Hey Pandas, If You Could Relive One Childhood Halloween Memory, What Would It Be?

by

Halloween is full of memories that make us smile (or spook us a little!). If you could relive one favorite Halloween experience from your childhood, what would it be?

#1

the costumes our mother made for us girls every year (1960s) from stuff in the attic. gypsies, pirates, hobo, and so on. Never a store bought costume or mask. My favorite was when I got to be a g***y. I looked like a hippie with an overload of costume jewelry.The candy was good and my neighborhood was safe.When we took our daughter out for Halloween there was always one neighbor that had warm fresh cider donuts to offer.

#2

Just trick or treating. door-to-door though the neighborhood. Not trunk or treat, not around the mall, outdoors, at night, rampart and unsupervised. (Luckily, I live in a neighborhood where my kids can do that)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
hart of dixie
Hart of Dixie 2.07 “Baby, Don’t Get Hooked on Me” Recap
3 min read
Nov, 21, 2012
The 2017 VMAs - Paris Jackson
How We Expect Paris Jackson To Impact American Horror Story
3 min read
Jul, 19, 2021
Scorpion
Scorpion: Walter is trapped in a Rocket and Takes Vacation from Reality
3 min read
Oct, 11, 2016
Best Shows to Watch If You Loved Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
3 min read
Jun, 6, 2023
Proof That Dogs Love You No Matter How Much Money You Don’t Have
3 min read
Oct, 28, 2025
The Cleaning Lady Season 1 Episode 8: “Full On Gangsta” Recap
3 min read
Mar, 17, 2022
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.