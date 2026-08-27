From Dreams To Real Deals, 83 People Got A Sign From The Universe, And It Was Impossible To Ignore

Most people have at least one story that they tell quickly, only to people they trust, because it sounds so crazy it might get them sectioned. They noticed a pattern or saw a vision, had a weirdly specific dream, or even had technology have a mind of its own. Each one, more inexplicable than the next. The only thing that makes sense? “It’s a sign!”
Someone on Threads asked people to share the biggest sign they ever received that made them think there was absolutely no way it was a coincidence. Songs, numbers, names, moments of impossible timing, all of it shared by people who are not, for the most part, particularly mystical. Just people who had a moment they could never fully explain away, no matter how hard they tried.
#1
My mother p****d away in march of 23, I was taking my son back to college. We ran to Walmart to get some last min things before they closed. When we were leaving the car screen popped up saying “now connecting to Jackie’s iPhone” there was nobody around walking or any cars near us. My mother’s phone had never been connected to my Bluetooth nor was any of her devices in my truck. My son is the first grandchild to go to college, I know it was her way of letting us know she is with us and is proud.
Image source: miss_k_28
#2
My soul cat p****d away a few years ago. We adored each other, whereever he was, if I shouted, he ran full pelt to see me. He used to stand on his back legs and it made me laugh when he wanted to really look at something. As I was driving home from picking his ashes up, I remembered my friend saying look at the clouds on your way home. I did and immediately burst into tears. It was so clear to me this was him.
Image source: emmanewmansmith
#3
A few years ago, I had a vivid dream where I was with my cousin, trying to reach my destination in a snowstorm. It turned out I was heading to a daycare. When I arrived with my cousin, I found a little boy with curly hair who told me he was waiting for his mom, and that I was there to pick him up. He told me his name: Clarence. Three weeks later, I found out I was pregnant. I later learned it was a boy, and I named him Clarence.
Image source: annikpel, zinkevych
If you are a type-A rational thinker, you will automatically reach the conclusion that you are experiencing confirmation bias. That is the psychological tendency to notice and remember information that confirms what we already believe, while filtering out everything that doesn’t.
In the context of signs from the universe, it means that if you’re looking for a red cardinal, you will start seeing red cardinals everywhere. That isn’t because there is a sudden population boom; it is because your brain has been told to flag them. The cardinals were always there; you just weren’t looking.
It’s a valid point, but it also doesn’t fully explain all the stories in this thread. For some of them, the timing is just too specific and the circumstances too precise. The emotional context is so loaded that “you were just paying attention” doesn’t quite land as a satisfying conclusion. Confirmation bias explains a lot but not everything. So let’s indulge in a few more fantastical theories.
#4
I had just ended a relationship with my ex-fiance a month before our wedding. I was absolutely wrecked; completely devastated. On the drive home, I saw this sign, and it gave me so much strength and hope.
I don’t know who the other Sara was, but I hope everything worked out for her like it did for me.
Image source: s.pmh
#5
My MIL LOVED SonicCare toothbrushes. When she gifted me one for Christmas my then boyfriend/now husband said “that’s it, you’re stuck with us now”. About 8 years ago she went on hospice and after a few weeks, I woke at 2:15am to a weird sound. I got up and found my SonicCare turned ON in the bathroom. I turned it off and it turned right back on. I carried it into the bedroom and found my husband on the phone with her hospice nurse. She had just p****d away moments before. Time of d***h 2:15am.
Image source: allie4girl, vysochynaeugenia
#6
The day my husband p****d away I kept looking for a sign from him. I went to bed that night with out seeing a sign and then something landed on my arm. I don’t k**l bugs so I just flicked it off and went to sleep. The next morning I saw a ladybug on the wall. To say I adore ladybugs is an understatement. I have a ladybug tattoo and I collect ladybug knickknacks. I moved the ladybug onto an envelope to escort it outside when I noticed something odd about the spots. THEY WERE HEART SHAPED.
Image source: ctr311
If you’ve ever kept your sign experience to yourself because you were worried about how it would land, you might have been significantly underestimating your audience. According to Pew Research Center, around 81% of American adults believe there is something spiritual beyond the natural world.
Around 40% believe in spiritual energy residing in physical objects or in psychics, and roughly 30% consult astrology or tarot. Broader surveys place the number of adults holding overlapping spiritual or New Age beliefs (including the idea that the universe sends signs) somewhere between 40% and 60%.
Which means that the person nodding politely while you tell your story and thinking “confirmation bias” is statistically in the minority. Most people, when asked privately and anonymously, believe in something. They just don’t always say so out loud, which is its own kind of interesting. The sceptic is louder, but the believer is more numerous.
