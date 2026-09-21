Stephen King: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Stephen King
September 21, 1947
Portland, Maine, US
79 Years Old
Virgo
Who Is Stephen King?
Stephen King is an American author who redefined modern horror and suspense for millions of readers. His prolific storytelling turned ordinary, quiet scenarios into terrifying novels that captured the collective imagination of the public.
He gained instant international fame with his spectacular and chilling 1974 debut horror novel, Carrie. This classic breakout success launched his career, and dedicated fans adore his signature red baseball cap.
Early Life and Education
Nellie Ruth Pillsbury raised young Stephen King alone after his father abandoned the family. They moved constantly across several states before finally settling in Durham, where his mother cared for her aging parents.
Lisbon Falls High School nurtured his talent while he co-created a small, local newsletter. He later attended the University of Maine, where he earned an English degree and discovered a lifelong passion for political activism.
Notable Relationships
An enduring and collaborative bond has defined his romantic journey for more than fifty years. He married fellow author Tabitha Spruce in 1971 after meeting in the stacks of their university library.
The couple shares three children, Naomi, Joe, and Owen, who have pursued their own creative careers. They continue to live in Maine, where they co-manage family foundations and support civic programs across New England.
Career Highlights
Chilling masterpiece novels like The Shining and It established him as a premier horror author. He has written dozens of bestsellers, which have achieved hundreds of millions of global print sales and inspired classic Hollywood films.
The Stephen and Tabitha King Foundation champions important civic projects across Maine. He also launched the Dollar Baby program to provide aspiring filmmakers cheap adaptation rights to his short stories.
His remarkable contributions earned him the National Medal of Arts in 2015. He has secured multiple British Fantasy Awards and Bram Stoker Awards, cementing King as a titan of modern fiction.
Signature Quote
“Books are a uniquely portable magic.”
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