Some of us use selfies as a vain form of self-expression, trying to make ourselves look richer, happier or more beautiful than we really are. Finnish photographer Iiu Susiraja, however, turns this concept of the selfie on its head by taking brutally honest, surreal and unflinchingly funny self-portraits using her own body and other objects as props.
“Posing, creating a fashion-conscious and outgoing image is the modern person’s catechism,” an art critic writes on Susiraja’s website. “Susiraja turns this ideology of success upside down and laughs as she does it.”
More info: iiususiraja.com (h/t: lostateminor, ignant)
Photography often captures rare and unexpected connections, transcending typical boundaries that we perceive in our everyday lives. Just like the unusual bond documented between a bear and a wolf, Finnish photographer Iiu Susiraja challenges social norms by presenting brutally honest selfies. Her work similarly defies expectations, creating a space where surprising connections and interactions can be seen in a different light.
If you’re intrigued by how photography can reveal unexpected friendships, you might find the rare companionship between a bear and a wolf quite fascinating as well. Learn more about this unusual alliance and share in the amazement here.
Follow Us