#7
When my husband and I were first dating he showed me some old pictures of him, prints he had in a shoebox. We met in our late 20s/early 30s so I’d never seen him as a teen.
One was him working as a ref at a high school football game the first year he moved from Virginia to California.
In the background is the mascot.
It’s me. I was the mascot, and he was working at my high school.
Image source: macymacdaddy, magnific
#8
One day I saw a turtle, took a picture of it. Later I was returning something and for some reason felt compelled to show the cashier the picture. The cashier then starts telling me all about the turtle. I asked how she knew all of that. She said her and her mother used to raise turtles. Then she shared that her mother had just recently p****d away and when she woke up that morning she asked her mom to send her a sign. How honored I was to be the one to relay that sign to her.
Image source: lifeonnewburylane
#9
I was not a seatbelt wearer when I was 19. I was leaving my cousin’s house and going into a main road, when I heard my mom’s voice (she had been 5 years by then) say “put on your belt”. About 10 minutes later, I was headed towards a busy intersection ( I had the green light ) I looked to my right and saw my mother in the seat out of my peripheral vision. Next thing I know, I crash into a car that went through the red light.
I would’ve flown through the windshield had I not worn my seatbelt.
Image source: danadentino, senivpetro
Father Michael Schmitz gave a very Catholic insight into the concept of signs. He distinguishes signs and reminders. A reminder, he says, is a gift. When a grieving mother notices a certain time on the clock and thinks of her child, that moment of connection and memory is real and valuable, regardless of its source. The cardinal that makes you think of your father is a blessing even if your father didn’t send it.
His theological position is that a true supernatural sign must come from a supernatural source, and that the human need to find signs often says more about our grief and our longing for certainty than it does about the cosmos sending messages.
“We all long for something certain,” he writes. It’s a compassionate framing that neither dismisses the experience nor overcommits to its origin. Whether you find that comforting or frustrating probably depends on what you were hoping the cardinal meant.
#10
In 2016 my goddaughter was driving and involved in a head on collision with zero injuries. We were so grateful. My parents had both p****d (Dad in 2008, mom in 2014). I thought they must have been there and protected her. Also they often send us pennies from heaven. My police officer husband wanted to go & check out the scene. When we arrived, I immediately found two pennies, both with heads up and in their years. Tax below.
Image source: walshdini, igorkoter
#11
I dreamt my dog d**d a week before she d**d in real life, out of nowhere. In the dream she d**d in my arms on the way to the vet. In real life she d**d in my arms on the way to the vet. Turns out she had cancer and we had no idea until the day she d**d.
Image source: auntie._.beth, standret
#12
My Mom p****d away 11/13/18. My Aunt p****d away just 3 days later. Two days after that, I was driving home and had to stop suddenly because there were two horses loose on the busy city road, and traffic was stopped. The horses wove through the cars together & came up to mine, looked at me through the windshield, then walked safely off the road and into a field. Before she p****d, my Aunt owned a horse farm for 40+ years. That was 100% my Mom and Aunt telling me they were together & ok.
Image source: thee_papa_d
Psychology has a fairly clear answer for why people seek signs. According to Meaning-Making Theory, developed by psychologist Crystal Park, people actively search for explanations when life feels confusing, stressful, or emotionally challenging.
After a breakup, a job loss, or a major life transition, the brain goes into pattern-seeking overdrive. It is looking for anything that restores a sense of order and purpose in a situation that has temporarily removed both. In other words, the moments when people are most likely to receive a sign are also the moments when they are most motivated to find one.
#13
I solo traveled to Ireland when I was 23. It was number 1 on my bucket list! I was a little nervous leaving the airport- 8 days alone in a new country. Right as I get off the bus and take a turn I see this sign over the bride.
In that moment I felt relief and it was an amazing, life changing trip.
Image source: samantha.thesurvivor
#14
I lost my daughter, Isabella, at 22 weeks pregnant. I had gone into early labor. She lived only a few minutes. We decided to adopt after her d***h. A year later, we received a phone call from DSS. They had a baby that needed a home. The nurses had named her Isabella. we renamed her, of course, but I knew immediately I was meant to be her mom.
Image source: corimcanada
#15
About 20 years ago, I was driving home to Chicago from DC for Christmas. I hit a really bad snowstorm around South Bend Indiana. I was terrified I couldn’t see. I was so sure that I was going to crash into something and possibly d*e all of a sudden there was a huge semi truck in front of me with his lights flashing and I just followed him for at least a half hour. We hit a place where the Snowstorm stopped – there was no truck. I made it home safely.
