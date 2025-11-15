There’s A Genius Street Artist Running Loose And Let’s Hope Nobody Catches Him

by

Tom Bob is not your everyday kind of graffiti artist. Instead of vandalizing urban landscapes, he’s making cities come back to life.

From rain pipes to air conditioners and vents, from manhole covers to random objects, like tactile pavement, poles, bumps, rods, bins, and fire hydrants, everything is really one giant canvas for Tom. And this is where his signature cartoonish creatures find their home.

Initially starting with the streets of New York, the artist has since hopped from city to city, leaving their streets and corners way more colorful in return. No wonder he’s built quite a fanbase with 258k devoted Instagram followers, and many more waiting for his street artworks to pop up in cities around the US.

So scroll down, upvote your favorite ones, and make sure to check out our previous posts here and here with Tom Bob’s brilliant works that perfectly immerse into the concrete jungle.

More info: Instagram

#1 Love Snakes

There’s A Genius Street Artist Running Loose And Let’s Hope Nobody Catches Him

Image source: tombobnyc

#2 Close Your Eyes, Breathe, Relax

There’s A Genius Street Artist Running Loose And Let’s Hope Nobody Catches Him

Image source: tombobnyc

#3 Davy Jones

There’s A Genius Street Artist Running Loose And Let’s Hope Nobody Catches Him

Image source: tombobnyc

#4 Verified Light My Fire

There’s A Genius Street Artist Running Loose And Let’s Hope Nobody Catches Him

Image source: tombobnyc

#5 Gnome Down!

There’s A Genius Street Artist Running Loose And Let’s Hope Nobody Catches Him

Image source: tombobnyc

#6 Gator Sighting

There’s A Genius Street Artist Running Loose And Let’s Hope Nobody Catches Him

Image source: tombobnyc

#7 Roller Coaster

There’s A Genius Street Artist Running Loose And Let’s Hope Nobody Catches Him

Image source: tombobnyc

#8 Toasty

There’s A Genius Street Artist Running Loose And Let’s Hope Nobody Catches Him

Image source: tombobnyc

#9 Homer Simpson Donut

There’s A Genius Street Artist Running Loose And Let’s Hope Nobody Catches Him

Image source: tombobnyc

#10 Lue Bird Of Happiness

There’s A Genius Street Artist Running Loose And Let’s Hope Nobody Catches Him

Image source: tombobnyc

#11 Nurses Always Looking Out For Us

There’s A Genius Street Artist Running Loose And Let’s Hope Nobody Catches Him

Image source: tombobnyc

#12 Bee Kind

There’s A Genius Street Artist Running Loose And Let’s Hope Nobody Catches Him

Image source: tombobnyc

#13 Rack’em Up!

There’s A Genius Street Artist Running Loose And Let’s Hope Nobody Catches Him

Image source:  tombobnyc

#14 Love Birds

There’s A Genius Street Artist Running Loose And Let’s Hope Nobody Catches Him

Image source: tombobnyc

#15 Star Wars

There’s A Genius Street Artist Running Loose And Let’s Hope Nobody Catches Him

Image source: tombobnyc

#16 Better To Be 6 Feet Apart Than 6 Feet Under

There’s A Genius Street Artist Running Loose And Let’s Hope Nobody Catches Him

Image source: tombobnyc

#17 Let’s Start This New Year Off Strong!

There’s A Genius Street Artist Running Loose And Let’s Hope Nobody Catches Him

Image source: tombobnyc

#18 Pizza Time

There’s A Genius Street Artist Running Loose And Let’s Hope Nobody Catches Him

Image source: tombobnyc

#19 Chill Pill

There’s A Genius Street Artist Running Loose And Let’s Hope Nobody Catches Him

Image source: tombobnyc

#20 Snacktime

There’s A Genius Street Artist Running Loose And Let’s Hope Nobody Catches Him

Image source: tombobnyc

#21 Robots

There’s A Genius Street Artist Running Loose And Let’s Hope Nobody Catches Him

Image source: tombobnyc

#22 Whale Love

There’s A Genius Street Artist Running Loose And Let’s Hope Nobody Catches Him

Image source: tombobnyc

#23 Made This Bart Simpson Skydiving Piece 2 Years Ago In The Great City Of Sacramento

There’s A Genius Street Artist Running Loose And Let’s Hope Nobody Catches Him

Image source: tombobnyc

#24 Rench Fry Girl, 1637 Acushnet Ave

There’s A Genius Street Artist Running Loose And Let’s Hope Nobody Catches Him

Image source: tombobnyc

#25 Sunny-Side Up

There’s A Genius Street Artist Running Loose And Let’s Hope Nobody Catches Him

Image source: tombobnyc

#26 Yo-Yo

There’s A Genius Street Artist Running Loose And Let’s Hope Nobody Catches Him

Image source: tombobnyc

#27 Meet Dustin Reynolds

There’s A Genius Street Artist Running Loose And Let’s Hope Nobody Catches Him

Image source: tombobnyc

#28 Here’s To The Class Of 2020

There’s A Genius Street Artist Running Loose And Let’s Hope Nobody Catches Him

Image source: tombobnyc

#29 Makeover

There’s A Genius Street Artist Running Loose And Let’s Hope Nobody Catches Him

Image source: tombobnyc

#30 Johnny 5

There’s A Genius Street Artist Running Loose And Let’s Hope Nobody Catches Him

Image source: tombobnyc

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Spelling Bee Hints, Answers For 25-October-2025
3 min read
Oct, 24, 2025
This New York COVID-19 PSA Featuring Jason Voorhees
3 min read
Jul, 2, 2020
This Video Will Show You A Fairytale Nature World
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Here’s A Parody Of Tarantino’s “Pulp Fiction” With A Cat Starring In It
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Five Things You Didn’t Know about “Corporate”
3 min read
Jan, 17, 2018
Pregnant Woman Is Shocked Her Friend Refuses To Raise Her Baby Like His Own
3 min read
Oct, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.