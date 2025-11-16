40 Times People Saw An Object With A Threatening Aura And Just Had To Share It With Others

Nothing is immune to having a threatening aura. And by that I mean not even birds, cats, food, bedrooms, texts, adverts… even toilets. So if you stop for a minute and look around, the chances are you may run into one of these cursed souls hiding in both animate and inanimate things.

There’s even a Facebook group “Objects With Threatening Auras” dedicated to sharing examples of objects that people suspect have threatening auras. That includes day-to-day items like a can of SPAM or a road sign, as well as more elaborate human-made monstrosities like weird dolls and pieces of furniture that look more appalling than comforting.

Below we wrapped up some of the most spine-chilling and entertaining examples of objects with doomed auras shared on the group, so pull your seat closer!

#1

Image source: Mary Garavalia

#2

Image source: Henry Chen

#3

Image source: Clara Snow

#4

Image source: alangdon17

#5

Image source: Jojo Lynne

#6

Image source: Chris Holzer

#7

Image source: Aryah Cleopatra Inman

#8

Image source: Jojo Lynne

#9

Image source: Doug Larson

#10

Image source: Jojo Lynne

#11

Image source: Sam Steiny

#12

Image source: Leanne Salls

#13

Image source: Aryah Cleopatra Inman

#14

Image source: Jojo Lynne

#15

Image source: Jojo Lynne

#16

Image source: Gretchen Villella

#17

Image source: hello__caitlin

#18

Image source: Cello Arredondo

#19

Image source: Kay Morris

#20

Image source: Clara Snow

#21

Image source: Jojo Lynne

#22

Image source: Jojo Lynne

#23

Image source: Jojo Lynne

#24

Image source: Doug Larson

#25

Image source: Emily Hendrix

#26

Image source: Stephani Leonardi

#27

Image source: Jeremy Anderson

#28

Image source: Jojo Lynne

#29

Image source: Daniel Little

#30

Image source: Caitlin Rommel

#31

Image source: Cello Arredondo

#32

Image source: Clara Snow

#33

Image source: Clara Snow

#34

Image source: Rex Raven Price

#35

Image source: Jojo Lynne

#36

Image source: Emily Bradley

#37

Image source: Doug Larson

#38

Image source: Envy Valtiel D Kuze

#39

Image source: Samantha Mitra

#40

Image source: Hannah Maxwell

