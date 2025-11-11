Stray Kitten Interrupts Live Newscast And Gets Rescued

While reporter Nima Shaffe was doing a live shot for WXYZ-TV Channel 7 in Detroit this Monday, a tiny stray kitten saw it as a perfect opportunity to have her voice heard. She kept on meowing during the whole newscast until she stole the hearts of everyone in the crew.
Later in the broadcast, she finally got her spotlight as Shaffe was shown petting the kitten which the crew named Lucky 7! She quickly became quite a hit on social media and was taken to the Humane Society of Huron Valley to be placed for adoption.
“Lucky Seven is a super affectionate and friendly kitten,” a spokesperson from the shelter told The Dodo. “She was purring and ‘making muffins; with her paws the entire time she was being examined by our veterinarian, and now is relaxing comfortably in our nursery, awaiting a foster to come get her.”
More info: wxyz.com (h/t: lovemeow)
This stray kitten crashed a live shot for WXYZ-TV Channel 7 this Monday
She was meowing during the whole broadcast delivered by Nima Shaffe
The kitten eventually stole the hearts of everyone in the crew and was named Lucky 7!
She was taken to the Humane Society of Huron Valley to be placed for adoption
“Lucky Seven is a super affectionate and friendly kitten”
“[She is now] relaxing comfortably in our nursery, awaiting a foster to come get her”
Watch the video here:
Follow Us