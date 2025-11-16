I Try To Inspire People To See The World Around Them In A Fresh Perspective By Placing Googly Eye Stickers On Inanimate Objects (25 Pics)

I’ve been creating street art by placing googly eye stickers on objects found in areas accessible to the general public and imagining having a chat with them. What would they say to me as they introduce themselves?
In recent years, a new trend in street art has emerged: placing googly eye stickers on various objects in public spaces. This playful form of street art seeks to give life and personality to inanimate objects, transforming them into quirky characters that add a touch of humor and whimsy to the urban landscape. Whether it’s a fire hydrant, a mailbox, or a parking meter, googly eye street art brings a smile to the faces of passersby and encourages them to see the world around them in a new and imaginative way.
#1 It’s Berti From Fritzlar, Germany. Pleased To Meet You, Visitor! Do You Need A Little Power Today? I Can Give You Some If You Press Like On My Picture!
#2 I’m Ralf From Bamberg, Germany. Shaving Is Not My Cup Of Tea. Do You Like My Beard?
#3 Hi, I’m Frida From Würzburg, Germany. I Really Hate Mondays. But On The Other Hand, There Are Only Five Days Left Till The Weekend
#4 Hey, I’m Hermann Von Bamberg, Deutschland. The Best Lightning Rod For Your Protection Is Your Own Spine
#5 Hey, I’m Gilbert From London. I Can’t Understand Why Tourists Like To Take So Many Pictures Of Me… Maybe Cos My Smile Is So Nice?
#6 I’m The Old Fellow, Huba From Szeged, Hungary. I Spend My Days With My Very Best Friend, Pitypang The Young Dandelion Flower
#7 Hi, I’m Franziska From Würzburg. I Don’t Worry About Getting Old. I’m Old Already. Only The Young Worry About Getting Old
#8 Hello, I’m Jasmin From Bamberg, Germany. Is It Saturday Again? Oh Nooo, I Love To Work, I Wish It Was Monday
#9 I’m Angela From Bad Wildungen, Germany. I’m The Hungriest Girl In The Neighborhood. Feed Me With Coins, I Accept Bitcoins Also
#10 Hey, I’m Adolf From Würzburg, A Magnetic Garage Door Lock. I Like To Be Open. Open Doors And Embrace New Opportunities
#11 Hey, I’m Xaver From Bad Wildungen, Germany. Have You Ever Seen Any Deep Sea Creatures Outside The Sea? Now You Have! Do Not Tell Anyone!
#12 Szia, It’s Kázmér From Pécs. Do You Remember The Burst Pipe Last Week In The Building? I Have To Admit, It Was Me. Somehow, I Really Like To Chew Them
#13 Hey, I’m Ubul, From Budapest. I Take A Simple View Of Life: Keep Your Eyes Open And Get On With It
#14 I’m Charlie From Frankfurt. Hats Have Power. Hats Can Change You Into Someone Else
#15 Hey, I’m Sebastian From Bamberg. I’ve Seen A Ghost Tonight. During The Day, I Don’t Believe In Ghosts. At Night, I’m A Little More Open-Minded
#16 I’m Ilona, From Szeged. Dear Monday, I Was Thinking You Should Take A Holiday. Trust Me, No One Will Miss You!
#17 I’m Clotilda From Frankfurt Am Main. Don’t Worry, Be Happy!
#18 Hey, It’s Tibor, From Szeged. I’m A Prisoner Because I’ve Stolen A Lot Of Short Drinks From The Local Pub
#19 Hello, I’m Levente From Szeged. It’s Not Someone Else’s Responsibility To Pick Up The Litter. The Only True Way To Be Zero Waste Is To Be Dead
#20 Hey, I’m Jane From London! How Do You Do? I’m A Little Thirsty Now… Do You Think It Will Rain Again This Afternoon?
#21 Hi, I’m Friedrich From Bamberg. That’s What I Do. I Drink A Lot And I Know Things. My Favorite Drink Is The Next One
#22 Hallo, It’s Günter From Berchtesgaden! Can You Please Touch My Body With Your Tires When You Are Driving In My Street? I Really Like To Be Dirty! Tschüss
#23 Hey, I’m Gábor From Zagreb. I’ve Got A Bigger Brain Than An Average Human, So I’m Smarter Than You. Although People Say My Face Looks So Oafish
#24 I’m Hilde From Würzburg. There Comes A Time In Life When You Realize The Trash Can Is Full… I Wish Someone Could Help Me To Dump My Garbage Someday
#25 Good Morning, I’m Józsi From Szeged, Hungary. I Don’t Drink Water. Have You Seen The Way It Rusts Pipes?
