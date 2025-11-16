Nurse, Fed Up With Someone Stealing Their Food, Calls The Police When HR Does Nothing

It might seem that some food has magical properties when you bring it to work as it tends to disappear. Such instances are far from miraculous to those who are then left lunchless.
Redditor InpatientComment9072’s husband, a nurse technician by trade, got fed up with his food being repeatedly stolen at work. After the HR refused to do anything about it, he took matters into his own hands and caused a commotion involving the authorities. His story ended in changes in the workplace and was discussed by the ‘Malicious Compliance‘ community.
Bored Panda has reached out to the author of the Reddit post. He and his husband were kind enough to answer a few of our questions. You will find their thoughts in the text below.
It sometimes seems that food left in the kitchen at work can grow legs and walk itself out of there, but someone stealing it is probably the more likely version
This nurse technician took matters into his own hands when the HR refused to deal with the problem of constantly disappearing food
Stealing at work might be more common than you think, be it food or anything else entirely
There are few things a co-worker can do more hurtful than stealing your lunch. Sadly, it’s not a rare occurrence. Zippia revealed that nearly half of employed Americans have lost a meal because of such heartless actions. According to their 2023 data, 33% of workers admitted to committing such a crime themselves.
A survey conducted by One Poll suggested that food thieves comprise 41% of the entire US population. It also pointed out that three out of ten Americans stop bringing food to work because of people taking it without asking. Six out of ten feel the need to hide it.
Co-workers are not the only ones that can be affected by a thief in the workplace. According to Zippia, the overwhelming majority (95%) of businesses in the US have seen cases of employees stealing from their own company. As much as 75% of workers admit to having done that at least once.
Some people go to great lengths for their favorite foods, a few of them even face their biggest fears in the process
Whether it’s stripping someone of a lunch or something of a grander proportion, it is difficult to determine why people steal. Some do it because they are forced by hardships or unfortunate situations in life. Others might be seeking the thrill that comes with it or ways to benefit themselves. For a few of them it might be signs of kleptomania—a psychological urge leading to compulsive stealing.
In cases of food theft, the driving force behind the action is pretty straightforward. Apparently, people are willing to go to extreme lengths for their favorite dishes. A survey of adults in the US revealed that over half of them (54%) would do anything for a meal they love. For an unlimited supply, they would even agree to face some of their biggest fears, such as public speaking, heights, or spiders.
When it comes to favorite foods, people in the US seem to go crazy the most for hamburgers. Based on last year’s data, together with mashed potatoes and cheeseburgers, it shares the winner podium for the most popular American dish. French fries and grilled cheese are a close second.
The OP’s husband grew up saving every penny, thus stealing was one thing he would never tolerate, regardless of the price of the item
Chances are, the 50ct cream cheese in the redditor’s story was someone’s weak spot, which led to them stealing from their co-worker. However, the OP’s husband wasn’t willing to put up with it, and since the HR was no help, he dealt with it himself.
After Bored Panda got in touch with InpatientComment9072, he passed our questions along to his husband. The latter told Bored Panda that the logic behind his actions was simple—someone stole something he bought with his hard-earned money, so he called the police. The price of the stolen item didn’t matter in this situation.
The author of the post shared some details about his husband’s upbringing, which played a part in forming his views towards such behavior. He was raised in extreme poverty, in the outskirts of a small town in Brazil, and was the oldest of three children. From a young age, he had lots of responsibilities, from helping to raise his siblings, to picking wood for cooking as the family couldn’t afford gas.
“As he grew, despite all difficulties, he was able to become a nurse technician, and later enter college to become a nurse. He grew up counting every cent to survive and always worked hard for a very low income, so he values his hard-earned money,” the OP said. “He does not mind sharing with those in need, but he will not accept being robbed, no matter how small the amount. He also helps his mother with some bills, so every cent counts.”
“I really admire him; he comes from such a humble background and still managed to come so far in life, and if I was in his shoes, I don’t think I would have achieved half of what he did,” he added.
The story caused quite a commotion in the comment section, with people eager to share their own experiences and thoughts
