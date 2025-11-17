39 Animal Paintings On Natural Stones By Akie Nakata (New Pics)

by

Akie Nakata is an artist from Japan who has been painting adorable animals on stones she finds in nature since 2010. Her creations please the eyes of many people around the world and today we are happy to share with you her latest works!

“When I find a stone, I feel that stone, too, has found me. Stones have their own intentions and I consider my encounters with them as cues they give me that it’s ok to go ahead and paint what I see on them. So the stones I decide to paint on are not arbitrary, but my significant opposites with whom I have established a connection, who inspire me to work with them,” the artist has previously shared with Bored Panda.

Keep scrolling down to view the captivating paintings. If you’re interested in exploring more of Akie Nakata’s artwork, you can check out our previous articles by clicking here and here

More info: Instagram | Facebook

#1

39 Animal Paintings On Natural Stones By Akie Nakata (New Pics)

Image source: akie_2525

#2

39 Animal Paintings On Natural Stones By Akie Nakata (New Pics)

Image source: akie_2525

#3

39 Animal Paintings On Natural Stones By Akie Nakata (New Pics)

Image source: akie_2525

#4

39 Animal Paintings On Natural Stones By Akie Nakata (New Pics)

Image source: akie_2525

#5

39 Animal Paintings On Natural Stones By Akie Nakata (New Pics)

Image source: akie_2525

#6

39 Animal Paintings On Natural Stones By Akie Nakata (New Pics)

Image source: akie_2525

#7

39 Animal Paintings On Natural Stones By Akie Nakata (New Pics)

Image source: akie_2525

#8

39 Animal Paintings On Natural Stones By Akie Nakata (New Pics)

Image source: akie_2525

#9

39 Animal Paintings On Natural Stones By Akie Nakata (New Pics)

Image source: akie_2525

#10

39 Animal Paintings On Natural Stones By Akie Nakata (New Pics)

Image source: akie_2525

#11

39 Animal Paintings On Natural Stones By Akie Nakata (New Pics)

Image source: akie_2525

#12

39 Animal Paintings On Natural Stones By Akie Nakata (New Pics)

Image source: akie_2525

#13

39 Animal Paintings On Natural Stones By Akie Nakata (New Pics)

Image source: akie_2525

#14

39 Animal Paintings On Natural Stones By Akie Nakata (New Pics)

Image source: akie_2525

#15

39 Animal Paintings On Natural Stones By Akie Nakata (New Pics)

Image source: akie_2525

#16

39 Animal Paintings On Natural Stones By Akie Nakata (New Pics)

Image source: akie_2525

#17

39 Animal Paintings On Natural Stones By Akie Nakata (New Pics)

Image source: akie_2525

#18

39 Animal Paintings On Natural Stones By Akie Nakata (New Pics)

Image source: akie_2525

#19

39 Animal Paintings On Natural Stones By Akie Nakata (New Pics)

Image source: akie_2525

#20

39 Animal Paintings On Natural Stones By Akie Nakata (New Pics)

Image source: akie_2525

#21

39 Animal Paintings On Natural Stones By Akie Nakata (New Pics)

Image source: akie_2525

#22

39 Animal Paintings On Natural Stones By Akie Nakata (New Pics)

Image source: akie_2525

#23

39 Animal Paintings On Natural Stones By Akie Nakata (New Pics)

Image source: akie_2525

#24

39 Animal Paintings On Natural Stones By Akie Nakata (New Pics)

Image source: akie_2525

#25

39 Animal Paintings On Natural Stones By Akie Nakata (New Pics)

Image source: akie_2525

#26

39 Animal Paintings On Natural Stones By Akie Nakata (New Pics)

Image source: akie_2525

#27

39 Animal Paintings On Natural Stones By Akie Nakata (New Pics)

Image source: akie_2525

#28

39 Animal Paintings On Natural Stones By Akie Nakata (New Pics)

Image source: akie_2525

#29

39 Animal Paintings On Natural Stones By Akie Nakata (New Pics)

Image source: akie_2525

#30

39 Animal Paintings On Natural Stones By Akie Nakata (New Pics)

Image source: akie_2525

#31

39 Animal Paintings On Natural Stones By Akie Nakata (New Pics)

Image source: akie_2525

#32

39 Animal Paintings On Natural Stones By Akie Nakata (New Pics)

Image source: akie_2525

#33

39 Animal Paintings On Natural Stones By Akie Nakata (New Pics)

Image source: akie_2525

#34

39 Animal Paintings On Natural Stones By Akie Nakata (New Pics)

Image source: akie_2525

#35

39 Animal Paintings On Natural Stones By Akie Nakata (New Pics)

Image source: akie_2525

#36

39 Animal Paintings On Natural Stones By Akie Nakata (New Pics)

Image source: akie_2525

#37

39 Animal Paintings On Natural Stones By Akie Nakata (New Pics)

Image source: akie_2525

#38

39 Animal Paintings On Natural Stones By Akie Nakata (New Pics)

Image source: akie_2525

#39

39 Animal Paintings On Natural Stones By Akie Nakata (New Pics)

Image source: akie_2525

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
This Artist Spent 10 Years Creating Tallest Bird Sculpture In The World (200ft)
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
50 Disney Villains That Made It Into History For Being Thoroughly Despicable
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Everything We Know About South Park: Joining the Panderverse
3 min read
Oct, 14, 2023
I Have Collected 25 Of The Best Oppenheimer Quotes
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Bill O’Reilly Goes on Much Needed Vacation to Hit on Younger Women in Peace
3 min read
Apr, 13, 2017
Abortion Clinic Employee Shares How Some Pro-Life Women Act When They Come In As Customers
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.