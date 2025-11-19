Student Tells Sister She Can’t Move Into Her Shared Dorm Room With A Baby, And Things Escalate

Family is supposed to help each other. But when student and Reddit user Material_Star8510 received her sister’s latest request, she thought it was too big.
Currently, she lives in a college dorm room, which she shares with one other girl. There’s not a lot of space. But her sibling, who is struggling financially now that she’s raising a baby all by herself, still asked to move in.
The student refused, and things quickly escalated, leading to additional tension between them during an already difficult period.
The life of a college student is already chaotic as it is
It’s hard being a single parent, but the proposed arrangement doesn’t sound like a viable solution
In the United States, the student’s sister is part of a growing demographic. According to the Current Population Survey (CPS) estimates, there were 9.8 million one-parent households (7.3M mother-only and 2.5M father-only) in 2023, compared to 1.5 million in 1950.
Globally, the numbers are mixed. A data analysis conducted by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) shows the share of children living in households with a single parent between 2005 and 2023 has remained fairly stable, hovering around 17%, but the organization predicts that until 2030, their share will rise in all member countries for which projections are available.
However, the effect is likely to be felt more in some countries than in others. For example, in Australia, Austria, Japan, and New Zealand, the sole-parent families’ share of all family households with children could reach between 30% and 40% (up from 28%, 26%, 22%, and 31% respectively in the mid-2000s).
The financial burden for people in these positions is enormous. According to the Center for American Progress, a woman who is 26 (the average age of first-time mothers in the US) and earns $44,000 annually will lose a cumulative $707,000 over her career if she stays out of the workforce for 5 years. That amount includes potential raises, benefits, and pensions she forgoes by dropping out of full-time work.
But it’s difficult to imagine how moving in with your 19-year-old sibling and their roommate would help anyone who is already living with their parents. Of course, it might very well be that the Redditor’s sister is overwhelmed and desperately wants to improve her situation. However, the answer she came up with doesn’t sound like an improvement to her or anyone else involved. Perhaps she and her parents will find another way.
People who read the story said the teen had every right to refuse
