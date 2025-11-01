Hey Pandas, If You Could Relive One Childhood Halloween Memory, What Would It Be?

Halloween is full of memories that make us smile (or spook us a little!). If you could relive one favorite Halloween experience from your childhood, what would it be?
#1
the costumes our mother made for us girls every year (1960s) from stuff in the attic. gypsies, pirates, hobo, and so on. Never a store bought costume or mask. My favorite was when I got to be a g***y. I looked like a hippie with an overload of costume jewelry.The candy was good and my neighborhood was safe.When we took our daughter out for Halloween there was always one neighbor that had warm fresh cider donuts to offer.
#2
Just trick or treating. door-to-door though the neighborhood. Not trunk or treat, not around the mall, outdoors, at night, rampart and unsupervised. (Luckily, I live in a neighborhood where my kids can do that)
