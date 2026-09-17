The Art Of Noticing Everyday Life Without Being Seen By This Indonesian Photographer (52 Pics)

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In a world constantly moving at full speed, street photography anchors the present moment, capturing stillness right in the middle of the next transition. Unposed, unhurried, and unfiltered, that’s how this photographer is finding the extraordinary moments in ordinary public scenes.

Christiano Kumoro is an Indonesian artist based in Jakarta who, since 2010, has been exploring color, light, and geometry, transforming everyday life into art. His work focuses on what feels less performative and more reflective of everyday life. For Kumoro, in contrast to the controlled environment of a studio, beauty lies in the uncurated: “in the street, you are dealing with found light, spontaneous geometry, and genuine human emotion.”

What captivated me in his work is the layer of anonymity in his shots. As you’ll have the chance to notice, his photographs work as a “window into a quiet, passing moment rather than looking at a subject who is actively posing for a lens”.

Step behind the lens as the photographer reveals the story behind a quiet, personal moment, among 52 of our favorite scenes captured through his eye in 2026.

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#1 A Glimpse Of Luxury

The Art Of Noticing Everyday Life Without Being Seen By This Indonesian Photographer (52 Pics)

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Kumoro describes his approach as “observational, poetic, and intentional”: finding extraordinary moments beneath the surface to evoke feeling and ideas, using careful composition, light, and aesthetic balance to turn everyday reality into art.

The Art Of Noticing Everyday Life Without Being Seen By This Indonesian Photographer (52 Pics)

#2 Xin Nian Kuai Le / Happy Lunar New Year 2026

The Art Of Noticing Everyday Life Without Being Seen By This Indonesian Photographer (52 Pics)

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#3 “And As I Turned To Make My Way Back Home, The Snow Turned Into Rain” – Dan Fogelberg

The Art Of Noticing Everyday Life Without Being Seen By This Indonesian Photographer (52 Pics)

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#4 The Red Stairs

The Art Of Noticing Everyday Life Without Being Seen By This Indonesian Photographer (52 Pics)

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#5 Unnamed

The Art Of Noticing Everyday Life Without Being Seen By This Indonesian Photographer (52 Pics)

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#6 Playtime

The Art Of Noticing Everyday Life Without Being Seen By This Indonesian Photographer (52 Pics)

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#7 Kumoro’s Favorite Photos: Waiting To Board 1

“Railway stations are places of constant transition: hellos, goodbyes, coming, and going.

By framing the monk in stillness against a backdrop of a departing train and a disappearing traveler, it captures a powerful contrast. While the world around him moves, changes, and fades into the light, the monk remains grounded in the present moment, watching the cycle of life unfold along the tracks.

The Present Monk: Seated on a bench in the lower right foreground, a Buddhist monk dressed in traditional saffron robes acts as the visual anchor. Bathed in a warm glow, he sits in a patient, meditative posture. He is looking down the platform, embodying a sense of calm, presence, and detachment from the hustle of travel.

The Departed Train: To the left, a classic State Railway of Thailand train car sits on the tracks. The Thai lettering on the crimson and cream exterior roots the photograph firmly in Thailand’s rich cultural landscape, symbolizing a journey either about to begin or just completed.

The Silhouette of Life: In the distance, where the platform meets a burst of blinding white light, a solitary figure walks away, flanked by two small birds on the ground. This vanishing point serves as a metaphor for the passage of time and the fleeting nature of encounters.”

The Art Of Noticing Everyday Life Without Being Seen By This Indonesian Photographer (52 Pics)

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#8 Trio

The Art Of Noticing Everyday Life Without Being Seen By This Indonesian Photographer (52 Pics)

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#9 1, 2, 3

The Art Of Noticing Everyday Life Without Being Seen By This Indonesian Photographer (52 Pics)

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#10 As Above, As Below

The Art Of Noticing Everyday Life Without Being Seen By This Indonesian Photographer (52 Pics)

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#11 Hua Lamphong, 2026, 1

The Art Of Noticing Everyday Life Without Being Seen By This Indonesian Photographer (52 Pics)

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#12 The White Chedi And A Monk

The Art Of Noticing Everyday Life Without Being Seen By This Indonesian Photographer (52 Pics)

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#13 Reflection

The Art Of Noticing Everyday Life Without Being Seen By This Indonesian Photographer (52 Pics)

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#14 Hua Lamphong, 2026, 2

The Art Of Noticing Everyday Life Without Being Seen By This Indonesian Photographer (52 Pics)

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#15 Under The Blue Canopy

The Art Of Noticing Everyday Life Without Being Seen By This Indonesian Photographer (52 Pics)

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#16 Over There…!

