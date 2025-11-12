Stories Of Ink: Writer’s Workplace

I’m listening to „A Man Who Forgot Ray Bradbury“ by Neil Gaiman and this cursed essay makes me cry every time.
Every time in a new place. I think I can handle it, but when he says: „I learned your books. Burned them into my mind. In case the firemen come to town“. So I thought: „Ok, I can’t handle it, but I can turn this heartbreaking think into some not-at-all-heartbreaking photos about writers, books, words, literature and all the spilled ink“. And I did.
„..as long as your words which are people which are days which are my life, as long as your words survive, then you lived and you mattered and you changed the world and I cannot remember your name.“
~ Neil Gaiman
#1 Ink And Death
Image source: Dina Belenko
#2 Nevermore
Image source: Dina Belenko
#3 Black Bird
Image source: Dina Belenko
#4 Under Water
Image source: Dina Belenko
#5 Spilled Skies
Image source: Dina Belenko
#6 Fairy Tale
Image source: Dina Belenko
#7 It Was A Dark And Stormy Night
Image source: Dina Belenko
#8 Stories Of Ink: First Draft
Image source: Dina Belenko
#9 Just Write
Image source: Dina Belenko
#10 What To Write?
Image source: Dina Belenko
#11 Words And Letters
Image source: Dina Belenko