Image source: lomellincarmen, isururashmika932
Carl Jung, the Swiss psychiatrist who gave us more useful frameworks for understanding the human mind than almost anyone before or since, introduced the concept of synchronicity to describe meaningful coincidences. These are events that appear connected without any obvious causal explanation.
He wasn’t saying the universe was sending telegrams. He was saying that some coincidences carry a weight of meaning that purely mechanical explanations don’t fully account for, and that dismissing them entirely misses something important about human experience. It is a very unsatisfying conclusion.
#16
Mine was a literal sign!
Was considering going back to school to finish my Bachelor degree. Applied to a couple of schools but didn’t get in. Driving to work one day I saw a billboard for University of Richmond School for
Professional and Continuing Studies: “Do you need to finish your degree?”
Applied that night. Was accepted and graduated with my BA in 2019.
Image source: writersheriblume, magnific
#17
After my dad d**d I started running to deal with the grief. I was out for a run one day and for some reason was very tearful and ended up having to walk. I was walking, praying and talking to my dad when suddenly a pest control van crossed in front of me. In big letters it said Termite, my dad’s nickname for me since I was a little girl. I laughed and found the energy to run home!
Image source: klhrider, marymarkevich
#18
My labrador, Coco, in a cloud the sky under a rainbow a couple of days after she crossed the rainbow bridge.
Image source: veronikamartinm
Numbers are a huge source of superstition and sign-like experiences. Specifically, repeating sequences like 11:11, 222, 333, or 444 that appear on clocks, receipts, licence plates, and phone screens at moments of emotional significance. In spiritual traditions, these are called angel numbers, and each sequence carries a specific meaning.
In psychological terms, they’re merely part of the frequency illusion: once you know to look for something, you see it constantly. Both explanations can be true simultaneously, which is the thing about signs in general.
The number will always appear on the clock at some point. What changes is the moment you see it and what you’re carrying when you do. Whether that’s the universe being deliberate or your brain being beautifully human is a question that 11:11 has never answered directly.
#19
My mother was sick and in the hospital and told me she needed someone with her at night. I went home to make arrangements for someone to be there with her, but in the meantime prayed that an angel/divine love could be with her and watch over her for the night. In the morning when I saw her she thanked me for sending someone to sit with her. She said whenever she woke up in the night she saw him sitting in the chair in the corner. In the morning, he was gone.
Image source: boudreauc, DC Studio
#20
I attended the NYC Thanksgiving Day Parade the Nov. after my beloved dad had p****d. We both LOVED this parade. Walking back to our hotel afterwards many roads were still blocked off and it was pouring rain. We turned onto an unfamiliar street and for whatever reason I looked up. I was standing in front of HAROLDS restaurant. My Dad’s name! On the way home, I looked out the car window & in huge letters on the side of a building was HENRY construction. My Dad’s name was Harold Henry.
Image source: m14c22, user18989612
#21
LITERALLY just happened – on Thursday my boy was put to rest and at the exact moment a tornado warning came on my phone. Shortly after that, a rainbow was in the sky. HE MADE IT TO THE RAINBOW AND TOLD ME.
Image source: phillyadopt
Animals are always popping up as signs, and across almost every spiritual tradition in human history, they have carried meaning beyond their physical presence. Spirit animals are believed to appear, in life or in dreams, when their particular message is needed.
Hawks represent protection and trust, appearing when someone is feeling uncertain. Lions represent courage and leadership, showing up at moments of transition. The specific animal matters less than the consistency with which people report the right one appearing at the right time. It just feels too precise to be entirely random!
Sceptics will point out that all of these animals exist in nature and appear regularly regardless of anyone’s emotional state. But let us believe in something! Especially if it is something that brings a little joy.
#22
Backstory-years ago playing cards with dear friends and the question arose who the artist was for the song “Spirit in the Sky.” Using slow, screeching dial-up internet we researched the answer, Norman Greenbaum. Years later our friend d**d suddenly. On my way to work the next morning, grieving and crying, Spirit in the Sky suddenly began playing on the radio. When the song ended the DJ said “that was ‘Spirit in the Sky’ by Norman Greenbaum.” I knew my friend was ok.
Image source: juliecollins6464, pixel-shot.com
#23
Scrolling Facebook one evening, I see the ‘people you may know’ section and a face jumps out at me. Gary Bailey. I click, thinking “maybe I’ve met this guy” and look at his friends to see if we have mutuals. He has five or six friends and a pretty dormant profile. First name on the list? Same as an old boyfriend I always felt was The One. I reached out, wondering if it was him. He replied an hour or so later.
