There are things that we need and have, then there’s stuff that we know we need, but don’t have, and then there’s stuff we know we don’t need.

But wait, there’s more. There’s also a fourth category—the stuff we are certain nobody on this planet really needs but for some reason exists. This is what Twitter has been discussing in a recent viral trend under the hashtag #StuffThatShouldNotExist.

Recently people started naming things that should not exist, but for some unknown reason are a thing. Besides all those taking a jab at Twitter’s image centering AI and everything that is wrong with the world, they have also shared pictures of things like carpets in bathrooms, Nicholas cage sequin pillows, and everything else that is either creepy, ugly or just plain useless.

Bored Panda has compiled a list of some of the best entries in this new challenge, which you can peruse below. And while you’re doing that, why not also leave an upvote and comment under the ones you enjoyed the most!

#1 Carpet Bathrooms

Image source: sorairodj

#2 Covid-19

Image source: YuGiOhV35

#3 “LED Headlights Are Basically Brights. Talk About Being Blinded By The Lights…”

Image source: petro_lauren

#4 Twinkle Tush For Cats

Image source: GeneralCattis

#5 Plastic

Image source: carlodorrito

#6 “These Containers That The Entire World Can Hear You Opening”

Image source: RewardingGrin

#7 “This Monstrosity…”

Image source: sharanya_saha_

#8 Crocs High Heels

Image source: senpaiyessir

#9 This Nicolas Cage Sequin Pillow

Image source: pixiebibliophi1

#10 This Dog Carrier

Image source: HashtagLarkyn

#11 Food-Flavored Sodas

Image source: personaugratin

#12 Dentures Hair Combs

Image source: ThemDems

#13 Canned Bread

Image source: KissKawaii

#14 “Have A Picnic Anywhere. Picnic Pants”

Image source: anet2111

#15 Murder Hornets

Image source: iamdanlevey

#16 One Whole Chicken In A Can

Image source: Royale_tea1

#17 Vampire Period Pads

Image source: Crap_Locker

#18 “Stuffed Animals That Give Children Nightmares”

Image source: personaugratin

#19 Car Lashes

Image source: RadicalGayLefty

#20 Denture Earrings

Image source: TheSeaRose

#21 Food Flavored Cotton Candy

Image source: Linda9180

#22 Swedish Fish Oreos

Image source: Joonde_

#23 Socks With Sandals

Image source: SaucyWalker63

#24 Umbrellas For Shoes

Image source: FlindersEmma

#25 “Whatever The [Fudge] Is Happening Here”

Image source: sighsqueen1

#26 Underpants For Your Hands

Image source: causticbob

#27 “This Tape Dispenser”

Image source: asamples333

#28 Peeps Flavored Pepsi

Image source: ChrisTheScotian

#29 Remote Control Headband

Image source: FoxAkimbo

#30 “I Present You Some Of The Most Cursed Things I’ve Ever Come Across”

Image source: fchadfallout76

#31 Mini Skirts With Baekhos Face On It

Image source: nuestpancakes

#32 “Blue Maple Syrup. Even If It Feels Fun”

Image source: robinstillrocks

#33 The Baguette Pack

Image source: brooklynbbh

#34 The Shake Weight

Image source: sfungster

#35 “Whatever This Is”

Image source: R0tXD

#36 KFC With Spicy Chocolate Sauce

Image source: holybananapeel

#37 “Come To Australia”

Image source: Alenyaclassic

#38 “The Fact These Exist Is Worrying”

Image source: Sparkles0123

#39 “Nasty Peeps”

Image source: SelinaSuede

#40 “Bicycle Seats, Hurts So Much”

Image source: holybananapeel

