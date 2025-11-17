My Comic About Being A Singaporean Is My Way Of Celebrating The National Day Of Singapore

by

I’m a Singaporean Otter! I work as a data-entry analyst and I like talking about topics such as people, relationships, psychology and anything I come across in real life. I have a wife and two kids, a teenage daughter, and a baby son. These comics are really a way for me to express myself and my life journey.

What is a Singaporean? Big questions need big answers. But there’s no one better to ask than Mr Merlion!

My Comic About Being A Singaporean Is My Way Of Celebrating The National Day Of Singapore
My Comic About Being A Singaporean Is My Way Of Celebrating The National Day Of Singapore
My Comic About Being A Singaporean Is My Way Of Celebrating The National Day Of Singapore
My Comic About Being A Singaporean Is My Way Of Celebrating The National Day Of Singapore
My Comic About Being A Singaporean Is My Way Of Celebrating The National Day Of Singapore
My Comic About Being A Singaporean Is My Way Of Celebrating The National Day Of Singapore
My Comic About Being A Singaporean Is My Way Of Celebrating The National Day Of Singapore
My Comic About Being A Singaporean Is My Way Of Celebrating The National Day Of Singapore
My Comic About Being A Singaporean Is My Way Of Celebrating The National Day Of Singapore
My Comic About Being A Singaporean Is My Way Of Celebrating The National Day Of Singapore
My Comic About Being A Singaporean Is My Way Of Celebrating The National Day Of Singapore
My Comic About Being A Singaporean Is My Way Of Celebrating The National Day Of Singapore
My Comic About Being A Singaporean Is My Way Of Celebrating The National Day Of Singapore
My Comic About Being A Singaporean Is My Way Of Celebrating The National Day Of Singapore
My Comic About Being A Singaporean Is My Way Of Celebrating The National Day Of Singapore
My Comic About Being A Singaporean Is My Way Of Celebrating The National Day Of Singapore

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