We celebrate ten years married next January.
I’ve never found Gary Bailey again.
Image source: treacletiger, benzoix
#24
My dad p****d 19 years ago from cancer. About a week after her p****d I was severely depressed and crying a lot. My husband and kids were sitting in the living room watching a DVD my husband made of past pictures and videos of him when the “Love” part of my “live, laugh, love” signs fell off the wall.
Image source: books4tammy, magnific
Dreams are perhaps the oldest and most universal form of sign-seeking in human history. If you are being chased in your dream, then you are probably avoiding something in real life. Falling reflects a loss of control. Teeth falling out signal anxiety about image or how others perceive you. Flying represents freedom or the overcoming of an obstacle. The list goes on, and the coincidences keep growing.
The consistency of these dream symbols across different cultures, languages, and centuries is one of the more extraordinary things about human psychology. The specific imagery varies, but the underlying emotional content is almost universal. Keep dreaming, kids!
#25
My mother and I were at a “garage” sale, inside a gigantic barn at a fairground, a couple months after my father had p****d away. Barn was filled to the brim with all kinds of stuff to benefit our local animal rescue. We circled around a couple of times, looked at everything. Just as we were leaving, I hear mom gasp and say, “Cindy, LOOK!” On the table right next to us, were 4 baby blocks (the only baby blocks in the whole place) that spelled out D-O-U-G, my dad’s name!!!
Image source: loohoo82
#26
Had to say goodbye to my sweet fur baby Kingston of 14 yrs in May. I was completely devastated. I couldn’t bear to see any of his toys or anything when I got home, so I made my parents put them all away EXCEPT the bed he slept in next to mine every night. I was already set to adopt my cat Norman a few days after King p****d. When it was time for bed that first night Norman came home w me I couldn’t find him…he was laying in Kings bed. I know that was Kingston saying he’s ok & passed the baton.
Image source: skin.bybambi
#27
Asked my best friend who p****d away last year for a sign that he’s here. The next morning, I drove past this Wendy’s (which he loved). It said “Bello Mendy” for the Minions movie, but we said “bello” instead of “hello” and Mendy is my last name. He was a meme lord, so of course it was on a Wendy’s sign.
Image source: bjmendy
When everything is said and done, we know that confirmation bias is real. And so is pattern recognition. Grief also makes us look for meaning in places it may not exist, and the brain is extraordinarily good at finding what it goes looking for. All of that is true, and none of it is the whole story.
Because the whole story and the feeling that came from it will always make you feel that something in that moment was not entirely random. Maybe it was. Maybe it wasn’t. Maybe the most honest answer is that we don’t fully know, and that sitting with that uncertainty is more useful than collapsing it prematurely in either direction.
Have you ever experienced a sign so clear you simply couldn’t explain it away? Tell us in the comments!
#28
I had a dream that my college physics professor kissed me on the forehead, like in a fatherly way, and told me to not give up and that I was going to be okay. I had really struggled in this last section of physics and I used to go to every office hour session. I found out later he had a heart attack that morning while rowing and was brain d**d. He d**d a week later. That class was so hard and I didn’t like the new teacher but he had told me I could make it and I did.
Image source: megaroma1, magnific
#29
I swear I am not making this up. You know how if you get a call and they leave voicemail it shows up in your email (or phone) and it tries to transcribe the vm message? Not long after my dad p****d away, I got a voicemail at work and it got transcribed as “it’s Keith, I’m ok” and when I played the voicemail it was ALL STATIC! my dad’s name was Keith. Swear to God. I saved the email but when I ended up having to get a new computer it didn’t get archived and I lost it.
Image source: csaunders14, SkelDry
#30
According to my dad, when his mother was a teen girl, she and her older brother would use the ouija board. Specifically, he would use her as a medium because she was an innocent (read: virginal) teen girl, and these were supposedly the most receptive ones (an antenna of sort). All this until the spirit told them about a specific m****r they had never heard of before. Next thing they know, that m****r is on the newspaper. They never touched that ouija board again.
Image source: evdokia.prassa, magnific
#31
Drill sergeant wore a bracelet with the name of a fallen soldier on it. I memorized the name just because. The young man on the bracelet had saved my husband’s life. Actually d**d in my husband’s arms. I didn’t meet my husband until five months after I’d graduated basic training.
