Unnaturally Natural Patterns: Artist Arranges Stones And Other Materials In Stunning Land Art (47 New Pics)

by

Jon Foreman, the artist behind @sculpttheworld, transforms the Welsh coastline into a living canvas by arranging stones, shells, driftwood, and sand into intricate spirals, rings, and gradients that exist only until wind or tide reclaims them. Working in Pembrokeshire, where he grew up, Foreman describes the meditative, repetitive process as a form of therapy—hours spent outdoors sorting by size and hue, creating “stone cushions” and flowing patterns that are as fleeting as they are precise.

His land art has reached audiences worldwide, yet remains rooted in place, reminding viewers to slow down, notice the details of nature, and embrace the beauty of impermanence.

More info: Instagram | sculpttheworld.smugmug.com | Facebook

#1

Unnaturally Natural Patterns: Artist Arranges Stones And Other Materials In Stunning Land Art (47 New Pics)

Image source: sculpttheworld

#2

Unnaturally Natural Patterns: Artist Arranges Stones And Other Materials In Stunning Land Art (47 New Pics)

Image source: sculpttheworld

#3

Unnaturally Natural Patterns: Artist Arranges Stones And Other Materials In Stunning Land Art (47 New Pics)

Image source: sculpttheworld

#4

Unnaturally Natural Patterns: Artist Arranges Stones And Other Materials In Stunning Land Art (47 New Pics)

Image source: sculpttheworld

#5

Unnaturally Natural Patterns: Artist Arranges Stones And Other Materials In Stunning Land Art (47 New Pics)

Image source: sculpttheworld

#6

Unnaturally Natural Patterns: Artist Arranges Stones And Other Materials In Stunning Land Art (47 New Pics)

Image source: sculpttheworld

#7

Unnaturally Natural Patterns: Artist Arranges Stones And Other Materials In Stunning Land Art (47 New Pics)

Image source: sculpttheworld

#8

Unnaturally Natural Patterns: Artist Arranges Stones And Other Materials In Stunning Land Art (47 New Pics)

Image source: sculpttheworld

#9

Unnaturally Natural Patterns: Artist Arranges Stones And Other Materials In Stunning Land Art (47 New Pics)

Image source: sculpttheworld

#10

Unnaturally Natural Patterns: Artist Arranges Stones And Other Materials In Stunning Land Art (47 New Pics)

Image source: sculpttheworld

#11

Unnaturally Natural Patterns: Artist Arranges Stones And Other Materials In Stunning Land Art (47 New Pics)

Image source: sculpttheworld

#12

Unnaturally Natural Patterns: Artist Arranges Stones And Other Materials In Stunning Land Art (47 New Pics)

Image source: sculpttheworld

#13

Unnaturally Natural Patterns: Artist Arranges Stones And Other Materials In Stunning Land Art (47 New Pics)

Image source: sculpttheworld

#14

Unnaturally Natural Patterns: Artist Arranges Stones And Other Materials In Stunning Land Art (47 New Pics)

Image source: sculpttheworld

#15

Unnaturally Natural Patterns: Artist Arranges Stones And Other Materials In Stunning Land Art (47 New Pics)

Image source: sculpttheworld

#16

Unnaturally Natural Patterns: Artist Arranges Stones And Other Materials In Stunning Land Art (47 New Pics)

Image source: sculpttheworld

#17

Unnaturally Natural Patterns: Artist Arranges Stones And Other Materials In Stunning Land Art (47 New Pics)

Image source: sculpttheworld

#18

Unnaturally Natural Patterns: Artist Arranges Stones And Other Materials In Stunning Land Art (47 New Pics)

Image source: sculpttheworld

#19

Unnaturally Natural Patterns: Artist Arranges Stones And Other Materials In Stunning Land Art (47 New Pics)

Image source: sculpttheworld

#20

Unnaturally Natural Patterns: Artist Arranges Stones And Other Materials In Stunning Land Art (47 New Pics)

Image source: sculpttheworld

#21

Unnaturally Natural Patterns: Artist Arranges Stones And Other Materials In Stunning Land Art (47 New Pics)

Image source: sculpttheworld

#22

Unnaturally Natural Patterns: Artist Arranges Stones And Other Materials In Stunning Land Art (47 New Pics)

Image source: sculpttheworld

#23

Unnaturally Natural Patterns: Artist Arranges Stones And Other Materials In Stunning Land Art (47 New Pics)

