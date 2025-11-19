“It Was A Warning”: Woman Receives Disturbing Note From A Stranger While On A Date

A Texas woman who was thoroughly enjoying her date with a man did not expect other diners to get involved with her evening.
The Dallas-Fort Worth resident named Lindsay revealed she was on “date no. 3” with someone when two complete strangers walked up to her, handed her a note, and vanished without any explanation.
“If I could go back and redo the night I would handle it differently. I think I would open the note and read it in front of [my date],” Lindsay told Bored Panda.
A Texas woman revealed how two random strangers warned her about the man she was out on a date with
Image credits: stock.adobe (not the actual photo)
As she narrated the saga in a TikTok video, the singleton revealed that she was deep in conversation with some casual PDA when the incident took place at a bar.
“I was on a date, a third date, and the girls next to me handed me this note folded up. I need advice. What do you do with that?” the 46-year-old woman told her viewers in a now-viral video.
“So this is date no. 3,” she said, explaining that their first date was over Facetime, and their second date was at a restaurant.
“He’s coming on strong, like very interested,” she said. Onlookers would have likely assumed that they were on a date because they were “PDA-ish.”
“I was on date, a third date, and the girls next to me handed me this note,” Lindsay shared with her followers
Image credits: cuteascluck
Lindsay revealed that her date was going well until she returned from the bathroom to find the two women approaching her.
“These two girls were over here behind me. I didn’t even see them or notice them. I went up to go to the bathroom. When I sit down, they get up to leave, and one of the girls stops,” she said.
“She grabs my hair and was like, ‘oh my God, your hair is so pretty. You’re so beautiful. I just had to stop you … I just wanted to give you this,’” Lindsay recalled and said the girl then handed over the folded note.
The woman recalled how one girl approached her, complimented her appearance, and then handed over a folded piece of paper
Image credits: cuteascluck
As she unfolded the paper slightly, she laid eyes on the words “Just no!” and quickly decided to fold it back. She then hid it away so she could read the note later without the prying eyes of her date.
However, “everything felt off after the note, but I think that was mainly from me,” Lindsay told Bored Panda via email. “My energy shifted, and I think he felt that. He started to compliment me more, and come on a little stronger, and I was not enjoying that.”
When she finally got a chance to read the note, she realized it was a six-word warning about her date.
“Just no! You can do better,” read the six-word warning the girls gave her
Image credits: cuteascluck
Lindsay said if she could relive the night, she would have opened the note right in front of him. “I would like to see his reaction and I could ask him questions about the girls. In addition, I think I would have said goodbye to him right there,” she added.
When asked whether she had noticed any questionable signs about her date earlier, she said: “There were absolutely red flags. Some seemed minor, or I should say, I was trying to see if they were one time offenses on the first (in person) date.”
“The note made me question everything. Then after the date he sent a string of drunk texts that ultimately had me say goodbye. I did tell him about the note in my goodbye text,” she continued.
Lindsay said she “absolutely” appreciates the gesture of the girls who gave her the note.
“I do wish the note was a bit clearer on if they saw something inappropriate or if it was just a general feeling,” she added. “However, the girls seemed genuine, caring, and like they had my back. The true definition of ‘girl’s girls.’”
Viewers almost unanimously agreed that the girls wouldn’t have passed her the note unless there was a solid reason for it.
“Have you ever written a note to someone? No? There is your sign,” one said, while another wrote, “He absolutely did something. Just run, girl.”
“Any girl giving me a note secretly on a date, I’m gonna believe the girl. She felt compelled enough to get involved, which means it’s something,” read a third comment.
“We don’t pass notes unless we are warning you,” a fourth said.
Lindsay revealed in her posts that she wanted to find the girl who passed her the note but so far had no success
Image credits: cuteascluck
“Girl, it means no. It also means the details were probably going to heavily offend you,” read one comment, to which Lindsay responded, saying, “Hadn’t really thought of that; that could totally be true.”
“It was a warning,” another declared. “They seen/know something you don’t. If they just wanted to be nice only and compliment you, it would have been done in the restroom; you know how we get in the bathrooms lol!”
Image credits: cuteascluck
A couple of people left their own experiences in the comments section.
“Total strangers warned me about my ex. And they were MEN! Wish I would have listened! Could have avoided 8yrs of a nightmare!” one said.
“I had a note passed to me on a napkin once by a waitress that said one word-RUN,” another shared. “I excused myself to the lady’s room and was met by a lady police officer. I never did find out why. I never found out.”
Lindsay continued chronicling her experiences with her date on TikTok and explained how she ended things with the man after his drunk texts.
In a follow-up video, the Dallas-Fort Worth singleton revealed she ended things with the man after he sent her a string of drunk texts
Image credits: cuteascluck
“He sent me a string of drunk texts after the note-date that were very sales-pitchy,” she said.
He suggested girls would be lucky to be with him, the TikToker said.
“The next morning he apologized and then I come back asking him about the girl with the note,” she said.
One thing led to another, and Lindsay felt it was a connection no longer wasting her time over.
“We don’t pass notes unless we are warning you,” one viewer said after watching the viral video
