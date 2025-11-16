I Create Still Life Photos Like The Painters Did 400 Years Ago (8 Pics)

by

My name is Elena Otvodenko and I am a photographer. My photography focuses predominantly on still life, an age-old genre that I infuse with a sense of peace and tranquility.

I am inspired by the light and symbolism of Dutch and Flemish master painters of the 17th century and I try to recreate the feel of classic still lifes in my photography. My series of contemporary still lifes connect past, present, and future.

Old objects from grandma’s chest made of glass, metal, pottery, and tin enter into an intriguing interplay with seafood, fish, flowers, fruits, and contemporary objects. Like Dutch and Flemish traditional still lifes, my works not only invite reflection on the transience of life but also offer solace for the passage of time with their frozen beauty.

Patrick Penrose
