There’s A Genius Street Artist Running Loose And Let’s Hope Nobody Catches Him

Tom Bob is not your everyday kind of graffiti artist. Instead of vandalizing urban landscapes, he’s making cities come back to life.
From rain pipes to air conditioners and vents, from manhole covers to random objects, like tactile pavement, poles, bumps, rods, bins, and fire hydrants, everything is really one giant canvas for Tom. And this is where his signature cartoonish creatures find their home.
Initially starting with the streets of New York, the artist has since hopped from city to city, leaving their streets and corners way more colorful in return. No wonder he’s built quite a fanbase with 258k devoted Instagram followers, and many more waiting for his street artworks to pop up in cities around the US.
So scroll down, upvote your favorite ones, and make sure to check out our previous posts here and here with Tom Bob’s brilliant works that perfectly immerse into the concrete jungle.
#1 Love Snakes
#1 Love Snakes
#2 Close Your Eyes, Breathe, Relax
#2 Close Your Eyes, Breathe, Relax
#3 Davy Jones
#3 Davy Jones
#4 Verified Light My Fire
#4 Verified Light My Fire
#5 Gnome Down!
#5 Gnome Down!
#6 Gator Sighting
#6 Gator Sighting
#7 Roller Coaster
#7 Roller Coaster
#8 Toasty
#8 Toasty
#9 Homer Simpson Donut
#9 Homer Simpson Donut
#10 Lue Bird Of Happiness
#10 Lue Bird Of Happiness
#11 Nurses Always Looking Out For Us
Image source: tombobnyc
#12 Bee Kind
#12 Bee Kind
#13 Rack’em Up!
#13 Rack'em Up!
#14 Love Birds
#14 Love Birds
#15 Star Wars
#15 Star Wars
#16 Better To Be 6 Feet Apart Than 6 Feet Under
Image source: tombobnyc
#17 Let’s Start This New Year Off Strong!
Image source: tombobnyc
#18 Pizza Time
#18 Pizza Time
#19 Chill Pill
#19 Chill Pill
#20 Snacktime
#20 Snacktime
#21 Robots
#21 Robots
#22 Whale Love
#22 Whale Love
#23 Made This Bart Simpson Skydiving Piece 2 Years Ago In The Great City Of Sacramento
Image source: tombobnyc
#24 Rench Fry Girl, 1637 Acushnet Ave
Image source: tombobnyc
#25 Sunny-Side Up
#25 Sunny-Side Up
#26 Yo-Yo
#26 Yo-Yo
#27 Meet Dustin Reynolds
#27 Meet Dustin Reynolds
#28 Here’s To The Class Of 2020
#28 Here's To The Class Of 2020
#29 Makeover
#29 Makeover
#30 Johnny 5
#30 Johnny 5
