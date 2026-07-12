Steve Howey: Bio And Career Highlights

by

Steve Howey: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Steve Howey

July 12, 1977

San Antonio, Texas, US

49 Years Old

Cancer

Steve Howey: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is Steve Howey?

Steven Michael Robert Howey is an American actor known for his charismatic portrayals. He has established a versatile career across television and film genres.

He first gained widespread recognition playing Van Montgomery on the sitcom Reba. His comedic timing and engaging screen presence quickly made him a fan favorite throughout its run.

Early Life and Education

Steve Howey was born in San Antonio, Texas, spending early childhood on boats with his parents, Bill and Carla Howey. This nomadic upbringing eventually led to settling in Los Angeles.

He later attended Green Mountain High School in Lakewood, Colorado, and Northeastern Junior College on a basketball scholarship before dedicating himself to acting under his father’s guidance.

Notable Relationships

Steve Howey was married to actress Sarah Shahi; they became engaged in 2007 and wed in February 2009 in Las Vegas. Their relationship was a public aspect of their shared careers.

The couple had three children, William Wolf Howey, and twins Violet Moon Howey and Kennedy Grace Howey, with whom they co-parent following their January 2021 divorce.

Career Highlights

Steve Howey cemented his place in television with his defining role as Kevin Ball on the acclaimed Showtime series Shameless, appearing in 134 episodes. He brought warmth and humor to the long-running dramedy.

Earlier, he gained considerable fame portraying the lovable Van Montgomery on the popular sitcom Reba, starring in the series for six seasons. Howey also led the CBS action series True Lies.

Signature Quote

“Any time you’re playing, this is the gift, you get to play someone else. You get to be someone who you’re not.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Guy Calls Fiancée A “Cry Baby” For Fussing Over Him Not Getting Her Lunch, Turns Out He’s A Cheater
3 min read
Jun, 11, 2026
“Karen Was Legit Purple”: Pastor’s Powerful Defense Of Gay Daughter Stuns Congregation
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
Biker Saves Badly Burned Kitten, Continues Cross-Country Trip With Him
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Koi Fish Silk Batik Painting
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Guy Really Wants A PS5 For Xmas, Ends Up Empty-Handed After Pressuring GF To Tell Him If She Got It
3 min read
Dec, 22, 2025
This Dad Should Win An Award For Building An Incredible 14-Meter Dinosaur Jungle Gym For His Kids
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025