Image source: sculpttheworld

#24

Unnaturally Natural Patterns: Artist Arranges Stones And Other Materials In Stunning Land Art (47 New Pics)

Image source: sculpttheworld

#25

Unnaturally Natural Patterns: Artist Arranges Stones And Other Materials In Stunning Land Art (47 New Pics)

Image source: sculpttheworld

#26

Unnaturally Natural Patterns: Artist Arranges Stones And Other Materials In Stunning Land Art (47 New Pics)

Image source: sculpttheworld

#27

Unnaturally Natural Patterns: Artist Arranges Stones And Other Materials In Stunning Land Art (47 New Pics)

Image source: sculpttheworld

#28

Unnaturally Natural Patterns: Artist Arranges Stones And Other Materials In Stunning Land Art (47 New Pics)

Image source: sculpttheworld

#29

Unnaturally Natural Patterns: Artist Arranges Stones And Other Materials In Stunning Land Art (47 New Pics)

Image source: sculpttheworld

#30

Unnaturally Natural Patterns: Artist Arranges Stones And Other Materials In Stunning Land Art (47 New Pics)

Image source: sculpttheworld

#31

Unnaturally Natural Patterns: Artist Arranges Stones And Other Materials In Stunning Land Art (47 New Pics)

Image source: sculpttheworld

#32

Unnaturally Natural Patterns: Artist Arranges Stones And Other Materials In Stunning Land Art (47 New Pics)

Image source: sculpttheworld

#33

Unnaturally Natural Patterns: Artist Arranges Stones And Other Materials In Stunning Land Art (47 New Pics)

Image source: sculpttheworld

#34

Unnaturally Natural Patterns: Artist Arranges Stones And Other Materials In Stunning Land Art (47 New Pics)

Image source: sculpttheworld

#35

Unnaturally Natural Patterns: Artist Arranges Stones And Other Materials In Stunning Land Art (47 New Pics)

Image source: sculpttheworld

#36

Unnaturally Natural Patterns: Artist Arranges Stones And Other Materials In Stunning Land Art (47 New Pics)

Image source: sculpttheworld

#37

Unnaturally Natural Patterns: Artist Arranges Stones And Other Materials In Stunning Land Art (47 New Pics)

Image source: sculpttheworld

#38

Unnaturally Natural Patterns: Artist Arranges Stones And Other Materials In Stunning Land Art (47 New Pics)

Image source: sculpttheworld

#39

Unnaturally Natural Patterns: Artist Arranges Stones And Other Materials In Stunning Land Art (47 New Pics)

Image source: sculpttheworld

#40

Unnaturally Natural Patterns: Artist Arranges Stones And Other Materials In Stunning Land Art (47 New Pics)

Image source: sculpttheworld

#41

Unnaturally Natural Patterns: Artist Arranges Stones And Other Materials In Stunning Land Art (47 New Pics)

Image source: sculpttheworld

#42

Unnaturally Natural Patterns: Artist Arranges Stones And Other Materials In Stunning Land Art (47 New Pics)

Image source: sculpttheworld

#43

Unnaturally Natural Patterns: Artist Arranges Stones And Other Materials In Stunning Land Art (47 New Pics)

Image source: sculpttheworld

#44

Unnaturally Natural Patterns: Artist Arranges Stones And Other Materials In Stunning Land Art (47 New Pics)

Image source: sculpttheworld

#45

Unnaturally Natural Patterns: Artist Arranges Stones And Other Materials In Stunning Land Art (47 New Pics)

Image source: sculpttheworld

#46

Unnaturally Natural Patterns: Artist Arranges Stones And Other Materials In Stunning Land Art (47 New Pics)

Image source: sculpttheworld

#47

Unnaturally Natural Patterns: Artist Arranges Stones And Other Materials In Stunning Land Art (47 New Pics)

Image source: sculpttheworld

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
80 Times Selfish People Lost All Common Decency And Made Life Harder For Everyone Else
3 min read
Aug, 29, 2025
The Best Valentine’s Day TV Specials
3 min read
Jan, 30, 2014
If You Add an Accordion to the Mix, Trump is Kind of Fun To Watch
3 min read
Apr, 20, 2017
MechaGodzilla Has Been Confirmed in Godzilla vs. Kong: Was That Wise?
3 min read
Mar, 25, 2021
Andor Ending: Why the Rogue One Prequel Was Concluded after Season 2
3 min read
Jul, 10, 2025
Scorpion
Scorpion Season 2 Episode 15 Review: “Da Bomb”
3 min read
Jan, 26, 2016
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.