Image source: arenee14
#32
I went to a pet psychic to connect with my dog that p****d away. I told him to send me the sign “balloons” through the psychic. His d***h was very traumatic for me so I also asked him when I would know it was time to get another pet. Basically the pet psychic was inexperienced and didn’t connect with him but I decided to adopt my cat regardless of the answer I didn’t get from the psychic. When I went to pick my cat up, he was playing with the strings of two balloons.
Image source: victoriastfu
#33
One day as a kid we were all left in the house with nothing to eat. Six kids and not a drop of food to be had.
It had been a day or two without food and starting to feel hopeless.
Then our next-door neighbor, Steve, knocked on the door. He claimed they had two extra pizzas delivered and was curious if we wanted them.
Image source: t_a_sullivan
#34
I was heartbroken over my lab’s d***h. I attended a service dog fund raiser and was seated next to a lady with a working service dog. We weren’t supposed to pet them and I didn’t, but the dog turned to look me in the eyes. They were leaving and that dog turned around and walked back to me and licked my knee. I’ll never forget it that comfort sent to me by my Alfie from the other side.
Image source: tinamanning2914
#35
Years ago, I asked God to show me a yellow car on my way home from work if I should ignore my ex’s texts about working things out. I saw 17 yellow cars. I chose yellow thinking “it’s a rare car color, that’s a good option”.
LOUD and CLEAR!
Image source: bluebirdboquet
#36
My best friend, named Robin suddenly p****d away two months after giving birth to her first child. I was in a department store buying her (the baby) a dress for the funeral, the sales girl starting talking to me about the dress. She was so super sweet and helpful, then introduced herself. Her name was Robin. I started crying in the middle of the store.
Image source: _areyoureadyb
#37
I was devastated when I had to put my beloved dog down on a Fri evening. As I approached my house coming home from work on Monday, I realized it was the first time in 13 years that he wouldn’t be there to happily greet me. As I sat in the living room sobbing, a robin landed on the window screen – actually clung to the screen with its claws. That robin followed me to the kitchen and sunroom. I know it was my sweet Fitzy trying to comfort me.
Image source: riley.connolly.750
#38
My stepbrother committed s*****e. On the first anniversary of his d***h, I was driving to work, thinking of him, and at that exact moment the car that he used to drive drove in front of me with the license plate that read, “Miss you”.
Image source: dailywiththedarlings
#39
I had a dream a few years ago about someone I felt connected to despite not knowing them personally. I woke up sobbing and asked the Universe to give me a sign to let me know that I wasn’t just a crazy person for feeling that there was more to the connection than what I could currently understand. Minutes later, my phone lit up with a notification. I had just received an email containing the exact first and last name of the person I’d asked about…a random person with the exact same name.
Image source: maddie.mystical
#40
We were told I was pregnant with our second son. When the baby was born (2 months early), she was a girl! They medical teams concluded we must have had a vanishing twin. I was navigating our daughter in the NICU and trying to grasp that we had lost a baby. I was confused. The first 100 days after delivery a cardinal came to our deck, and (with NO conversation from us) our son would run and greet it with “hi sawyer!” (The boy name we picked out). Brought me so much comfort.
Image source: katiej.soup
#41
My dad was obsessed with the song “30,000Lbs of Bananas” by Harry Chapin for whatever reason. He played it at the end of every road trip, every bf I brought home had to listen to it. He d**d 5 days before his 65th birthday. On his birthday, a semi truck overturned on the highway less than a mile from my house carrying bananas. That was my sign he made it.
Image source: tifftheneutron
#42
My period wasn’t late… and I dreamed for the first and only time I was pregnant. The dream felt so real, I had a big belly and I said to myself: it’s happening and everything is fine. I woke up, told my husband about the dream and how real it felt… I wasn’t trying, didn’t want to be a mom… got a test and I was pregnant in real life. My dream is 15 months old.
Image source: lafelinto
#43
I was reminiscing with my niece about the lighted green ceramic Christmas tree that my mom had. Later that evening we attended a medium reading and my mother “came through” and the medium mentioned that she was talking about the ceramic Christmas tree.
Image source: wellness_kit
#44
Years ago, went out with friends to a local Chinese place including a guy friend I wanted to be dating. Fortune cookie said, “he does love you but only as much as he can.” I gave up on him and started dating another friend. Same Chinese restaurant a year later I get “stop searching. Happiness is sitting on your left.” We’ve been happily married over 30 years.
Image source: piperofthemirage
#45
When I was living in NY I accidentally left my phone in a taxi. The next morning my mom calls me at mt office to tell me a person that my dentis found my phone in the cab.
