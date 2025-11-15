Artist Pokes Fun At Toxic Masculinity, Gender Stereotypes, And More In His 30 Unapologetic Comics (New Pics)

by

Artist Domien Delforge (who is also known as Studio Stoutpoep) creates satirical and ironic illustrations that might leave you squeezing out a good laugh or two. He takes simple everyday situations and turns them into messages that cite gender stereotypes, toxic masculinity, feminine issues, modern dating, social media, and many more popular topics.

In a recent interview with Bored Panda, Domien told us that his father always said that a dirty mind is a joy forever—and he loved that. “But in general: it is about the importance of humor and being able to laugh with practically everything,” said the artist. “Making jokes is important to bring messages with a more serious tone to a wide public. And laughing with everything is important to fight censorship because censorship these days is a global enemy to a lot of people.”

More info: Instagram | studiostoutpoep.com | Facebook

#1

Image source: studio_stoutpoep

#2

Image source: studio_stoutpoep

#3

Image source: studio_stoutpoep

#4

Image source: studio_stoutpoep

#5

Image source: studio_stoutpoep

#6

Image source: studio_stoutpoep

#7

Image source: studio_stoutpoep

#8

Image source: studio_stoutpoep

#9

Image source: studio_stoutpoep

#10

Image source: studio_stoutpoep

#11

Image source: studio_stoutpoep

#12

Image source: studio_stoutpoep

#13

Image source: studio_stoutpoep

#14

Image source: studio_stoutpoep

#15

Image source: studio_stoutpoep

#16

Image source: studio_stoutpoep

#17

Image source: studio_stoutpoep

#18

Image source: studio_stoutpoep

#19

Image source: studio_stoutpoep

#20

Image source: studio_stoutpoep

#21

Image source: studio_stoutpoep

#22

Image source: studio_stoutpoep

#23

Image source: studio_stoutpoep

#24

Image source: studio_stoutpoep

#25

Image source: studio_stoutpoep

#26

Image source: studio_stoutpoep

#27

Image source: studio_stoutpoep

#28

Image source: studio_stoutpoep

#29

Image source: studio_stoutpoep

#30

Image source: studio_stoutpoep

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
