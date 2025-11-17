I Illustrate The Problems Of Modern Society, And Here Are My Newest 30 Works

by

What are the things that bother you most about the world today? Is it the wars and economic problems made by powerful people that make others suffer so much? Is it the constant bickering and lack of empathy on social media? Or just the everyday injustices that don’t get talked enough about? My name is Daniel Garcia, and I’m a professional illustrator that asks himself these questions all the time

I’m always producing new stuff, and after the success of my previous posts on Bored Panda, I’ve decided to show you yet another selection of my best works. As always, I’d love to know about your own questions, maybe I can do a drawing about it! What do you think is wrong with the world nowadays? Let me know in the comments! And also, click here, here, and here to see my previous articles!

More info: Instagram | danielgarciaart.com | Facebook | Twitter

#1 America And Guns

#2 The Money Machine

#3 Antisocial Media

#4 Tax Justice

#5 Russia, NATO And Innocent People

#6 Air Pollution

#7 The World Is Melting

#8 Political Chess

#9 Fuel Poverty

#10 Teamwork

#11 Writer’s Block

#12 Diabetes Around The World

#13 Gun Control

#14 Smartphone Fights

#15 “Peace Loving” Putin

#16 War Crimes

#17 Paper

#18 Arms Race

#19 Social Media Is Dead

#20 Covid & Asthma

#21 Long Covid

#22 Eat Healthy

#23 Hypertension

#24 Genetics

#25 Vaccine Inequality

#26 Covid & Tuberculosis

#27 Refugees

#28 “Peace Loving” Putin

#29 How We Sleep

#30 Psychology In Sports