Image source: dougworld
#46
My mom LOVED “Hall & Oates”. Whenever they come on the radio I say out loud, “Hi Mom”. A few weeks ago I was really missing her. I was listening to the radio and thought to myself, “If I change the station and it’s H&O, then she hears me and is here with me.”
Changed the station and there they were, smack dab in the middle of one of their songs.
“Hi Mom!”
Image source: morganpiazzadana
#47
I knew immediately that my Aunt was the dark horse in the blue coat, and the reddish-brown one was my Mom.
This was them at my Aunt’s wedding. She’s the bride. My Mom is in the gold dress.
Can you see why I instantly knew?
Image source: thee_papa_d
#48
Had some off-tasting shrimp on NYE, then had a vivid dream (visitation) from my Nana, who just kept telling me “everything is going to be okay”. Chalked it up to mild food p*******g until I missed my period. I was 40, people. Anyway, the bad shrimp just had his seventh birthday, and everything is indeed okay. Thanks, Nana.
Image source: karinle_la
#49
I was in 2nd & 3rd grade from 1980-82. A classmate and friend was Mike. I moved away in 1983. In the spring of 2001 I hiked and skied Mt Washington. I stopped for a rest towards the end of the day next to a stranger. Skied on another few minutes then took another rest. That stranger skied up to me and asked if I was My Name. I said yes, he said, it’s me Mike. Wearing a ski hat and goggles, and separated by 19 years he somehow recognized me.
Image source: jhm017
#50
My son d**d from s*****e in 2010. He was 21 years old. His father and I were divorced and we both had bedrooms for him. He asked if I wanted to come up to help clean out his room. I was very anxious and had an actual anxiety attack over it but I went. The first thing I picked up in his room was a notebook that immediately opened up to a page that said, “I love you Mom” I cried my eyes out. I have it framed in my office.
Image source: amylee1968
#51
I was on a hiking vacation and was pushing my toddler up a mountain in her stroller. It was exhausting and I jokingly groaned “Jesus, help me!”. A second later, a man appeared and asked me if I needed help. I swear, he wasn’t there before.
Coincidence or not, thank you nice stranger for the help.
Image source: _n_nina_s_
#52
My first Mother’s Day without my mom, this bird was on a ledge outside. I walked over to it and it hopped in my hand and sat there for five mins while I cried. So I got it tattooed on me with my mom’s handwriting.
Image source: jaiode
#53
My “sign” from the Universe was always a palm tree. I was going thru a rough time in my business and asked for a new sign because I’d started seeing palm trees too often over the years. So I asked for a feather. Hours later, a client walked in wearing shorts with a palm tree graphic. I chided the Universe for not listening. As she was talking to me, she said “what’s this on me?” and plucks something from her shorts. “Whew, just a feather.” I stopped in my tracks and burst into tears.
Image source: cherriedarlingbeauty
#54
i was trying to figure out what working holiday to do abroad – i was torn between australia and ireland. while cleaning out a few boxes of childhood mementos, i found a letter written by myself at age 12 that said “open in 10 years” and inside there was a checklist of things i wanted to have done by the time i read that letter. i had done every single thing except one: visit australia. i took that as a sign, moved there, and that’s where i got pregnant with my son. thank you universe.
Image source: kaireganjohnson
#55
6 months after my mom p****d, I was at work one day. An older woman came up to my bar and wanted to order takeout. We chatted as she waited and it came up she was about to turn 70 on Feb 4. I said, my mom would have been 70 that day too! Well the day came, and the woman came back, and brought me a small succulent, chocolates and a card! Her name was Gloria Jean. Such a sweet woman. My mom was the exact same way, if the tables were turned somehow she would have done the same thing. I miss her.
Image source: thekindredmoth
#56
After my step mom p****d away I was grieving so deeply. I was walking around my neighborhood at night sobbing and praying. I do not pray anymore unless I am grateful. I am no longer religious, but spiritual. But I was praying and begging the universe to let me feel like she was still with me. Suddenly I saw a deer in someone’s driveway. It just stared at me. Then I headed home. That whole ten minute walk home that deer followed me and walked me home safe. I cry every time I think of it.
Image source: thathippiemermaidgirl
#57
I was hosting a happy hour for my former firm. My dad had just d**d. Idk what possessed me but I said, “dad, if you can still hear me, have someone bring ME a drink tonight.” I said it because it’s so improbable – it would be like going to a bar and making the bartender a drink. I wanted it to be something that wouldn’t just happen. Anyway, someone brought a guest I didn’t know, and he … walked right up to me and asked me if he could get me a drink.
