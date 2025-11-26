“What Is Vecna’s Real Identity?”: Score At Least 25/30 On This Ultimate Stranger Things Test

by

Ever argued about which Hawkins kid has the best survival instincts? Or why Dustin thought Dart was a super cute pet? Then you’re exactly where you need to be!

Stranger Things is full of wild moments. Bike chases, secret labs, creepy basements, walkie-talkie chaos, and at least three situations where someone definitely should’ve run faster.

This quiz will take you back through the weirdness, the mysteries, the 80s chaos, and all those little details you only notice when you’re actually paying attention. No demogorgons involved… probably.

Ready to head back to Hawkins for a bit? Let’s do this! 🔦🚲

Image credits: 21 Laps Entertainment & Netflix

