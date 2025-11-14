I Created Cute Comics About A Little Cacti

When I sketched the first cartoon drawings of ‘Succulents’, I immediately understood that I, Kotopopi, wasn’t going to be able to fully realize the vision I had in mind for these webcomics. Although I’m a cartoonist myself, my style is too rough and not enough to bring cute comics about Eric&co to life.
Fortunately, I knew an amazing french artist named Mocopink who did cute drawings exactly in the style that I had in mind for Succulents. She embraced the project, helped me to improve the script and to develop the character, and her unique taste and mastery of pastel colors gave us the fun comics as we know it today.
We love the project and we’re both succulents enthusiasts, and now we know that we’re not alone!
You can follow our cute cactus adventures on Instagram, Facebook, and Webtoons.
More info: Instagram | Facebook | webtoons.com
#1 Dickens
#2 Welcome Eric!
#3 Quick!
#4 Beverly
#5 Up
#6 Outside
#7 Succulents
#8 Hello!
#9 Sally
#10 Self-Love