Image source: laureneahmed
#58
Found a sweet stray kitten at a gas station. Then Facebook memories reminded me that I adopted my other two kitties 15 years ago to the day. I guess that’s how the cat distribution system works!
Image source: alafull
#59
The day before my mother’s funeral (who was once a nun), I randomly struck up a conversation with a new follower of mine online. She shared with me that she had a dream of bringing her grandma’s old business back to life. I asked her what it was.
Creating rosaries out of funeral flowers.
I was her first customer.
Image source: terihendrich.c
#60
My wife d**d early 2025. Last summer I was at her memorial tree, and I asked her to tell the universe to send me a sign of what’s next for me. Within a minute, a baby deer ran all the way up to me out of the woods and just stood there for a moment before darting away. I didn’t even see that as a sign or anything. This past weekend, after dating for a few months now, a beautiful woman named Fawn agreed to make it exclusive with me. The universe had plans for me, and now I get them.
Image source: bighurt9394
#61
My cousin and I grew up together in NY. She went to law school in New Orleans where she met her husband. When they were first engaged, my husband and I went to meet them for dinner and soon discovered that my husband and her then fiance had been best friends in 4th grade, in Oregon! The fact that we all grew up across the country from eachother, and ended up at that dinner table in New Orleans together, is mind blowing! Now we all live in Portland, OR— without having planned it!
Image source: melissagardnerart
#62
Just happened few weeks ago. I’m in my last year in my master degree. I was getting burnt out badly in my old university. My husband made a comment abou transferring to another one for this fall. 2 days, after that conversation, he met a univ recruiter by accident while taking our kids to optometrist. That recruiter called me and told me their university is looking for students in their last year, because they have federal grants they need to use or they’ll lose it next year. And that’s how I am.
Image source: iwanjumailiana
#63
I had been living in New York as a struggling actor and comedian for about 16 months. I’d had a particularly hard day and I asked God for some kind of sign that I was doing the right thing with my life. The next evening, I was on my way to do a show, waiting to transfer at a subway platform. This guy comes up to me and says, “Ian…? You auditioned for a project I was directing last year. We ended up casting someone else, but I just wanted to say how much me and the whole team loved your audition”.
Image source: iankoranek
#64
I was driving on a major interstate through a snowstorm in UT or CO and did not realize I was driving in the shoulder! Thankfully right before a bridge where that shoulder disappeared, a 16 wheeler passing me gave me a big honk that may have saved my life. I love truck drivers.
Image source: jeffemoss
#65
I offered to walk someone’s dog, and the next day as I was walking my dog and told her to hurry up stop rolling in the grass I gotta head to work, a dude on a bike hollered at me saying he could walk mine. Bought me and her a hot dog and then told me to pay it forward. But it’s not just that… the dude wore a shirt with a baby angel bandit. And I asked him what he does, and he said. “Vision. I’m gifted. I help people see their vision.”That gave me goosebumps.
Image source: chalicechannels
#66
1900km from home for work, really wanted a burger. Was single so jumped on tinder and swipe through to find someone who looked like they loved themselves a good burger. Bam, found him. He’s not from where we currently are, he’s touring with his band. D**n. Where’s he from? 15 minutes from my house. We’ve been together 8 years, married with two kids now.
Image source: rochelleeeee__
#67
Never met my dad until 27 years old working at Curaleaf of all places, and the day before 4th of July I covered my friend shift for the pick up orders. At around 2:30 pm, I get a pop up of MY BIOLOGICAL FATHER on the screen wanting to place an order. I legit blacked out and fainted, came to and was able to call him for the order of the products we didn’t have, and the whole staff and I catfished him 3 hours later when he came after work. I was the Budtender and ended up making sure he knew.
Image source: kait.sims
#68
Meeting my wife. I had just performed a stand up comedy set. We had mutual friends but didn’t know one another. I did my set, offended the whole crowd and then went outside for a smoke. She came outside too for a smoke and mentioned my Batman tattoo on my leg. We chatted about our love for Batman and talked about what we hoped to see in the upcoming Snyder-verse movies. She went back inside and my buddy came out and asked me if I was good and I told him I just met my wife.
Image source: trevservoir_dogs
#69
The very day my uncle d**d a dove showed up at our house and made his nest inside our porch. The day he was buried, it flew away after the services.
Image source: idgirl56
#70
I lit a candle while asking for protection with something I was going through, and the candle wax literally formed into a little wing. I thought it was so beautiful and kind of crazy. Ever since this happened, I’ve felt my spiritual family soooo close to me! ▓.