The Art Of Noticing Everyday Life Without Being Seen By This Indonesian Photographer (52 Pics)

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#17 Between The Red Poles

The Art Of Noticing Everyday Life Without Being Seen By This Indonesian Photographer (52 Pics)

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#18 Rhythm Of Arches

The Art Of Noticing Everyday Life Without Being Seen By This Indonesian Photographer (52 Pics)

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#19 Lost In Art

The Art Of Noticing Everyday Life Without Being Seen By This Indonesian Photographer (52 Pics)

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#20 The Curve Of Nine

The Art Of Noticing Everyday Life Without Being Seen By This Indonesian Photographer (52 Pics)

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#21 Lonesome Cowboy

The Art Of Noticing Everyday Life Without Being Seen By This Indonesian Photographer (52 Pics)

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#22 Grandeur

The Art Of Noticing Everyday Life Without Being Seen By This Indonesian Photographer (52 Pics)

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#23 Freezing Morning

The Art Of Noticing Everyday Life Without Being Seen By This Indonesian Photographer (52 Pics)

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#24 Human In Geometry

The Art Of Noticing Everyday Life Without Being Seen By This Indonesian Photographer (52 Pics)

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#25 Daily Life

The Art Of Noticing Everyday Life Without Being Seen By This Indonesian Photographer (52 Pics)

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#26 A Warm Morning In Chinatown

The Art Of Noticing Everyday Life Without Being Seen By This Indonesian Photographer (52 Pics)

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#27 The Zig Zag Line

The Art Of Noticing Everyday Life Without Being Seen By This Indonesian Photographer (52 Pics)

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#28 Take New Steps In 2026

The Art Of Noticing Everyday Life Without Being Seen By This Indonesian Photographer (52 Pics)

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#29 Colour

The Art Of Noticing Everyday Life Without Being Seen By This Indonesian Photographer (52 Pics)

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#30 When Nothing Goes Right, It’s A Sign To Pause…or Go Left

The Art Of Noticing Everyday Life Without Being Seen By This Indonesian Photographer (52 Pics)

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#31 A Slice Of Light

The Art Of Noticing Everyday Life Without Being Seen By This Indonesian Photographer (52 Pics)

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#32 Black And White

The Art Of Noticing Everyday Life Without Being Seen By This Indonesian Photographer (52 Pics)

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#33 Diagonal Sunbeams

The Art Of Noticing Everyday Life Without Being Seen By This Indonesian Photographer (52 Pics)

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#34 Mirror, Mirror, On The Wall

The Art Of Noticing Everyday Life Without Being Seen By This Indonesian Photographer (52 Pics)

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#35 Photomatics

The Art Of Noticing Everyday Life Without Being Seen By This Indonesian Photographer (52 Pics)

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#36 1933 Old Millfun Where Brutalism Meets Art Deco

The Art Of Noticing Everyday Life Without Being Seen By This Indonesian Photographer (52 Pics)

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#37 Morning Dragon Dance

The Art Of Noticing Everyday Life Without Being Seen By This Indonesian Photographer (52 Pics)

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#38 The Watchman

The Art Of Noticing Everyday Life Without Being Seen By This Indonesian Photographer (52 Pics)

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#39 The Golden Path

The Art Of Noticing Everyday Life Without Being Seen By This Indonesian Photographer (52 Pics)

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#40 The Silhouette Artist

The Art Of Noticing Everyday Life Without Being Seen By This Indonesian Photographer (52 Pics)

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#41 Whispers In The Tall Grass

The Art Of Noticing Everyday Life Without Being Seen By This Indonesian Photographer (52 Pics)

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#42 Pinhole

The Art Of Noticing Everyday Life Without Being Seen By This Indonesian Photographer (52 Pics)

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#43 Morning Sunlight

The Art Of Noticing Everyday Life Without Being Seen By This Indonesian Photographer (52 Pics)

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#44 Symphony In Steel

The Art Of Noticing Everyday Life Without Being Seen By This Indonesian Photographer (52 Pics)

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#45 Diagonal

The Art Of Noticing Everyday Life Without Being Seen By This Indonesian Photographer (52 Pics)

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#46 Shadow Man

The Art Of Noticing Everyday Life Without Being Seen By This Indonesian Photographer (52 Pics)

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#47 The Mall

The Art Of Noticing Everyday Life Without Being Seen By This Indonesian Photographer (52 Pics)

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#48 Framed

The Art Of Noticing Everyday Life Without Being Seen By This Indonesian Photographer (52 Pics)

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#49 Fly High, Little Kite

The Art Of Noticing Everyday Life Without Being Seen By This Indonesian Photographer (52 Pics)

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#50 Man In The Mirror

The Art Of Noticing Everyday Life Without Being Seen By This Indonesian Photographer (52 Pics)

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#51 Urban Shadows

The Art Of Noticing Everyday Life Without Being Seen By This Indonesian Photographer (52 Pics)

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#52 A Seagull Hovers Around

The Art Of Noticing Everyday Life Without Being Seen By This Indonesian Photographer (52 Pics)

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Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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