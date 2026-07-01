Storm Reid: Bio And Career Highlights

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Storm Reid: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Storm Reid

July 1, 2003

Atlanta, Georgia, US

23 Years Old

Cancer

Storm Reid: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is Storm Reid?

Storm Reid is an American actress known for her compelling performances and mature screen presence. She brings depth to every role, making complex characters relatable.

Her breakout moment arrived in 2018 when she played the lead role of Meg Murry in the fantasy film A Wrinkle in Time. The film garnered significant attention, introducing her talent to a wide audience.

Early Life and Education

A close-knit family environment shaped Storm Reid’s early years in Atlanta, Georgia. Her parents, Rodney and Robyn Simpson Reid, supported her acting dreams from a young age.

At age nine, the family moved to Los Angeles to help her pursue a burgeoning career. She later pursued higher education, attending the University of Southern California to study dramatic arts.

Notable Relationships

A string of high-profile romances has marked Storm Reid’s public life. She previously dated fellow actor Sayeed Shahidi before a relationship with college football player Shedeur Sanders in 2023.

The couple later separated, and Reid has no publicly confirmed children. She currently maintains a private relationship status.

Career Highlights

Storm Reid achieved critical acclaim with her performance as Riley Abel in the HBO series The Last of Us. This standout role earned her a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series.

She later launched A Seed & Wings Productions with her mother, Robyn Simpson, focusing on multicultural narratives. Reid also created her brand, ArashiBlu, to support new creators and uplift communities.

Her filmography includes lead roles in Missing and The Nun II, cementing her status as a versatile and impactful actress.

Signature Quote

“Allow yourself to be ‘perfectly imperfect.’”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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