Stray Kitty Chooses His Human In A Park, Wouldn’t Let Him Go

Kawasaki Hina was going home through his local park, when a squeaking kitty ran up to him. The poor thing started following him, not letting him go. Before he knew it, Hina was carrying the tiny fluffball in a box back to his place.
“She fell asleep immediately back at my house,” Hina told Bored Panda. “She is like a family to me,” he added. “I think she also loves me. We’ll be together forever.” Now, the kitty, named Vell, is 2,5 years old. The two even do laundry together! It was love at first sight, for sure.
More info: Twitter (h/t: lovemeow)