Image source: sahssm3
#71
I was about 16 and I walked in on my cousins playing the Ouija board. They told me to ask it a question. I asked “who k****d Marilyn Monroe?” It spelled out Peter Lawford. My cousin asked “who’s Peter lawford?” We looked him up: he was JFK’s brother-in-law.
Image source: julguardado
#72
I checked out a book about an autoimmune disease from the local library. In the back of the book someone had written my address including my apartment number.
Image source: pavlovskitty
#73
Went to Hawai’i to spread some of my Mom’s ashes and afterwards I walked to the McDonald’s to get breakfast. Order number was 512. She d**d on May 12th. I was standing in McDonald’s trying not to cry while I waited for my food.
Image source: spells.and.arrows
#74
I recently received a job offer that I was iffy about. I wasn’t sure what to do so I closed my eyes and said in my head “universe, if I shouldn’t take this job, send me a black bear in the next hour”. I then went to go talk to my dad, he was outside talking to our neighbor. So I went to say hi and my neighbor was wearing a shirt with black bear on it. I almost had a heart attack. I denied the job offer and then a couple weeks later I got diagnosed with epilepsy and had a seizure.
Image source: amandaaaxpleasse
#75
This is the short version My sister d**d of brain cancer in 2019. We were both d*e hard Duran Duran fans. I mean HUGE!! Presidents of the fan clubs back in the 80’s when we were 13 So my sign is always music. Always. When I talk to her and ask for a sign guess who comes on the radio or Sirius and that exact moment. Yep Duran Duran. This happens a lot Ok but this time, this was CRAZY!! Had a fight with my dad and stepmom. So I get in the car and started to cry.
Image source: cheekybeautyla
#76
This has happened a few times, having a dream about someone I haven’t seen in weeks or months or years and then seeing them the next day. ￼.
Image source: jrlingerfelt
#77
Two days ago was the anniversary of one of my gymnasts that p****d away. Every year we paint rocks and leave them in the garden dedicated to her. I was coaching during the activities so when everyone left I went to see how the rocks turned out. A butterfly flew onto the rocks and I thought “that must be Brooke” Then found out it was the same butterfly one of her best friends drew on a rock and took home with her to bring to college.
Image source: colton_rudloff
#78
Yesterday while driving I asked my angels to show me an angel number before I got home as confirmation I made the right decision about something. I got 666, 222, 777, 555, and 444 all in the 10 min drive home. License plates, billboards, number on a meter, sticker on the side of a car turning toward me.
Image source: lizzagone
#79
I’d been prepping for an exam for months, held in Hamilton; a city I’d never visited. The night before, flipping channels, I landed on a movie whose climactic scene took place in a parking lot. And I went. Hmmm. That’s familiar. I’d never been to this city.
The next day, I plugged the exam center address into my GPS; and pulled up to that same parking lot from the movie.
I knew right then I was going to pass.
Image source: sciencenotahoax
#80
Living in Hong Kong I helped an online stranger from the West coast of the US with their cat. It turned out the cat was fhe brother of my cat I found on the streets of Saigon in Vietnam. I had seen my cats brother on a post a few years earlier called Snowball, I told this guy he’s cat looked like this cat and he said it was and sent the same picture from the post. We found a sister in UK as well. Insane.
Image source: sarahlouisealexandergraham
#81
My toddler was choking in my car. It was 33 years ago, no camera or special mirror to watch her. Her guardian angel made me turn my head, saw her clenched fist. Stopped, jumped out, ran around car and got her out. Screamed for help, two off work firefighters stopped, told me to jump in their van. A nice elderly couple took care of my still running car.
On the way to the hospital she puked on me and her face turned from blue to pink again.
Image source: veltinsthecat
#82
Many years ago, (2009) a friend was sitting on my couch watching TV, and I called out from the kitchen, “do you need anything?” He said “yeah, this infomercial guy keeps screaming at me. He’s so annoying. I wish he’d just go away.” I walked into the room and said, “DONE!” And clapped my hands once, and threw my hands open to the sky. I laughed. The next day, he called in a panic, “WHAT DID YOU DO!?!?” Billy Mays was d**d. I don’t do that anymore.
Image source: tubawidow
#83
I ran outside sobbing hysterically over something emotional turbulent in my life at the time. I was going to my car and not even 5 feet from my car a butterfly landed on me.
I immediately dropped to my knees on the ground shaking and the butterfly calmed me. In that moment I knew I had a spirit guiding me. Instinctively, I ￼knew what I needed to do and gathered my strength.
Image source: jordannngabrielle
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